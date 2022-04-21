Ferrari extends Sainz's F1 deal to the end of 2024
Carlos Sainz Jr will remain with the Ferrari Formula 1 team until at least the end of the 2024 season after extending his contract with the Italian squad, it was announced on Thursday.
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom
OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?
Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon
Fernando Alonso hasn’t won a world championship in 15 years, or a grand prix in the past eight seasons, yet he remains one of the best drivers ever to grace an F1 grid. As Alonso heads towards his 41st birthday, and the twilight of his career, OLEG KARPOV asks if there’s still time for one last hurrah – or maybe more?
The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped
OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial
How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task
Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems
Why F1's midfield over-achiever still has more to do at AlphaTauri
Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells OLEG KARPOV, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began
Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. DAMIEN SMITH kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965
How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022
Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks OLEG KARPOV?
The anatomy of the last Williams F1 world title winner
It’s 25 years since a Williams F1 car last won a world championship. STUART CODLING examines the FW19