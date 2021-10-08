Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine Next / Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 / Turkish GP Practice report

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record

By:

Lewis Hamilton topped opening practice for the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix with a new track record as drivers found significantly more grip than last year at Istanbul Park.

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record

F1’s return to Turkey after a nine-year absence in 2020 saw drivers struggle for grip due to a late track resurfacing and cold temperatures in the middle of November, making conditions slippery.

The track was water-blasted ahead of this year’s running to try and improve the grip levels, which were notably better throughout the first F1 running of the weekend on Friday morning.

It allowed Hamilton to set a new track record en route to the top of the timesheets in FP1, recording a best lap time of 1m24.178s for Mercedes.

The lap beat Juan Pablo Montoya’s benchmark of 1m24.770s from the inaugural Turkish Grand Prix in 2005, with all of the top three in opening practice setting a quicker time.

Following news at the start of FP1 that he will be taking a 10-place grid penalty on Sunday due to an engine change, Hamilton focused on soft-tyre running throughout the session.

Hamilton set the initial pace with a lap of 1m24.511s to lead proceedings early on ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, who completed his early running on hard tyres and sat four-tenths of a second back.

But Hamilton was able to improve his time twice more with subsequent runs on soft tyres, ultimately setting his best time with 25 minutes left on the clock.

The lap was enough to give Hamilton P1 by four-tenths of a second from title rival Max Verstappen, who reported struggles for front-end grip throughout the session and was seen sawing at his wheel through the final two corners.

Sparks kick up from Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sparks kick up from Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen ultimately got his best lap in not long after Hamilton to take second place ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who was just five-hundredths of a second behind the Red Bull in third place for Ferrari.

Valtteri Bottas took fourth place in FP1, finishing six-tenths of a second off team-mate Hamilton in the sister Mercedes, while Carlos Sainz Jr rounded out the top five in the session for Ferrari.

Ocon’s lap on the hard tyre set early in the session proved to be his fastest after running off-track at Turn 9 during his first run on softs, forcing him to abandon the lap. His hard-tyre time was still enough to secure sixth place, seven-tenths off Hamilton at the top.

Lando Norris finished FP1 in seventh place for McLaren ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, while Fernando Alonso was able to grab ninth for Alpine with his fastest time coming on mediums.

Sergio Perez completed the top 10 for Red Bull, but was also heard on team radio discussing flap adjustments in a bid to try and find more grip like his team-mate.

George Russell placed 11th for Williams ahead of McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo and Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel, while Antonio Giovinazzi jumped up to 14th late on for Alfa Romeo, moving ahead of Nicholas Latifi.

Kimi Raikkonen also put in a time in the closing stages to take 16th just behind his team-mate, leap-frogging 2020 pole-sitter Lance Stroll, who ended the session in 17th place.

Yuki Tsunoda took 18th for AlphaTauri, but fumed over the radio late on after believing he was held up by Giovinazzi, calling him a “f****** idiot”, while the Haas duo of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin propped up the running order in 19th and 20th place respectively.

F1 Turkish GP - FP1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 26 1'24.178  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 24 1'24.603 0.425
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 27 1'24.654 0.476
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 28 1'24.842 0.664
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 25 1'24.860 0.682
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 30 1'24.909 0.731
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 26 1'25.347 1.169
8 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 30 1'25.382 1.204
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 26 1'25.383 1.205
10 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 24 1'25.459 1.281
11 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 25 1'25.685 1.507
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 26 1'25.750 1.572
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 26 1'25.810 1.632
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 24 1'25.813 1.635
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 28 1'25.863 1.685
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 24 1'25.933 1.755
17 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 29 1'26.361 2.183
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 28 1'26.424 2.246
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 25 1'26.636 2.458
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 28 1'27.019 2.841
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine

Previous article

Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine

Next article

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record

1 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine

1 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

22 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton "proud" of Mercedes F1 commitment despite Ferrari interest

3 h
5
Formula 1

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash

12 min
Latest news
Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project
F1

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project

7m
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus
F1

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

9m
F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash
F1

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash

12m
Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull
F1

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull

36m
F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record
F1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record

1 h
Latest videos
What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza 08:41
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull Turkish GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull

Vettel: F1 must not neglect human cost of swelling calendar Turkish GP
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 must not neglect human cost of swelling calendar

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record

Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

Hamilton "proud" of Mercedes F1 commitment despite Ferrari interest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "proud" of Mercedes F1 commitment despite Ferrari interest

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Turkish GP – how to watch, session timings and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
9m
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
3 h
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive Plus

Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Latest news

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.