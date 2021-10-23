Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Horner: Mercedes struggles on engine reliability "very unusual" Next / Hamilton: F1's US popularity enjoying "steepest rise" amid Liberty push
Formula 1 / United States GP News

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Sergio Perez topped Friday’s second practice after Valtteri Bottas set the outright fastest time in FP1 at Formula 1's United States Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

In an eventful FP2, Red Bull’s Perez claimed top spot with a 1m34.946s as Lewis Hamilton lost a faster lap time due to track limits and F1 world title rival Max Verstappen could only manage eighth place as his quick lap was disrupted by traffic. 

One of Verstappen’s quick laps was held up by Hamilton, with the pair going wheel-to-wheel along the start/finish straight, which led to the Red Bull driver calling his rival a “stupid idiot” over the radio before raising his middle finger at the Mercedes driver.

Verstappen duly played down the incident after FP2 and said he didn’t understand what happened in the flashpoint.

With the title contenders off top spot, Perez led McLaren’s Lando Norris at the head of the FP2 times – but it was Bottas who claimed the outright fastest lap of the day, having topped FP1 with a 1m34.874s.

However, the Finn will head into US GP qualifying with a five-place grid penalty after taking on another new internal combustion engine.

That led Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to concede its ongoing reliability problems were “not trivial” as Bottas and two drivers from customer teams Aston Martin and Williams are also set to take grid penalties this weekend.

Wolff also dismissed speculation from Red Bull about a trick device it is using to increase its straightline speed. 

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, with a special helmet design

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, with a special helmet design

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the United States Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the United States GP starts at 4pm local time (10pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 23rd October 2021
Start time: 4pm local time - 10pm BST

How can I watch qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with United States GP qualifying coverage starting at 9pm BST.

Channel: Sky Sports F1 
Start time: 9:00pm BST 

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here

When can I watch the highlights of United States GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the United States GP at 8:30am BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for 60 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2021 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4 
Start time: 8:30am BST (Sunday 24th October) 

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Will United States GP qualifying be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of United States GP qualifying will start at 9:55pm BST on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas?

Dry and sunny weather is forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Temperatures are set to be 29 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying – nine degrees warmer than qualifying for the Turkish GP.

US Grand Prix FP2 Results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 24 1'34.946  
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 20 1'35.203 0.257
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 22 1'35.310 0.364
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 24 1'35.360 0.414
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 21 1'35.457 0.511
6 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 25 1'35.561 0.615
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 23 1'35.572 0.626
8 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 23 1'35.824 0.878
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 24 1'35.919 0.973
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 26 1'36.138 1.192
11 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 23 1'36.158 1.212
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 25 1'36.242 1.296
13 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 18 1'36.376 1.430
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 25 1'36.558 1.612
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 30 1'36.718 1.772
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 24 1'36.983 2.037
17 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 24 1'37.041 2.095
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 26 1'37.254 2.308
19 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 21 1'37.490 2.544
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 23 1'38.026 3.080
US Grand Prix FP1 Results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 17 1'34.874  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 18 1'34.919 0.045
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 16 1'35.806 0.932
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 18 1'36.334 1.460
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 20 1'36.508 1.634
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 18 1'36.611 1.737
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 20 1'36.798 1.924
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 11 1'36.855 1.981
9 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 18 1'36.874 2.000
10 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 18 1'36.876 2.002
11 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 19 1'36.966 2.092
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 22 1'36.970 2.096
13 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 1'36.972 2.098
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 20 1'36.982 2.108
15 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 12 1'37.068 2.194
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 18 1'37.458 2.584
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 19 1'37.463 2.589
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 1'37.954 3.080
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 17 1'38.866 3.992
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 19 1'42.239 7.365
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Plus

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
20 h
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Plus

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
22 h
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Plus

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looked back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Plus

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Plus

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz Jr. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Plus

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Autosport's technical consultant

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Plus

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding  into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? STUART CODLING talks to the man in charge

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Plus

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021

