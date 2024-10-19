F1 US GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen secured sprint race pole position at the United States Grand Prix by beating George Russell by 0.012s in sprint qualifying, while Formula 1 title rival Lando Norris could only manage fourth.



Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari in third ahead of Norris, with the sister Scuderia car of Carlos Sainz in fifth, in front of an impressive showing for Haas with Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen either side of Lewis Hamilton in seventh.



Sergio Perez dropped out in SQ2 and will start 11th, while Oscar Piastri exited in the first stage of qualifying meaning he will line up in 16th place.

What time does the sprint race start for the F1 United States Grand Prix?

The sprint race for the United States GP starts at 1:00pm local time (7:00pm BST), covering a distance of 19 laps or 60 minutes.



Date: Saturday 20 October 2024

Start time: 1:00pm local time – 7:00pm BST

What time does qualifying start for the F1 United States Grand Prix?

Grand prix qualifying for the United States GP starts at 5:00pm local time (11:00pm BST), using the traditional Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.



Date: Saturday 20 October 2024

Start time: 5:00pm local time – 11:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.



Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 United States GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with United States GP sprint race coverage starting at 6:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1, and grand prix qualifying coverage starting at 10:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1.



Channel: Sky Sports F1

Start time – Sprint Race: 6:00pm BST Saturday 20 October 2024

Start time – Qualifying: 10:00pm BST Saturday 20 October 2024



Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the sprint race and grand prix qualifying.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 United States GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the sprint race and grand prix qualifying for the United States GP at 8:00am BST on Sunday morning. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both sprint race and grand prix qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.



For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.



Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 8:00am BST Sunday 21 October 2024

Will F1 United States GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.



Coverage of United States GP sprint race will start at 7:00pm BST on the BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.



Coverage of United States GP qualifying will start at 11:00pm BST on the BBC Radio 5 Sports Extrea and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for the sprint race and grand prix qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas?

Dry and sunny conditions with a low chance of rain are forecast for all of Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas. The temperature is set to reach highs of 22 degrees Celsius at the start of the sprint race and 29 degrees Celsius at the start of grand prix qualifying.

United States Grand Prix - Sprint grid