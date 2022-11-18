Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / F1 to trial fitting cars with wheel arches in wet races to reduce spray problem Next / Tougher penalties mooted to prevent F1 tactical power unit changes
Formula 1 News

New DRS trial for F1 sprint races set for 2023

Formula 1 is to trial allowing DRS to be used earlier in races next season, in a bid to try to keep the field much closer together.

By:
, NobleF1
New DRS trial for F1 sprint races set for 2023

Ever since the overtaking aid was introduced at the start of the 2011 season, drivers have only ever been allowed to activate it from the beginning of third lap after a start or safety car restart.

It was felt that allowing its use immediately after the lights went out could trigger chaos and potential accidents when the field is bunched too close together.

But with drivers well able to break clear of the one-second DRS zone over two laps, F1 wants to see if the spectacle can be improved with it being allowed one lap earlier than now.

During a meeting of the F1 Commission in Abu Dhabi on Friday, it was agreed that experiments would take place at next year’s sprint races.

For the six Saturday sprints in 2023, the activation of DRS after the start or a safety car restart will now begin following one lap of action, rather than two.

All other aspects of the DRS rules, including the one-second detection limit, will stay as they are currently.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

If the experiments prove a success in improving the show without causing any problems, then the idea is to introduce it fully in F1 from 2024.

F1 has long hoped that it may eventually be able to get rid of DRS, but it still feels that the device is necessary to help make the races exciting.

Read Also:

It has also been agreed that for sprint races next year, a different structure will be introduced to deal with paying for accident damage that teams suffer from.

Rather than teams claiming back for repairs, they will now be allowed a fixed amount per team per event.

This means that for each sprint, teams will get an allowance within the cost cap for $300,000, as opposed to the current $150,000 limit. All other allowances for minor and material damage compensation will be removed from the regulations.

The F1 Commission is also looking at potential tweaks to the current parc ferme rules for sprint weekends to simplify matters, where setups are currently fixed from Friday’s qualifying session.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 to trial fitting cars with wheel arches in wet races to reduce spray problem
Previous article

F1 to trial fitting cars with wheel arches in wet races to reduce spray problem
Next article

Tougher penalties mooted to prevent F1 tactical power unit changes

Tougher penalties mooted to prevent F1 tactical power unit changes
More
Jonathan Noble
Alonso: First Aston Martin F1 test an "important" opportunity
Formula 1

Alonso: First Aston Martin F1 test an "important" opportunity

Hamilton: Finding limit of Mercedes F1 car like creeping up behind a kicking horse
Formula 1

Hamilton: Finding limit of Mercedes F1 car like creeping up behind a kicking horse

Red Bull hopes Singapore F1 win gives Perez confidence after rough patch Singapore GP
Formula 1

Red Bull hopes Singapore F1 win gives Perez confidence after rough patch

Latest news

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the times on Friday for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails

Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.

What we learned from Friday practice at F1’s 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

What we learned from Friday practice at F1’s 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Although there's nothing much left to play for in Formula 1's 2022 finale, the battle over second between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc is finely poised - with the two on equal points. But practice showed that, despite hints of good qualifying pace at Ferrari, Leclerc might find overhauling Perez a particularly tough ask in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence
IMSA IMSA

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence

IMSA SportsCar Championship title-winning outfit Meyer Shank Racing has signed Colin Braun to partner Tom Blomqvist in its new Acura ARX-06 next year after parting company with Oliver Jarvis.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings Plus

The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings

Max Verstappen’s march to title number two was slow to get into gear but soon became unstoppable. But, asks JUSTIN HYNES, was it as easy as the litany of late-season wins made it look, or did the Dutchman and Red Bull deliver a season-long masterclass at the wheel – and in the factory – to create an F1 juggernaut?

Formula 1
14 h
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Plus

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Plus

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Plus

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Plus

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Plus

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.