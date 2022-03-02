FIA approves new debris fence system for Grade 1 circuits

Swiss company Geobrugg has used the latest technology to create a debris fence that is strong enough to allow greater gaps between the steel posts that hold the structure up.

The requirement for fewer posts will be a bonus for trackside spectators as it should offer greater visibility of the track action.

Most debris fences have a spacing of four metres between the steel posts, but this new design has been approved to allow gaps of six metres, without seeing any degradation in the ability of the fence to perform its safety functions.

In fact, having fewer fence posts actually delivers an improved level of safety for open cockpit and motorcycle riders as there is less chance of them impacting with a fence post if they do end up in the fence.

The new design also offers sustainability benefits as it requires fewer transport containers to ship it compared to previous solutions.

It also does not require as many concrete foundation points for the posts, which can improve the speed by which it can be installed.

New Advanced Debris Fences Photo by: Geobrugg

The fencing has just received homologation from the FIA to be fitted to Grade 1 circuits, which is the top safety level that tracks must reach if they want to be able to host F1 races.

Jochen Braunwarth, Geobrugg's director of motorsport solutions said: "We aimed for no less than a revolution in debris fences.

"A massive impact on sustainability whilst trying to improve safety and installation friendliness of the system was our goal. I believe we have achieved this and more. Circuits looking for a more sustainable solution and improved spectator experience shouldn't look any further."

The increased spacing between fence posts has been made possible through the use of an increased cable diameter of 16mm, in combination with high tensile helix spirals to connect the cable to the mesh.

The fencing has undergone extensive testing, which has included using a full-size car to test its effectiveness in a 150km/h impact.