FIA announces next steps and plans for Abu Dhabi F1 investigation

Since revealing in the week after the race at the Yas Marina Circuit that it would be launching a full investigation into what happened in the closing stages of the race, the FIA had not issued any updates or communications.

But in a statement issued on Thursday, the FIA confirmed that the investigation was now fully underway, and outlined what the next steps would be.

Newly-appointed FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is set to consult both teams and F1 drivers as part of the analysis of what happened in Abu Dhabi, before a final decision is announced at the World Motor Sport Council meeting in Bahrain in March.

“Following the decision to the World Motor Sport Council in Paris on 15 December 2021, the FIA administration, under the leadership of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has started the detailed analysis of the events of the last Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix,” the FIA statement reads.

“The FIA president launch a consultation with all F1 teams on various issues, including this one.

“On January 19, an item on the agenda of the Sporting Advisory Committee will be dedicated to the use of the Safety Car.

“The following stage will be a shared discussion with all F1 drivers.

"The outcome of the detailed analysis will be presented to the F1 Commission in February and final decisions will be announced at the World Motor Sport Council in Bahrain on 18 March.

“FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has asked Secretary General Sport and recently-appointed Single-Seater Director Peter Bayer for proposals to review and optimise the organisation of the FIA F1 structure for the 2022 season.”