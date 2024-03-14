All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Vettel sent Bearman 'good luck' message ahead of Saudi Arabian F1 debut

Oliver Bearman has revealed that he received a ‘good luck’ message from Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel prior to his Ferrari substitute appearance in the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Upd:
Oliver Bearman, Scuderia Ferrari, in the garage

Oliver Bearman, Scuderia Ferrari, in the garage

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When full-time Scuderia driver Carlos Sainz required surgery for appendicitis, team reserve driver and FIA F2 racer Bearman was called upon to partner Charles Leclerc from FP3 onwards.

The two-time Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award finalist narrowly missed out on a Q3 appearance in qualifying before lining up in 11th. He finished the Jeddah contest in seventh – with Leclerc scoring third – after a string of neatly executed overtakes, most notably dummying RB driver Yuki Tsunoda into Turn 1.

Bearman, 18, was sent many ‘good luck’ and congratulatory messages over the weekend, including from ex-Ferrari driver and four-time F1 world champion Vettel, who retired from racing with Aston Martin at the end of 2022.

The young Brit said: “I did get a lot of congratulations and also good luck messages before the race.

“My favourite one was from Sebastian Vettel. I’m a huge fan of his since the early days. I was, up until he retired, always routing for Seb. So, to get a message from him was really special.

“To know that he was kind of watching put a bit of pressure on, but it was a nice pressure.”

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, in 2019

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also got in contact. Bearman added: “He sent me a really nice message after the race, which was really happy.

“And I got a hug from Lewis [Hamilton] as well after the race. That was nice that he kind of recognised the race for me. That was a proud moment for myself.”

Bearman also reckoned getting an insight into the level of “admin” involved in racing in F1 has been a major surprise from his cameo appearance.

He continued: “I think the thing that surprised me the most about an F1 weekend was the amount of admin that goes on – there’s so much media activities, so much more technical stuff than we have in F2.

Read Also:

“So, for a race at 8pm, I was already on track at lunch time to prepare. The days are very, very long, full of hard work. That was a surprise, but a happy one.”

He also praised the accuracy of the Ferrari simulator for allowing him to swiftly adapt to all of the in-car procedures and settings adjustments.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Every British F1 driver to have started a grand prix for Ferrari
Next article Alonso: Aston Martin F1 car still "two or three tenths" off McLaren, Mercedes

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Ricciardo: RB has identified a few flaws with 2024 F1 car

Ricciardo: RB has identified a few flaws with 2024 F1 car

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Ricciardo: RB has identified a few flaws with 2024 F1 car Ricciardo: RB has identified a few flaws with 2024 F1 car
Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP

Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP

Formula 1
Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
Sebastian Vettel
More from
Sebastian Vettel
Rosberg and Vettel F1 comebacks not an option for Mercedes

Rosberg and Vettel F1 comebacks not an option for Mercedes

Formula 1
Rosberg and Vettel F1 comebacks not an option for Mercedes Rosberg and Vettel F1 comebacks not an option for Mercedes
The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari
Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project

Formula 1
Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1

Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1 Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1
Every British F1 driver to have started a grand prix for Ferrari

Every British F1 driver to have started a grand prix for Ferrari

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Every British F1 driver to have started a grand prix for Ferrari Every British F1 driver to have started a grand prix for Ferrari
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Latest news

Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal

Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal

F1 Formula 1
Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal Friday favourite: Why F1's original circuit retains its thrilling appeal
Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1

Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1 Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1
Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal

Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal

INDY IndyCar
Thermal
Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal Race format set for IndyCar’s non-points exhibition at Thermal
Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC Preview with Adrien Fourmaux

Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC Preview with Adrien Fourmaux

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC Preview with Adrien Fourmaux Gravel Notes Podcast: Kenya WRC Preview with Adrien Fourmaux

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call
Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?

Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike? Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?
The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life

The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By GP Racing
The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe