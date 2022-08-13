Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Aston Martin: CFD data shows rear wing doesn't hurt F1 rules intent Next / The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future
Formula 1 News

Ferrari: F1 team orders idea discussed more outside than internally

Ferrari says the use of team orders between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz is “more discussed outside Ferrari than inside Ferrari” as it targets parity with its Formula 1 drivers.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Ferrari: F1 team orders idea discussed more outside than internally

After surging into an early lead in both championships under F1's new regulations for 2022, Ferrari has seen its hopes fade after falling behind Max Verstappen and Red Bull in the standings.

Leclerc sits 80 points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ championship ahead of the final nine races, having lost ground with retirements in Spain and Azerbaijan, as well as spinning out while leading in France. Ferrari is 97 points adrift of Red Bull at the top of the constructors’ standings.

PLUS: Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

Ferrari has been asked regularly this year whether it would look to prioritise Leclerc and use Sainz to assist the Monegasque’s title hopes, only for the team to always stress it was too early to make such considerations

Asked by Autosport about Ferrari’s approach to team orders this year, sporting director Laurent Mekies felt more was being made of the issue externally than it is at Maranello.

“You're right in saying that it is more discussed outside Ferrari than inside Ferrari,” said Mekies.

“But more seriously, we have always been very clear. We target to have the best result for the team. Ferrari comes first.

“Then of course there will be a point where we will need to focus more on a driver compared to the other one if the championship position is requiring.

“So, it does not mean waiting for the mathematical difference, but it means being at the point of the season where you think it is the right thing to do so.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Ferrari

Sainz managed to score his maiden F1 victory at the British Grand Prix in July, passing Leclerc after a safety car restart when Ferrari split strategies and opted to pit Sainz for fresh tyres.

The team faced criticism for its strategy calls in Hungary after squandering Leclerc’s lead halfway through the race by fitting him with hard tyres, causing him to slip all the way back to sixth place.

PLUS: The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

Ferrari had defended its strategy just one race earlier in France, when it had to pit Sainz in the closing stages to serve a penalty and take a fresh set of tyres when radio messages suggested there was confusion on the pit wall. 

Mekies said the delay in broadcasting the radio messages to Sainz at Paul Ricard was a good example of “how different situations can be seen inside and outside teams,” and that the perceived confusion was “simply the result of the radio message being broadcast 30 or 40 seconds after what had really happened”.

“If you had to go back there, you will call Carlos back exactly as we did and do the pit stop exactly as we did, so it just shows how difficult nowadays, in a complex sport, it is to understand the reasons behind a strategy or another,” Mekies said.

“That being said, we've lost quite a few points this year. We have reliability issues, we have a few things that we need to be better at. And yes, we are working extremely hard on it.

“It does not increase the pressure, because the pressure is maximum all the time because it's a competitive world, and that's the way we like it anyway.

“But it's a positive pressure, it's what pushes us to improve race after race.”

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin: CFD data shows rear wing doesn't hurt F1 rules intent
Previous article

Aston Martin: CFD data shows rear wing doesn't hurt F1 rules intent
Next article

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Hamilton: "Way more" to be done to help progression from W Series
W Series

Hamilton: "Way more" to be done to help progression from W Series

US fan demand can support "many more" F1 races, says COTA chief United States GP
Formula 1

US fan demand can support "many more" F1 races, says COTA chief

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

More
Scuderia Ferrari
Leclerc: Ferrari changes for Austria have transformed F1 season
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari changes for Austria have transformed F1 season

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight French GP Plus
Formula 1

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

The floor fence battleground intensifying Ferrari and Red Bull F1 fight
Formula 1

The floor fence battleground intensifying Ferrari and Red Bull F1 fight

Latest news

Hamilton: "Way more" to be done to help progression from W Series
W Series W Series

Hamilton: "Way more" to be done to help progression from W Series

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton believes “way more” needs to be done to help ensure progression from W Series and give women more opportunities in racing.

Autosport Podcast: Ranking the top 10 Arrows F1 drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Ranking the top 10 Arrows F1 drivers

The Arrows Formula 1 team was a mainstay of the world championship for 24 years between 1978 and 2002, with its perennial underdog status earning widespread admiration.

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate  and devoid of the usual  racing driver airs and graces,  Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Ferrari: F1 team orders idea discussed more outside than internally
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: F1 team orders idea discussed more outside than internally

Ferrari says the use of team orders between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz is “more discussed outside Ferrari than inside Ferrari” as it targets parity with its Formula 1 drivers.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Plus

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate  and devoid of the usual  racing driver airs and graces,  Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
16 h
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Plus

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Plus

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24 into a winning car with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel. And now it’s happening again at his current team, but can the rate of progress be matched this year?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell Plus

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Plus

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay Plus

How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay

Winner of 13 grands prix including Monaco and survivor of a life-changing plane crash, David Coulthard could be forgiven for having eased into a quiet retirement – but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, in fact he’s busier than ever, running an award-winning media company and championing diversity in motor racing. Not bad for someone who, by his own admission, wasn’t quite the fastest driver of his generation…

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2022
Could F1 move to a future beyond carbonfibre? Plus

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbonfibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? PAT SYMONDS considers the alternatives to carbonfibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.