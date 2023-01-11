Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How Mercedes W13 struggles prompted factory rethink Next / Giovinazzi and Shwartzman set to share Ferrari F1 reserve role in 2023
Formula 1 News

F1 will not go back to one race director, says FIA president

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has suggested that Formula 1 will keep having multiple race directors in the future, following the change of approach for 2022.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Mario Galán
, Editor
F1 will not go back to one race director, says FIA president

In the wake of the controversy over former F1 race director Michael Masi’s handling of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the FIA overhauled the way that grand prix events were run last season.

Rather than having a single race director, the FIA shared out the role last year – with Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas dividing up the F1 season between them.

However, from the Japanese Grand Prix, after an investigation on why a crane was released on to the live track, the FIA elected to stick with just Wittich through to the end of the campaign.

The idea of splitting responsibilities did not prove universally popular, with drivers and teams suggesting that having different people as race director meant there was a lack of consistency in processes and decisions.

GPDA director George Russell spoke for other drivers when he said that they: “Believe that having the rotation isn't the best thing for a sport, for that consistency.

“We've never had a steward from a previous event at the following race to talk about any certain decisions, I believe.”

But rather than go back to a system of installing a single race director, Ben Sulayem thinks it is essential for the governing body to have multiple people involved to ensure there is a smooth transition should a problem occur with the incumbent.

Asked about potential change to F1 race directors for 2023 during a media briefing at the Dakar Rally, Ben Sulayem said: “There is a process now and I have a team who is going through a proper process and training for stewarding, and for race directors.

“You cannot just have one race director and rely on them. I see that we should prepare the second role. We cannot rely in the biggest discipline that we have, or any other discipline.

“What if something happened? If we are going to sustain motorsport, we have to be ready with training.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President FIA

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President FIA

Photo by: A.S.O.

Ben Sulayem has reiterated his belief that there are many talented officials operating at grassroots level who could go on to help manage F1 races.

“I am a big believer that there is, somewhere in the world, better race directors than anyone, better stewards,” he said. “Now we are reaching to the ASNs and we are asking them to send us people for the training, and we have a proper team now for the training. You will get good [officials]. I promise this.”

Masi did not want to stay

Ben Sulayem took over as president of the FIA in December 2021, just days after the controversial finish to that year’s F1 world championship in Abu Dhabi.

As part of a review of events, the FIA parted ways with Masi, although some have questioned if the Australian was made a scapegoat for weaknesses elsewhere in the governing body’s infrastructure.

Asked about why Masi did not remain at the FIA, Ben Sulayem suggested that the split was not exclusively down to the governing body.

“It was also his choice,” he said. “I’d been talking to him at the beginning. There were human errors there, and I felt that he also wanted to just not go further, because of what he got from the social media, the toxic social media. I spoke to him, and it was unfair also for him. The FIA was always supportive.

Read Also:

“This is the same thing that’s happening to Silvia [Bellot, FIA steward], again to some of our members: threats. I got some threats also, to reverse the results, but I didn’t take them seriously.

“But now we stand against the toxic social media that will affect our sport. I am a big believer that if we don’t take a stand, we might find the damage will be beyond repair for our sport in the future.”

shares
comments

Related video

How Mercedes W13 struggles prompted factory rethink
Previous article

How Mercedes W13 struggles prompted factory rethink
Next article

Giovinazzi and Shwartzman set to share Ferrari F1 reserve role in 2023

Giovinazzi and Shwartzman set to share Ferrari F1 reserve role in 2023
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Andretti says "greed" is behind F1 negativity of entry plans
Formula 1

Andretti says "greed" is behind F1 negativity of entry plans

F1 should encourage and not spurn new teams, says FIA president
Formula 1

F1 should encourage and not spurn new teams, says FIA president

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Plus
Formula 1

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

Latest news

Magazine: George Russell interview, Autosport International preview
General General

Magazine: George Russell interview, Autosport International preview

George Russell’s place at Mercedes and his chances of fighting for the 2023 Formula 1 world championship lead this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (12 January).

Cadillac not put off by lukewarm F1 reaction to Andretti entry plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Cadillac not put off by lukewarm F1 reaction to Andretti entry plans

Cadillac has not been deterred by the lukewarm response to its Formula 1 entry plans with Andretti, remaining “super excited” about the possibility of joining the grid.

Hyundai announces ex-Renault F1 boss Abiteboul as WRC team principal
WRC WRC

Hyundai announces ex-Renault F1 boss Abiteboul as WRC team principal

Hyundai Motorsport has announced former Renault Formula 1 boss Cyril Abiteboul as the team principal of its World Rally Championship and customer racing programmes.

MotoGP legend Rossi to test BMW LMDh prototype
WEC WEC

MotoGP legend Rossi to test BMW LMDh prototype

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi is on course to test new employer BMW’s LMDh prototype.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Plus

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
21 h
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Plus

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Plus

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Autosport prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Plus

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Plus

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Plus

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Plus

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
Which great modern F1 moments will go down as legends? Plus

Which great modern F1 moments will go down as legends?

OPINION: As a poll by Autosport International reveals a series of surprise choices for visitors’ favourite motorsport memories from years gone by, it’s worth wondering which of the top moments from recent Formula 1 seasons might one day go down as truly great

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.