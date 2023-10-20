F1 United States GP: Verstappen leads sole practice from Leclerc
Newly-crowned Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen headed the sole practice session for the United States Grand Prix, holding off an effort from Charles Leclerc by 0.156s.
A flurry of soft-tyre runs in preparation for qualifying later on Friday defined the final 10 minutes of practice, and Verstappen was one of the earlier takers to punch in a 1m35.912s to overturn Alex Albon's timesheet-topping lap as Williams opened running on the softest compound.
The Dutchman's time could not be beaten; team-mate Sergio Perez set a time 0.3s shy, but Leclerc got closer and was about half a tenth short in each sector of the ultimate headliner.
Lewis Hamilton reeled off best splits in the opening pair of sectors, but lost time in the final part of the lap to cross the line a tenth short of Leclerc's effort - and two-hundredths clear of Perez's soft-tyre time.
Kevin Magnussen took his vastly upgraded Haas - which now features the in-vogue downwashing sidepods to match the other teams - to fifth on the timing boards, a scant 0.002s ahead of George Russell's Mercedes.
Albon's time was good enough for seventh over Carlos Sainz, who noticeably struggled with the bumpiness of the circuit on board a stiffly sprung Ferrari, but nonetheless made incremental gains over the course of the session. Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10, just clear of home favourite Logan Sargeant.
The early phases of the session prioritised running on the harder tyres, and Verstappen took the early advantage on the hard compound tyre despite several instances of surpassing track limits - which are not monitored in practice.
Hamilton, trialling Mercedes' new floor that it hopes will offer insight towards its progress for 2024, then moved ahead following the opening 15 minutes of the session by a tenth and on the same compound of tyre, having set the best second sector up to that point.
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
His 1m37.394s set on the hards remained the best lap for over 20 minutes, but this was then overcome by Lando Norris's 1m37.256s on the medium compound as the session drew towards its final quarter.
Norris did not set a time on softs and only stacked up in 15th overall, behind Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda, and the returning Daniel Ricciardo.
Ricciardo moved back into his AlphaTauri F1 seat having been deputised for by Liam Lawson over the previous five races as the Australian recovered from his broken hand, sustained in an FP2 crash at Zandvoort.
Alfa Romeo pair Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas were 16th and 17th, while Fernando Alonso was only 18th having only used the hard tyres throughout the session.
Qatar sprint winner Oscar Piastri was 19th having avoided a moment on the exit of Turn 8 after clipping the kerb and running wide, which put him on the grass as he wrestled with the wheel to reclaim control. He eventually managed to find enough grip to quell his bucking McLaren and did well to keep it out of the gravel.
Lance Stroll suffered with braking issues on the left front wheel on his Aston Martin AMR23 and was restricted to just two laps of practice to severely compromise his weekend.
F1 United States GP practice results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
1'35.912
|206.927
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.156
1'36.068
|0.156
|206.591
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.281
1'36.193
|0.125
|206.322
|4
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.300
1'36.212
|0.019
|206.281
|5
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+0.560
1'36.472
|0.260
|205.726
|6
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.562
1'36.474
|0.002
|205.721
|7
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|21
|
+0.580
1'36.492
|0.018
|205.683
|8
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.621
1'36.533
|0.041
|205.596
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+0.790
1'36.702
|0.169
|205.236
|10
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|22
|
+0.793
1'36.705
|0.003
|205.230
|11
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|26
|
+1.075
1'36.987
|0.282
|204.633
|12
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|22
|
+1.154
1'37.066
|0.079
|204.467
|13
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|25
|
+1.192
1'37.104
|0.038
|204.387
|14
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|24
|
+1.240
1'37.152
|0.048
|204.286
|15
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|
+1.344
1'37.256
|0.104
|204.067
|16
|Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|25
|
+1.506
1'37.418
|0.162
|203.728
|17
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.605
1'37.517
|0.099
|203.521
|18
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|19
|
+1.928
1'37.840
|0.323
|202.849
|19
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|22
|
+2.508
1'38.420
|0.580
|201.654
|20
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|5
|
+4.028
1'39.940
|1.520
|198.587
|View full results
Latest news
The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival
The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival The secrets for success at the Formula Ford Festival
DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win
DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win DTM Hockenheim: Porsche’s Preining closes in on title with Saturday win
Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers
Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers Why cockpit heat is such a big issue for F1 drivers
United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained United States GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate
The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps
Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps
How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1
How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.