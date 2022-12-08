Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Next / FIA formally outlaws Mercedes F1 slot-gap separator trick
Formula 1 News

FIA ready to shorten DRS zones in F1 2023

The FIA looks set to reduce the length of some DRS zones in Formula 1 next season, amid concerns that overtaking has become too easy at several venues.

Jonathan Noble
By:
FIA ready to shorten DRS zones in F1 2023

The new generation of ground effect cars introduced this year were aimed at making the racing more exciting by allowing drivers to run closer together – which would then have a knock-on benefit of improving overtaking chances.

However, one characteristic that emerged throughout 2022 was that the DRS offset between closed and open become much more powerful, so drivers were almost guaranteed a pass at some tracks once they got within range.

PLUSThe bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

The ease of some of the DRS overtakes proved far from ideal, and looks set to trigger the FIA to examine the data from this year to shorten some of the activation zones next season.

The FIA’s single seater technical director Nikolas Tombazis is clear that a guaranteed overtake for a driver when within DRS range is just as bad for the spectacle as faster cars behind being unable to get past.

Asked by Autosport if things were going to be tweaked for 2023, Tombazis said: “In some races, we may well need to actually reduce the DRS zones.

“We don’t want overtaking to be, as we say, inevitable or actually easy. It still has to be a fight.

“If it happens too quickly, if you just see a car approaching and then going by and disappearing, it's actually worse than being at the back and fighting. It needs the right balance to be found there.”

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

F1’s outgoing managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn said last month that he did not want the sport’s chiefs to be afraid to make DRS moves harder.

“The one thing we know is fans, and we know this because we don’t like it, they don’t like the ‘go down the straight, pop the DRS, overtake, drive fast, pull a gap’ all of that,” he told Autosport in an exclusive interview.

“I think in an ideal world DRS is used just to get on the back of someone, so you can really have a decent attack.”

Read Also:

He added: “I think we shouldn’t be afraid to reduce the DRS in places like Monza, because it does seem a bit ‘you get on the back of them, press the button, overtake.’ It’s a bit ritualistic, isn’t it?

“It’s not very impressive. And so we shouldn’t be afraid to reduce the use of DRS where it's clearly proving to be too powerful.”

shares
comments
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever
Previous article

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever
Next article

FIA formally outlaws Mercedes F1 slot-gap separator trick

FIA formally outlaws Mercedes F1 slot-gap separator trick
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Copying Ferrari/Red Bull F1 sidepods never an option for Mercedes in 2022
Formula 1

Copying Ferrari/Red Bull F1 sidepods never an option for Mercedes in 2022

FIA formally outlaws Mercedes F1 slot-gap separator trick
Formula 1

FIA formally outlaws Mercedes F1 slot-gap separator trick

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Plus
Formula 1

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

Latest news

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure
Supercars Supercars

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure

Garth Tander will race a Grove Racing Ford Mustang at the Bathurst 1000 following his shock departure from Triple Eight.

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli says it’s “normal” for onlookers to underappreciate what a rider is fighting against in a tough MotoGP season, and that people “don’t care” what the reason is.

NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery
Formula E Formula E

NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery

NIO 333's Russell O'Hagan reckons "the signs are positive" at the team ahead of Valencia testing, as it looks to move away from the back of the Formula E grid.

Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren

Lando Norris says scoring just a single podium finish in Formula 1 this year “isn’t enough” despite being the only driver outside the leading three teams to achieve a rostrum.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Plus

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments

Formula 1
21 h
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Plus

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Plus

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Plus

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start Plus

The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start

While it launched the F1 career  of a future world champion, STUART CODLING recalls that the BT60 was also the final nail in the coffin of a once-great marque 30 years ago. Here is its story

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2022
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Plus

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Autosport in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Plus

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants Plus

The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants

OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.