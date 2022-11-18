Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / FIA president Ben Sulayem reveals single seater changes to help female drivers Next / Live: F1 Abu Dhabi GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1

Kevin Magnussen says he feels “bad” for Mick Schumacher losing his Formula 1 drive, but reckons his Haas team-mate will find a way back to grand prix racing.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1

Haas announced on the eve of this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that it would not be retaining Schumacher for the 2023 season. Instead, it has signed veteran Nico Hulkenberg to partner Magnussen.

While Schumacher has faced some difficult moments during his two seasons with Haas, Magnussen reckons that the young German ultimately did a good job and has the qualities needed for this not to be the end of his F1 career.

Asked for his thoughts on the Haas driver decision, Magnussen said: “It's a double-sided thing, right? On one hand, it's exciting getting someone like Nico in with all his experience and capabilities.

“And, on the other hand, I feel bad for Mick, because I know how that feels. And I've been in that situation myself.

“I think he's done a good job this year, I like him as a person as well. It's easy to feel bad for him.

“F1 is tough, but it's also possible to make it back. I've done that twice. I hope he can keep fighting and try to make it back on the grid.”

Magnussen says his experience of those two spells on the sidelines – having been dropped by McLaren at the end of his debut 2014 campaign, then losing his seat at Haas for 2021 and making it back to the grid both times – shows why Schumacher should keep the faith despite the disappointment he may be feeling now.

“I certainly know what it's like, in his position right now,” he said.

PLUS: The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver

“But I also feel that when I'm patting him on the shoulder saying, 'Keep at it', then it also has some weight.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I've come back twice to the sport. I've shown that nobody knows what is going to happen; you can never say never in the sport. So you need to hang in there.

“I like Mick and I think he deserves a spot on the grid. All I can say is, I hope the best for him and I believe that there is a way back to F1 for him.”

Read Also:

While Magnussen and future team-mate Hulkenberg are most famously known for a post-race moment in front of the TV cameras at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix, the Dane senses there being no problem in them working together.

“Everyone talks about our little thing in Hungary back in 2017,” he said. “Of course, that's what everyone brings up.

“But actually, I have a lot of respect for him. And I've said that even before he was going to join our team.

“I don't know him as a person yet. I'm going to get to know him next year, and I'm looking forward to that. I think he's going to be a great asset for the team.”

shares
comments
FIA president Ben Sulayem reveals single seater changes to help female drivers
Previous article

FIA president Ben Sulayem reveals single seater changes to help female drivers
Next article

Live: F1 Abu Dhabi GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

Live: F1 Abu Dhabi GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Ben Sulayem accepts Abu Dhabi 2021 F1 report criticisms, insists processes improved Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Ben Sulayem accepts Abu Dhabi 2021 F1 report criticisms, insists processes improved

FIA not planning investigation on Perez Monaco GP crash Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

FIA not planning investigation on Perez Monaco GP crash

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Plus
Formula 1

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

Kevin Magnussen More
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen reveals "crazy" trek back to pits after Brazil F1 crash Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Magnussen reveals "crazy" trek back to pits after Brazil F1 crash

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Plus
Formula 1

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Steiner: Even an F1 pole position would not have saved Schumacher Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Steiner: Even an F1 pole position would not have saved Schumacher

Hulkenberg seals F1 comeback with Haas in 2023 Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Hulkenberg seals F1 comeback with Haas in 2023

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Latest news

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the times on Friday for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails

Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.

What we learned from Friday practice at F1’s 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

What we learned from Friday practice at F1’s 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Although there's nothing much left to play for in Formula 1's 2022 finale, the battle over second between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc is finely poised - with the two on equal points. But practice showed that, despite hints of good qualifying pace at Ferrari, Leclerc might find overhauling Perez a particularly tough ask in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence
IMSA IMSA

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence

IMSA SportsCar Championship title-winning outfit Meyer Shank Racing has signed Colin Braun to partner Tom Blomqvist in its new Acura ARX-06 next year after parting company with Oliver Jarvis.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings Plus

The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings

Max Verstappen’s march to title number two was slow to get into gear but soon became unstoppable. But, asks JUSTIN HYNES, was it as easy as the litany of late-season wins made it look, or did the Dutchman and Red Bull deliver a season-long masterclass at the wheel – and in the factory – to create an F1 juggernaut?

Formula 1
14 h
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Plus

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Plus

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Plus

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Plus

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Plus

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.