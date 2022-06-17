Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Has Ricciardo got his F1 dancing partner back at McLaren? Next / Russell: FIA porpoising intervention "more of a sticking plaster" than real solution
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Ferrari reveals Leclerc's Baku F1 engine is "beyond repair"

Ferrari has revealed the Formula 1 power unit that blew up and eliminated leader Charles Leclerc in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is “beyond repair”, setting him up for potential grid penalties.

Matt Kew
By:
Ferrari reveals Leclerc's Baku F1 engine is "beyond repair"

Leclerc, who had scored his sixth pole position of the season, dashed for a pitstop under a virtual safety car - induced by his team-mate Carlos Sainz retiring with a hydraulics issue - to carry a 13-second lead.

But his chances of victory went up in smoke when his engine blew to hand the win to defending champion Max Verstappen, as Ferrari lost a potential win for the third race in a row.

PLUS: Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

The power unit used in Baku comprised a refurbished internal combustion engine, which was passed fit for use despite having been part of the configuration that failed while Leclerc led in Spain.

That retirement, which wiped out the turbo and MGU-H, left Leclerc to run in Azerbaijan with a blend of old and new components at a track with the greatest throttle demands on the calendar.

Ferrari has intimated that these carried-over parts could have caused the failure in Baku.

The Monegasque, who has not won since Australia, will now run a fully new powertrain set-up for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix after the Baku system was found to be “beyond repair”.

A Ferrari statement read: “[An] investigation confirmed Charles' Baku PU is beyond repair.

“One possible cause of the failure is that it occurred as a consequence of the PU problem in Spain.

“We are now working on countermeasures to strengthen the package and the situation is under control.”

The write-off of the Baku powertrain leaves Leclerc on the verge of at least a 10-place grid penalty as he bids to close a 34-point gap to championship leader Verstappen.

Ferrari, 80 points adrift of Red Bull, ushered in a revised powertrain specification for the Miami GP in a bid to improve reliability.

That second power unit, plus the new turbocharger for Baku, has put Leclerc up to the maximum-permitted three turbos for the season.

Charles Leclerc will soon be facing grid penalties after moving to his third power unit of 2022

Charles Leclerc will soon be facing grid penalties after moving to his third power unit of 2022

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Speaking in Montreal, Leclerc said: “Obviously we are not in the best situation possible.”

Asked to confirm the situation regarding taking a grid-place hit for Canada, he continued: “Then for the power unit change, I think there are still ongoing discussions.

“For now, no decision is taken. But yes, it’s not the best position to be in.”

Despite the long back straight potentially favouring the top-speed credentials of Red Bull, courtesy of its strong rebadged Honda engine and low-drag set-up used in Baku, Leclerc reckoned Montreal could be a good venue to take the hit because of the passing opportunities.

He said: “It’s up to us to choose the best track where you want to get a penalty, if you get a penalty.

“This is one of the tracks where it is quite easy to overtake, but there are also tracks in the next three or four races where it’s quite easy to overtake too.

“So, we’ll discuss and try to take the best decision from there.”

shares
comments

Related video

Has Ricciardo got his F1 dancing partner back at McLaren?
Previous article

Has Ricciardo got his F1 dancing partner back at McLaren?
Next article

Russell: FIA porpoising intervention "more of a sticking plaster" than real solution

Russell: FIA porpoising intervention "more of a sticking plaster" than real solution
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Leclerc: Ferrari will switch cars in British GP if opportunity arises British GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari will switch cars in British GP if opportunity arises

Sainz: Drivers “super frustrated” by wrong delta times in F1 British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Drivers “super frustrated” by wrong delta times in F1 British GP qualifying

Why the future is bright for the British GP British GP Plus
Formula 1

Why the future is bright for the British GP

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc “frustrated” as ‘costly’ slow pitstop limits recovery to fifth in Canadian GP Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc “frustrated” as ‘costly’ slow pitstop limits recovery to fifth in Canadian GP

Leclerc still hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc still hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car British GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car

The wing choice that impacted Sainz's top speed in Verstappen Canadian GP battle Canadian GP
Formula 1

The wing choice that impacted Sainz's top speed in Verstappen Canadian GP battle

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.