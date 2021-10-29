Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 team bosses see no alternative to power unit grid penalties Next / Ricciardo can still improve despite "best" McLaren weekend at US GP
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Ferrari: Power gap with Mercedes "not so dramatic" anymore

By:

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto believes the gap between the Scuderia's power unit and the Mercedes engines used by McLaren "is not so dramatic" anymore after Ferrari's latest upgrade.

Ferrari: Power gap with Mercedes "not so dramatic" anymore

Ever since its power units were affected by a 2019 technical directive, which clamped down on systems to circumvent FIA fuel sensors, Ferrari has faced an uphill battle to get back on par with Mercedes in terms of engine performance.

After slumping to sixth in the manufacturers' standings in a tough 2020 season that featured just three podium appearances, Ferrari improved its engines in the off-season which has aided its challenge of McLaren's third place in 2021.

Charles Leclerc took back-to-back pole positions in Monaco and Baku and after rolling out an updated hybrid system for Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr in Russia and Turkey respectively, both noted a tangible performance benefit after going through the pain of taking a grid penalty for using a fourth engine.

Team boss Binotto believes the latest hybrid improvements from Maranello are a "big step", allowing Leclerc and Sainz to carry more downforce at the Circuit of the Americas for last week's United States Grand Prix while not giving up speed to its Mercedes-powered rivals on the straights.

"The [additional] power is always available through the straightline, so you get the benefit from it at the start of the straightline and as well at the end," he explained.

"The way we can quantify that; if I look at this weekend [at Austin], we're running maximum downforce, but we're somehow almost matching the speed of the others.

"Considering last year, how the situation was, it is certainly a big step forward. We still know that there is a gap to the best engine today, but we believe that gap is not so dramatic."

Ferrari's extra horsepower might prove key in the team's effort to beat McLaren, with Leclerc finishing as the best-of-the-rest in fourth for the second race in a row at COTA to close the gap to 3.5 points.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

After a close contest throughout 2021, which has swung both ways depending on the circuit, McLaren has admitted Ferrari now has the quicker car.

Binotto too acknowledged that the updated ERS system gives him confidence Ferrari pull ahead in the following races.

"Generally speaking, in the overall balance of the lap, I think we have been clearly faster this weekend," Binotto explained.

"I think on the paper it was not a circuit which was suiting obviously our car.

"That's why I'm pleased with the progress I've seen in the last races, certainly the help of the power unit both for qualifying and the race, and that gives me some confidence for the next races."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 team bosses see no alternative to power unit grid penalties
Previous article

F1 team bosses see no alternative to power unit grid penalties
Next article

Ricciardo can still improve despite "best" McLaren weekend at US GP

Ricciardo can still improve despite "best" McLaren weekend at US GP
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Ricciardo can still improve despite "best" McLaren weekend at US GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo can still improve despite "best" McLaren weekend at US GP

Alonso and Ocon seeking answers on Alpine's US GP F1 struggles United States GP
Formula 1

Alonso and Ocon seeking answers on Alpine's US GP F1 struggles

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz: US GP contact with Ricciardo "on the limit of legality" United States GP
Formula 1

Sainz: US GP contact with Ricciardo "on the limit of legality"

Leclerc: Travel exemption mix-up led to New York detour before F1 US GP United States GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Travel exemption mix-up led to New York detour before F1 US GP

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Plus
Formula 1

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Latest news

Ricciardo can still improve despite "best" McLaren weekend at US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo can still improve despite "best" McLaren weekend at US GP

Ferrari: Power gap with Mercedes "not so dramatic" anymore
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Power gap with Mercedes "not so dramatic" anymore

F1 team bosses see no alternative to power unit grid penalties
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 team bosses see no alternative to power unit grid penalties

Alonso and Ocon seeking answers on Alpine's US GP F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso and Ocon seeking answers on Alpine's US GP F1 struggles

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call Plus

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen's clash in Austin has thrust the debate about rights and wrongs of wheel-to-wheel combat firmly into the public spotlight, prompting complaints about the Formula 1 rules process. But what can the FIA do to prevent the issue resurfacing?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2021
How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle Plus

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in the best-of-the-rest F1 2021 battle

Supremacy in the McLaren vs Ferrari fight over third place in the constructors’ championship has ebbed and flowed between the two teams so far in the 2021 Formula 1 season. But for several key reasons, right now it seems the advantage has swung decisively back to the Scuderia and McLaren knows it.

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2021
The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1 Plus

The 70s US superteam that tried and failed to crack F1

Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing was briefly one of the biggest names on the US motorsports scene, but its ambition outstripped its resources. STUART CODLING relates the story of a Formula 1 campaign cut off in its prime

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2021
The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory Plus

The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory

As the 2021 Formula 1 title battle winds towards its climax, the United States GP added another thrilling act in the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battle. Although Hamilton aced the start, Verstappen and Red Bull took the initiative with strategy and were richly rewarded, despite Mercedes' best efforts as the race went down to the wire

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
US Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a baking hot afternoon at the returning Circuit of the Americas, Formula 1 drivers were tested to their limits. As the pressure on the title contending squads reaches an ever-greater level of intensity, the foremost challengers again showed their class, but were outshone by a standout drive from the upper midfield

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
Why F1's misunderstood party animal will thrive in retirement Plus

Why F1's misunderstood party animal will thrive in retirement

Three years on from Kimi Raikkonen's last Grand Prix victory at Austin, he is now six races away from ending the longest Formula 1 career in history. His friend and former Ice1 Racing rally team PR man ANTHONY PEACOCK explains why there’s nobody quite like the 2007 world champion and why F1 will miss him (but he won’t miss it)

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material Plus

Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.