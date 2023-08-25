F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen heads red-flagged FP1
Max Verstappen led Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton in FP1 for Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix, which was disrupted by a late red flag after Nico Hulkenberg crashed his Haas.
Sergio Perez was fourth in the other Red Bull, nearly half a second slower than Verstappen, with the Ferrari drivers well down the field after eschewing running the soft tyres throughout FP1.
Verstappen topped the early running on the harder tyres that made up the opening quarter of the one-hour session – the home hero moving to the top of the timesheets with his first flying lap and then regaining the top spot after George Russell and Hamilton had brief spells in front.
Running the hard tyres throughout that period, Verstappen gained over two seconds during his initial nine-lap stint and finished it with a best time of 1m13.191s.
Verstappen completed a subsequent stint on the hards with a heavier fuel load, with the Mercedes drivers closing in a touch with a series of then-personal best efforts.
Williams driver Logan Sargeant led the switch to soft tyres just before the halfway point, which vaulted him to the head of the pack on a 1m12.814s.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, leaves the garage
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Perez then moved ahead with a 1m12.439s with his first soft tyre lap, which he improved with a second effort on the red-walled rubber a short while later to lead on a 1m12.323s.
Verstappen continued his high-fuel running, though this was interrupted at one stage by coming across the Alpine pair going slowly through the undulating first sector.
Entering FP1’s final third, Hamilton was heading towards toppling Perez’s time with his first flying lap on the softs after setting a purple first section when the session was suspended after Hulkenberg spun off backwards at high-speed going through the penultimate corner.
After an eight-minute delay as Hulkenberg’s Haas was craned away over the track to the inside of Turn 13 and its massive, steeply banked gravel trap, FP1 resumed for an effective 10-minute final run to the flag.
Verstappen started this on the softs for the first time and he duly blitzed to the topped of the times with a 1m11.852s, with Hamilton and then Alonso edging ahead of Perez on their first soft fliers.
After completing several tours to cool their softs, the leaders appeared to be preparing for a series of final time attacks, but these did not come to pass bar Hamilton attempting a late effort that began with another purple first sector before he backed off late on.
Verstappen’s otherwise smooth session ended with a trip across the gravel at Turns 11/12 as he completed his last lap before the post-FP1 practice start sequences on the grid.
The Ferrari drivers finished down in 16th and 19th, with Charles Leclerc ahead of Robert Shwartzman, who completed FP1 in place of Carlos Sainz as part of the Scuderia’s plan to complete its 2023 rookie practice running requirements.
Hulkenberg finished 18th having not been able to complete his first soft tyre run due to his off, with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll not even setting a time at all after having to pit during the early stages when the team spotted a problem with his engine.
Dutch GP: Full FP1 results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|31
|1'11.852
|213.388
|2
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|22
|+0.278
|0.278
|212.566
|3
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|+0.373
|0.095
|212.286
|4
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|27
|+0.471
|0.098
|211.998
|5
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|25
|+0.595
|0.124
|211.636
|6
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|22
|+0.608
|0.013
|211.598
|7
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|30
|+0.765
|0.157
|211.140
|8
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|+0.806
|0.041
|211.021
|9
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|21
|+0.897
|0.091
|210.757
|10
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|29
|+0.950
|0.053
|210.604
|11
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|+0.961
|0.011
|210.572
|12
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|+1.043
|0.082
|210.335
|13
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|26
|+1.138
|0.095
|210.061
|14
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|30
|+1.470
|0.332
|209.110
|15
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|30
|+1.596
|0.126
|208.751
|16
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|+1.667
|0.071
|208.550
|17
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|20
|+1.974
|0.307
|207.682
|18
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|13
|+2.171
|0.197
|207.130
|19
|R. Shwartzman Robert Shwartzman Ferrari
|39
|Ferrari
|25
|+2.951
|0.780
|204.970
|20
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|2
|View full results
