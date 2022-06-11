Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Live: F1 Azerbaijan GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying Next / Baku F1 qualifying gets 15-minute delay
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Ferrari "concerned" after FIA hires former Mercedes F1 executive

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has admitted to some concerns over the appointment of a former Mercedes Formula 1 team executive to a senior FIA role.

Adam Cooper
By:
Ferrari "concerned" after FIA hires former Mercedes F1 executive

Shaila-Ann Rao was named by the FIA last week as an interim replacement for the departed Peter Bayer in the twin roles of secretary general for sport and F1 executive director.

Bayer had held the former job since 2017 and the latter since 2021, and was well respected in the paddock as the main point of contact between the teams and the FIA.

Lawyer Rao previously worked with the FIA as its legal director from 2016 to 2018. She then joined Mercedes, serving as general counsel and then as special advisor to team principal Toto Wolff.

Inevitably, her return to the FIA after establishing such a close relationship with Mercedes has raised a few eyebrows among rival teams.

“Yes, certainly it's a concern,” said Binotto when asked by Autosport. “I think she's a great person. She's got a lot of experience, she will certainly be capable of doing the job. I'm pretty sure on that.

“It's a concern, but it's only a concern. I think it's down to them [the FIA] to make sure that there will be no conflicts of interest at all, to behave properly, and it's down to the president to ensure it. I've got the trust that they will do it.

“As Ferrari we are concerned, but I'm pretty sure that that through the behaviours, through the decisions, they will prove it's a wrong concern.”

Wolff insisted that Rao was a good hire for the governing body, and that her presence would actually improve matters for the teams.

“As for Shaila-Ann, she was at the FIA, before she joined us,” said Wolff. “She was the chief executive officer of one of the largest sports agencies before, and the positive of having Shaila-Ann in this position is that she's one about governance, and transparency. She's a lawyer.

“And I think this is something that we have always criticised in the past, that things weren't always as transparent and as clear for the teams. 

"And I think this is one of the key topics that she will be trying to implement. And that is good news for all of the teams.”

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Binotto and Wolff agreed that Bayer’s departure was a loss for the sport, but acknowledged that new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has the right to change his team.

“We worked with Peter Bayer for quite some time,” said Wolff. “And he was a rational guy. I personally enjoyed having him as a sparring partner. But the FIA is changing its structure and its organisation, and then the president has to make his decisions.

“And we certainly shouldn't interfere into any of those decisions. I think he has a vision about where he wants to have the FIA. And if part of that is a change of organisation, we need to respect it.”

“I think we enjoyed certainly the collaboration with Peter,” said Binotto. “He was always very transparent, I think, fair between teams in and rational in the way he was moving on with the topics and the subject. He's certainly got a lot of competencies and experience.

“As Toto said I think that then if there is a new organisation or reorganisation within the FIA, it's down to the new president somehow to move on, to decide his own team, and we fully respect the choices.

“So I think that we are accepting and somehow even looking at the future, [and we'll] try to make sure that we are properly collaborating and making sure that the FIA are becoming stronger and stronger now.”

shares
comments
Live: F1 Azerbaijan GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Previous article

Live: F1 Azerbaijan GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Next article

Baku F1 qualifying gets 15-minute delay

Baku F1 qualifying gets 15-minute delay
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash” British GP
Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

More
Scuderia Ferrari
Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

Red Bull has "no doubts" Ferrari will hit back after Baku double DNF Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Red Bull has "no doubts" Ferrari will hit back after Baku double DNF

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great Plus
Formula 1

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.