All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP

F1 US GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1’s sprint race format gets its fourth outing of 2024 at the United States Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch the sprint race and grand prix qualifying

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Neugebauer, German Track and Field athlete

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Neugebauer, German Track and Field athlete

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen secured sprint race pole position at the United States Grand Prix by beating George Russell by 0.012s in sprint qualifying, while Formula 1 title rival Lando Norris could only manage fourth.

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari in third ahead of Norris, with the sister Scuderia car of Carlos Sainz in fifth, in front of an impressive showing for Haas with Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen either side of Lewis Hamilton in seventh.

Sergio Perez dropped out in SQ2 and will start 11th, while Oscar Piastri exited in the first stage of qualifying meaning he will line up in 16th place.

What time does the sprint race start for the F1 United States Grand Prix?

The sprint race for the United States GP starts at 1:00pm local time (7:00pm BST), covering a distance of 19 laps or 60 minutes.

Date: Saturday 20 October 2024
Start time: 1:00pm local time – 7:00pm BST

What time does qualifying start for the F1 United States Grand Prix?

Grand prix qualifying for the United States GP starts at 5:00pm local time (11:00pm BST), using the traditional Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 20 October 2024
Start time: 5:00pm local time – 11:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 United States GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with United States GP sprint race coverage starting at 6:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1, and grand prix qualifying coverage starting at 10:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1.

Channel: Sky Sports F1
Start time – Sprint Race: 6:00pm BST Saturday 20 October 2024
Start time – Qualifying: 10:00pm BST Saturday 20 October 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the sprint race and grand prix qualifying.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 United States GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the sprint race and grand prix qualifying for the United States GP at 8:00am BST on Sunday morning. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both sprint race and grand prix qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 8:00am BST Sunday 21 October 2024

Will F1 United States GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of United States GP sprint race will start at 7:00pm BST on the BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

Coverage of United States GP qualifying will start at 11:00pm BST on the BBC Radio 5 Sports Extrea and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for the sprint race and grand prix qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas?

Dry and sunny conditions with a low chance of rain are forecast for all of Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas. The temperature is set to reach highs of 22 degrees Celsius at the start of the sprint race and 29 degrees Celsius at the start of grand prix qualifying.

United States Grand Prix - Sprint grid

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'32.833

 213.790
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.012

1'32.845

 213.762
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.226

1'33.059

 213.271
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.250

1'33.083

 213.216
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.256

1'33.089

 213.202
6 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.350

1'33.183

 212.987
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.545

1'33.378

 212.542
8 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+0.565

1'33.398

 212.497
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+0.969

1'33.802

 211.581
10 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes

+1.573

1'34.406

 210.228
11 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.411

1'34.244

 210.589
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.530

1'34.363

 210.323
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

 

  
14 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

 

  
15 New Zealand L. Lawson RB 30 RB Red Bull

 

  
16 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+2.048

1'34.881

 209.175
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+2.084

1'34.917

 209.096
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+2.221

1'35.054

 208.795
19 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+2.315

1'35.148

 208.588
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+3.639

1'36.472

 205.726
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Red Bull: FIA clampdown on bib adjuster over rivals’ "paranoia"
Next article Hamilton: Colapinto yellow flag cost chance at US GP sprint pole

Top Comments

Latest news

Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin
WRC Central Europe: Tanak assumes lead after Ogier error, Pajari rolls

WRC Central Europe: Tanak assumes lead after Ogier error, Pajari rolls

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally
WRC Central Europe: Tanak assumes lead after Ogier error, Pajari rolls
Marquez: "Big insect" to blame for startline tear-off incident

Marquez: "Big insect" to blame for startline tear-off incident

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
Marquez: "Big insect" to blame for startline tear-off incident
F1's 2026 cars now two seconds faster after rule tweaks

F1's 2026 cars now two seconds faster after rule tweaks

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
F1's 2026 cars now two seconds faster after rule tweaks

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe