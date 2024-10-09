The die is cast as Hot Wheels partners with Formula 1
New licencing partnership will see Mattel produce toy replicas of F1 cars
Formula 1 fans will be able to hold their favourite cars in the palm of their hands from next year as the series welcomed Hot Wheels as a new global partner.
The 2025 contenders will be shrunk down to 1:64 scale as Hot Wheels adds another collection to their ever-growing garage.
In advance of F1 teams getting their own version of one of Mattel’s most popular toys, Hot Wheels have produced a one-off special to celebrate the latest collaboration.
The limited-edition car has a bespoke Hot Wheels livery painted on its metal body and also has interchangeable tyres to further mimic its life-size inspiration.
“This exciting collaboration with Mattel will bring together the adrenaline of motor racing and the excitement of toy cars and provide opportunities to see the fine details that go into an F1 car, all in the palm of your hand,” said Formula 1 Chief Commercial Officer Emily Prazer.
“It’s more than just a partnership; it's a celebration of speed, creativity and innovation that will bring fans a new way to engage with the sport.”
The full range is set to be available from 2025, with other products also expected as F1 further expands its partnership portfolio.
Hot Wheels F1 partnership
Photo by: Liberty Media
“Hot Wheels has always been about nurturing the challenger spirit, so the partnership with Formula 1 is a natural and exciting fit,” added Roberto Stanichi, Head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel.
“It will bring two of the largest global fan communities together to share their passion for cars and racing. In collaboration with Formula 1, we have put together a program that allows kids to replicate the thrill of F1 racing where they can drive like the pros and engages with our loyal communities on a global scale.
“Like Hot Wheels, F1 is all about thrill and car performance, and the broad collection we've created will take F1 fandom to the next level along with additional consumer touchpoints like digital and retail activations.”
Diecast models have long been a favourite of Formula 1 collectors but the Hot Wheels deal will also aim to attract the increasing number of young fans who would want to play with the scaled down replica of their favourite driver's cars.
