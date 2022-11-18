Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Perez regrets Brazil Verstappen comments after Brazil F1 team orders row Next / Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1
Formula 1 News

FIA president Ben Sulayem reveals single seater changes to help female drivers

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hinted at mandatory changes being made to future single-seater cars to help level the playing field for female racers.

Jonathan Noble
By:
FIA president Ben Sulayem reveals single seater changes to help female drivers

Speaking at the Financial Times and Motorsport Network’s Business of F1 Forum at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ben Sulayem said that efforts were being ramped up to help improve diversity at all levels.

But beyond female-only categories, such as W Series and a new championship that is being lined-up by FOM for younger women, the FIA thinks that there should be wider scope for changes at the junior level below F1.

Ben Sulayem says that, as part of that process, he wants future single seaters used in the FIA’s pyramid of junior categories to allow both males and females to compete equally.

While not planning to make changes in the short term, he reckons there is an opportunity to do things when categories switch over to new chassis.

Formula 2 is due to begin its next cycle in 2024, with F3 following in 2025.

Asked about his push for improved diversity in motorsport, Ben Sulayem said: “The talent might be in any place in the world. But does he have the opportunity or does she have the opportunity? No.

“When it comes to women, we are talking with our departments when it comes to technical [aspects]. If you've got an F4 [car] it might be easy for females, but once you go to Formula 2 and F3, physically, it's harder for them. So what do we do?

“The problem is with us, so we have the solution for it. Speaking to our technical [department], every single seater car has to accommodate both sides. It's not rocket science.

“It's up to the builders of the chassis and we will force them, otherwise we don't have hope. We need the diversity and we will give them the opportunity. If we can, we should do it.”

The FIA is likely to work to make power steering mandatory for F3 and F2 cars

The FIA is likely to work to make power steering mandatory for F3 and F2 cars

Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

While he did not mention any technical specifics, the most likely focus for the FIA’s efforts will be to make power steering mandatory for F3 and F2 cars.

This lack of steering assistance has long been cited as a factor that potentially favours male drivers over females.

Former grand prix driver David Coulthard, who is involved in the More than Equal campaign to help push a female to F1, said earlier this year that he felt that the time was needed for a rethink over the matter.

“A Grand Prix car generates huge amounts of g-force, which is the neck and your internal organs and what have you,” he said. “But the actual process of turning the steering wheel at 200mph pulling 4G is not difficult, because you have power steering.

“Formula 2 doesn’t have power steering, Formula 3 doesn’t have power steering. They are incredibly difficult.

“When I was a test driver in Williams I couldn’t turn the steering like Nigel Mansell. I wasn’t strong enough. So my limitation was how much steering I could get on the car.

“So we need to change as well, not only in helping developing talent, but we need to change the mentality in these feeder formulas, which then do put let’s say a physical preference towards certain size and physically developed men.

“But we’ll do that over time. If you don’t do anything, nothing changes. So we’re going to change things by doing something.”

Middle East impact

Ben Sulayem also spoke at length about the growing influence that the Middle East is having on F1, with there now four races on the calendar and a host of sponsors from the region.

“There is no doubt F1 in the last few years went beyond expectation,” said Ben Sulayem.

“I would say I would praise FOM, for doing one thing during COVID. Instead of cutting the finance they actually invested in it. So I will say thanks to them.

“But then you have more than that; you have how many airlines of the Middle East which are important, and other companies also supporting or sponsoring. Also big oil companies.

“Then what we don't want is a circus. You get the circus here for the weekend and then it goes and it doesn't leave any remarks or any presence here. So we have something important.

“For example we have a pretty successful karting here. But the whole Middle East, from the Middle East and North Africa, they all meet in one place. And we had over 170 drivers in it.”

shares
comments
Perez regrets Brazil Verstappen comments after Brazil F1 team orders row
Previous article

Perez regrets Brazil Verstappen comments after Brazil F1 team orders row
Next article

Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1

Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Ben Sulayem accepts Abu Dhabi 2021 F1 report criticisms, insists processes improved Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Ben Sulayem accepts Abu Dhabi 2021 F1 report criticisms, insists processes improved

FIA not planning investigation on Perez Monaco GP crash Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

FIA not planning investigation on Perez Monaco GP crash

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Plus
Formula 1

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

Latest news

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the times on Friday for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails

Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.

What we learned from Friday practice at F1’s 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

What we learned from Friday practice at F1’s 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Although there's nothing much left to play for in Formula 1's 2022 finale, the battle over second between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc is finely poised - with the two on equal points. But practice showed that, despite hints of good qualifying pace at Ferrari, Leclerc might find overhauling Perez a particularly tough ask in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence
IMSA IMSA

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence

IMSA SportsCar Championship title-winning outfit Meyer Shank Racing has signed Colin Braun to partner Tom Blomqvist in its new Acura ARX-06 next year after parting company with Oliver Jarvis.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings Plus

The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings

Max Verstappen’s march to title number two was slow to get into gear but soon became unstoppable. But, asks JUSTIN HYNES, was it as easy as the litany of late-season wins made it look, or did the Dutchman and Red Bull deliver a season-long masterclass at the wheel – and in the factory – to create an F1 juggernaut?

Formula 1
14 h
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Plus

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Plus

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Plus

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Plus

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Plus

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.