All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 went wrong way in obsessing over dirty air, says Allison

Mercedes technical director James Allison suggests Formula 1’s rule makers made a mistake in obsessing over trying to control the wake of cars with the new ground-effect regulations.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

With F1 looking like it is heading to its third year of single team dominance, there have been questions asked about whether the rules revamp that took place from 2022 has ultimately failed.

The bold changes aimed at making the racing more exciting and closing the field up have not delivered all that had been hoped, with Red Bull remaining out front and overtaking getting more difficult.

Allison thinks that the Red Bull element is not a fault of the rules, as it is up to other teams to do a better job. However, he does reckon there are important areas which could have been addressed better to improve the spectacle.

In particular, he suggests that the FIA’s clear focus on trying to get rid of dirty air to allow cars to follow each other closely, while not giving as much attention to other critical aspects of racing like tyre behaviour, was wrong.

Asked if the rules had failed in delivering better racing because Red Bull was still so dominant, Allison said: “I don't necessarily think that they've failed in those terms [of one team dominating], because our job is to try and make sure that we can make a good fight of it.

“But I think that there are things in the regulations that don't serve any of us well. I don't think it's sensible to have cars that hug the ground in the way that these cars hug it.

“And I think the idea that you get good racing by controlling wakes, while ignoring tyres… the whole idea of controlling wakes, being something of a tilting-at-windmills type of challenge, I think that side of things has been tested to destruction fairly evidently.

“But I think that Red Bull are doing a good job and the rest of us have a duty to do a better job. I don't think that's the fault of the regulator.”

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes-AMG

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Erik Junius

With the FIA working on new regulations for 2026, Allison believes that lessons should be taken on board from what hasn’t worked over recent years.

He suggests that one critical element of the current generation of cars, in the way the power of the floor and the diffuser to produce downforce makes rear ride height management so critical to performance, is something that should be avoided for the next generation of cars.

“I don't think there's anything wrong in particular with ground effect floors,” he said.

“But the particular layout of these ones, that have a response to rear ride height that is not particularly good for the cars, that isn't something that we should carry into 2026.”

Read Also:

Asked if his view was alone or shared by other teams, Allison said: “I think that amongst the teams, that would be a pragmatically accepted response.

“I think the FIA is still very much of a mind to place wake management at the top of the tree of everything, sacrificing this stuff. I think it'd be helpful if there was more of a balanced approach there.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Alonso: Aston Martin F1 car still "two or three tenths" off McLaren, Mercedes
Next article The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
Newey’s F1 plans unchanged as he's set for trackside return in Japan

Newey’s F1 plans unchanged as he's set for trackside return in Japan

Formula 1
Newey’s F1 plans unchanged as he's set for trackside return in Japan Newey’s F1 plans unchanged as he's set for trackside return in Japan
Wolff has new “mindset” over Mercedes F1 recovery

Wolff has new “mindset” over Mercedes F1 recovery

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Wolff has new “mindset” over Mercedes F1 recovery Wolff has new “mindset” over Mercedes F1 recovery
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Why Aston Martin could beat Mercedes in F1 race to sign Verstappen

Why Aston Martin could beat Mercedes in F1 race to sign Verstappen

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Why Aston Martin could beat Mercedes in F1 race to sign Verstappen Why Aston Martin could beat Mercedes in F1 race to sign Verstappen
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call
Hamilton: Mercedes in “different category” fighting F1 rivals in high-speed turns

Hamilton: Mercedes in “different category” fighting F1 rivals in high-speed turns

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton: Mercedes in “different category” fighting F1 rivals in high-speed turns Hamilton: Mercedes in “different category” fighting F1 rivals in high-speed turns

Latest news

Fourmaux: Adjusting to hybrid-less WRC cars will be a “challenge”

Fourmaux: Adjusting to hybrid-less WRC cars will be a “challenge”

WRC WRC
Fourmaux: Adjusting to hybrid-less WRC cars will be a “challenge” Fourmaux: Adjusting to hybrid-less WRC cars will be a “challenge”
Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal

Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal

F1 Formula 1
Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal
Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1

Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1 Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1
Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal

Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal

INDY IndyCar
Thermal
Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call
Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?

Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike? Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?
The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life

The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By GP Racing
The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe