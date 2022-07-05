Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Next / F1 teams set to challenge FIA’s porpoising intervention
Formula 1 / British GP News

Ferrari accepts "no way" for Sainz to create gap to Leclerc under safety car

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto accepts there was "probably no way" Carlos Sainz could have created a gap to Charles Leclerc as asked behind the safety car at Silverstone.

Luke Smith
By:
Ferrari accepts "no way" for Sainz to create gap to Leclerc under safety car

Sainz scored his maiden F1 victory in Sunday's British Grand Prix, passing team-mate Leclerc with 10 laps remaining thanks to his fresh set of soft tyres following the safety car restart.

Ferrari opted to keep Leclerc out during the safety car period due to his fresher hard tyres and better track position, but he ultimately slipped back to fourth in the final stint.

PLUS: The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he'd twice lost

Towards the end of the safety car period, Ferrari asked Sainz to drop back the permitted 10-car lengths from Leclerc, creating a gap that could protect the race leader from the chasing pack.

But Sainz replied on the radio by telling Ferrari he was under pressure from Lewis Hamilton behind, adding: "Please don't ask these things. Please. Please. Stop inventing. Stop inventing. I'm under pressure also."

Ferrari team principal Binotto said the call was given to Sainz as the restart may have been "more difficult" for Leclerc given the soft tyre advantage of the cars behind, but he recognised it may not have been possible to create such a gap easily.

"We've got full trust, we know that he's doing the best he can do for the team, for himself as well certainly, but for the team," Binotto said of Sainz.

"Obviously he proved it on few laps before by swapping with no discussion, and even when stopping on the first pit [stop] earlier compared to Charles, we had no discussion, because he has full trust in the team and the way we are acting and the way he's behaving.

"So again, [I'm] very happy. I know that he did his best. There was probably no way for him to give widths to Charles.

"I think he did the best he could do for a Ferrari victory here in Silverstone."

The Safety Car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

The Safety Car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sainz explained after the race that he was worried about losing the slipstream to Leclerc, which may leave both Ferraris vulnerable to being overtaken by Hamilton.

"I tried to explain to them I had behind probably the fastest man on track today," Sainz said.

"If I drop 10 metres, I might lose a bit of slipstream. And if he passes me then Charles is going to be dead meat also.

"So my decision to get in the lead as soon as possible, because I knew I was going to get in the lead before Turn 6, with the grip I had on the soft and go from there and try to not affect his race by getting in the lead.

"I asked the team, 'look, leave it to me I'm going to handle it as clean as possible'. And actually Charles did a great job to nearly stay in P2.

"Sometimes the driver feeling is there and sometimes the team might tell you something that you don't agree with and you just do your own thing because you really believe in it.

"But I trust the team a lot and today we executed a very fine race and we trust each other in this kind of scenarios as you saw."

shares
comments

Related video

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine
Previous article

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine
Next article

F1 teams set to challenge FIA’s porpoising intervention

F1 teams set to challenge FIA’s porpoising intervention
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Vettel "felt like a 5-year-old again" driving Mansell’s 1992 Williams F1 car British GP
Formula 1

Vettel "felt like a 5-year-old again" driving Mansell’s 1992 Williams F1 car

Ricciardo: Something "a bit off" with McLaren car during "pretty sad" British GP British GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Something "a bit off" with McLaren car during "pretty sad" British GP

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Vettel "felt like a 5-year-old again" driving Mansell’s 1992 Williams F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel "felt like a 5-year-old again" driving Mansell’s 1992 Williams F1 car

Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

The low-key F1 upgrades Ferrari brought to the British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

The low-key F1 upgrades Ferrari brought to the British GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
3 h
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.