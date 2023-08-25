Subscribe
Previous / Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement Next / What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Ferrari risks missing F1 Dutch GP Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue

Carlos Sainz has warned that Ferrari may struggle to reach Q3 for the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix as the Formula 1 team again battles to adapt to high-downforce circuits.

Matt Kew
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

After Ferrari reserve Robert Shwartzman ran in the car during FP1 and classified 19th, Sainz clocked 16th in FP2. Team-mate Charles Leclerc finished 16th and then 11th.

Both Scuderia drivers have called on the team to make major gains overnight, with Sainz supposing that Ferrari has again been caught out by a high-downforce track.

He suggested Ferrari's larger rear wing specification could not match the loads generated by rivals. This reminded him of the Hungarian GP when he qualified 11th.

He told F1TV: "Unfortunately, we don't look very competitive yet. We're going to need to find some lap time, some downforce, some balance because today was a tough day for the team.

"I think we saw something similar in Hungary where we go to higher downforce tracks, for some reason we don't pick up as much downforce maybe as the others when we go to the bigger rear wings.

"A bit of homework to do on our side [to understand] why we slide more than the others.

"If we want to be fighting for a podium [in qualifying] and on Sunday, it needs a very big jump in performance."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sainz warned that he could again miss out on Q3. He said: "There's a margin for improvement but when you look back at Hungary, we were fighting to get into Q3.

"It could be something similar this weekend, especially with how tight the field is."

Read Also:

Leclerc added: "We've had quite a few difficulties. FP2 went in the right direction but we still need to do a step forward for tomorrow.

"The feeling wasn't great, there's a big margin to improve but now we to do the step forward and find what was wrong for tomorrow."

Asked how major the changes needed to be to revive Ferrari's pace, Leclerc said: "I think it's fine-tuning because already from FP1 to FP2, we did some small changes and it went in the right direction.

"So, we need to do the same for tomorrow. Now it's all about trying to put the car in the right window, which we don't have yet.

"But I have a very clear idea of what I want from the car. Then we need to find the right set-ups to go around our issues. I'm confident. Normally we are quite good at that.

"We just need to do a step forward… We are not maximising our package at the moment."

shares
comments

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP injury replacement

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit

Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit

Tsunoda docked three places for impeding Hamilton in F1 Dutch GP qualifying

Tsunoda docked three places for impeding Hamilton in F1 Dutch GP qualifying

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Tsunoda docked three places for impeding Hamilton in F1 Dutch GP qualifying Tsunoda docked three places for impeding Hamilton in F1 Dutch GP qualifying

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash

Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash Leclerc has "zero idea" how Ferrari behaves after F1 Dutch GP qualifying crash

F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort

F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort

Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot

NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot

Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit

Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit

IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden fastest, huge crash ends practice

IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden fastest, huge crash ends practice

INDY IndyCar
Gateway

IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden fastest, huge crash ends practice IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden fastest, huge crash ends practice

Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18 Supercars team

Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18 Supercars team

VASC Supercars
The Bend

Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18 Supercars team Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18 Supercars team

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe