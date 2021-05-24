Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Ferrari believes Leclerc’s broken driveshaft caused by Monaco qualifying crash

By:

Ferrari believes that the broken driveshaft hub that prevented Charles Leclerc starting Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix was indeed damaged in his qualifying crash – but was not picked up in its regular pre-race checks

Ferrari believes Leclerc’s broken driveshaft caused by Monaco qualifying crash

The Italian outfit returned to its Maranello base on Monday morning to undertake a detailed investigation in to what happened to Leclerc before the start.

The team had given Leclerc’s car and gearbox the all-clear in the hours before the race, but a left-rear driveshaft hub failed during a pre-race reconnaissance lap.

With no time to repair the part before the start of the race, Leclerc had to withdraw from the event and not take up his pole position.

Autosport understands that the investigation in to the Leclerc problem has concluded that the failure was a consequence of the crash that the Monegasque suffered when he hit the barriers in Q3.

And although the team conducted its regular check of the car before the race to replace damaged parts, the left driveshaft hub was not inspected in detail as part of this process.

The team’s regular checklist of critical components that it examines and replaces includes a large number of components, but it is understood that certain parts on the side of a car that has not sustained an impact are not included. So the right side of Leclerc's car would have had a more detailed inspection than the left.

This is because the team has had almost no experience of failures in this part of the car before, plus the impact with the barriers was on the right-hand side.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, crashes out towards the end of Qualifying

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, crashes out towards the end of Qualifying

Photo by: Jean Petin / Motorsport Images

However, even if the hub had been on the checklist for a visible inspection, it is not clear if it would even have been picked up by the team before the race.

The team’s data suggests the driveshaft hub was working correctly through the opening part of Leclerc’s first lap out of the pits before it failed at Turn 6.

However, in light of the events surrounding the failed driveshaft components, Ferrari will now revise and improve its processes to ensure that, if there are repeat circumstances in the future, that it will better detect similar problems.

Ferrari had been clear on Sunday that the driveshaft failure was not related to its decision to stick with the same gearbox on Leclerc’s car for the race.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said: “The failure would still have happened, so it's not a matter of gambling with the gearbox at all."

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
Jonathan Noble

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

