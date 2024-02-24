All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24

Aston Martin Formula 1 technical director Dan Fallows says that the Silverstone team has made the hoped-for steps with its new AMR24 relative to last year’s car.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:
Dan Fallows, Technical Director, Aston Martin F1 Team

Dan Fallows, Technical Director, Aston Martin F1 Team

Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

While several rivals have opted to make major concept changes Aston focussed on an evolution of the 2023 model, which earned eight podium finishes in the hands of Fernando Alonso despite a dip in form in the second half of the season.

The days of testing in Bahrain suggested that the team has made the progress it was seeking with the initial launch package, even if others set more eye-catching headline times.

“When we went into this season really looking for a step over the winter, we wanted to make sure we did get an improvement,” said Fallows. 

“Even though it's an evolution of last year's car, we wanted it to be a strong improvement as well as a strong evolution. And, we have seen that step, we've seen that benefit. So we’re very pleased about that.

“I think the most important thing for us is where we go from here. We weren't 100% pleased with what we achieved in our in-season development last year. And we wanted to make sure we can compete at the top level in terms of in-season as well.

“I think we were mostly keen on making sure we made a step on last year, which we have done. So I think we can certainly tick that box.”

Alonso made clear at the car’s launch that the key areas that needed to be addressed were straight-line speed and downforce in high-speed corners.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"We had some things that we focused on over the winter in terms of making the car good to drive, making the balance good,” said Fallows when asked by Autosport about those targets. 

“And I think we're reasonably happy with where we are now. We know we've always got things to improve, which is why we go back into the wind tunnel and why we go back to the drawing board to do those things.

“But so far, I think we've achieved a lot in three days in the testing, done a lot of test items, and we're pretty pleased with the outcome."

Team principal Mike Krack agreed that the Bahrain sessions had gone to plan, with no setbacks.

“It was a very, very good test for us,” said Krack when asked for a summary. “Three days, I think the only interruptions we had was with the red flags. So I think we can be quite happy. The car was in a really good state when it arrived here, very reliable, high-quality parts.

“So we could do all of our work that we had scheduled to every day. Now, it's about digging, getting through the whole days to understand all the results that we have achieved, and we're looking forward to go to the first race."

Krack remains cautious about the team’s place in the pecking order.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We need to look into the next days, get all the full analysis, and it will be over the next days that we get a clearer picture as well,” he said. 

“I think it was quite important for us that we look at ourselves, we have quite a big programme, and we cannot influence anyway what others are doing. And now it's about the analysis, and also trying to understand what others did.

"If you go through the full range of track conditions, fuel loads, engine modes, tyres, we had all the five tyre specs here, I think you can cover a range of five seconds. To then discern who's ahead by how much I think it's really, really tough."

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Why RB believes F1 team name debate is a "good problem to have"

Why RB believes F1 team name debate is a "good problem to have"

Formula 1

Why RB believes F1 team name debate is a "good problem to have" Why RB believes F1 team name debate is a "good problem to have"

Steiner to make Bahrain F1 paddock return in German TV role

Steiner to make Bahrain F1 paddock return in German TV role

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Steiner to make Bahrain F1 paddock return in German TV role Steiner to make Bahrain F1 paddock return in German TV role

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Latest news

Haas F1 car no longer plagued by "nasty" characteristics

Haas F1 car no longer plagued by "nasty" characteristics

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Haas F1 car no longer plagued by "nasty" characteristics Haas F1 car no longer plagued by "nasty" characteristics

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
F2 FIA F2
Bahrain

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine? Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Why RB believes F1 team name debate is a "good problem to have"

Why RB believes F1 team name debate is a "good problem to have"

F1 Formula 1

Why RB believes F1 team name debate is a "good problem to have" Why RB believes F1 team name debate is a "good problem to have"

Mercedes has new adaptable F1 suspension trick on W15

Mercedes has new adaptable F1 suspension trick on W15

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Mercedes has new adaptable F1 suspension trick on W15 Mercedes has new adaptable F1 suspension trick on W15

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024

The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing

The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024 The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jonathan Noble

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe