Alpine F1 team was "lost" at start of 2021, admits boss Rossi
Formula 1 News

Ferrari to run four-day F1 test at Fiorano

By:

Ferrari is to conduct a four-day test at its Fiorano test track this week as part of its build-up preparations for the new Formula 1 season.

Ferrari to run four-day F1 test at Fiorano

While work is continuing on its 2022 challenger, which has a codename of 674 and is being launched on 17 February, the Maranello outfit wants to ensure its drivers and team personnel are back up to speed after the winter break.

It has therefore slated in a four-day run with last year's SF21 at its Maranello test venue for regular drivers Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc, as well as Robert Shwartzman, who is its official test driver.

Shwartzman, who took part in last year's post-season Abu Dhabi tyre test, will start the test on Tuesday before running again on Friday. Leclerc will test on Wednesday, with Sainz getting an outing on Thursday.

As well as being an opportunity for the drivers to get back up to speed with F1 cars, Ferrari mechanics and engineers will also be on hand to get themselves best prepared as possible for the challenges ahead.

Ferrari finished third in the 2021 constructors' championship and it hopes to further close the gap on Mercedes and Red Bull this year.

Charles Leclerc testing for Ferrari at Fiorano in 2021

Charles Leclerc testing for Ferrari at Fiorano in 2021

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

With all teams preparing their cars for F1's new rules era, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has hinted at some radical solutions on his squad's new challenger.

"If I look at the 2022 car, and the 2022 power unit, believe me there is a lot of innovation in it," he explained last year.

"I think that the way that the entire engineering team has faced the new design, the new project, and the 2022 regulations, which were a big discontinuity, was certainly with a more open mind than before.

"I can myself measure it by looking at the car itself, the way it's progressing, and certainly with the amount of innovation we put in it."

Read Also:

Ferrari is expected to run its 2022 F1 car for the first time at a filming day at Barcelona in Spain on 22 February, which is the day before official pre-season testing kicks off for all teams.

