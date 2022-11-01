Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen "incredibly proud" of F1 season win record despite lack of stat interest Next / Hamilton: Alonso’s comments about F1 titles "make me giggle a little bit"
Formula 1 News

F1 teams discussing winter shutdown to aid staff wellbeing

Formula 1 teams are in talks to introduce a new winter shutdown to the sporting regulations as early as next year to aid staff well-being.

Luke Smith
By:
F1 teams discussing winter shutdown to aid staff wellbeing

F1 currently has a two-week shutdown during the summer break that is enshrined in the regulations, ensuring staff get time off through the busy season by making teams pause their operations.

Although all teams do ensure staff members get time off over Christmas and through the winter, there is nothing set in the sporting regulations that requires them to shut down through the off-season.

But as part of talks in Formula 1's Sporting Advisory Committee, where teams are represented by their sporting directors, it has emerged that a winter shutdown has now been proposed.

This would see a similar approach be taken to the summer shutdown, putting a fixed period in the rules where all teams must pause operations and staff members will get time off.

Autosport understands that discussions about a winter shutdown in the Sporting Advisory Committee have not yet reached an advanced stage, nor is there total unanimity among the teams.

But the indications have been positive, according to Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff, who felt it would be an important step to protect staff well-being.

"There are many of us team principals that would like to replicate what we have in the summer, at least starting at Christmas and going into the new year for two weeks," explained Wolff.

"Obviously that's still up for discussion. But there was a positive indication, for the well-being of the people."

Mechanics on the grid with the car of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Mechanics on the grid with the car of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

With the final race of the season scheduled for November 20 in Abu Dhabi, this year will mark the earliest finish to a campaign since 2010, when the title showdown was held on November 14.

The early finish this year was a result of the FIFA World Cup, which starts in Qatar on the same day as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and will continue until the middle of December.

F1 held its last race in December in each of the past three seasons, running as late as December 13 in 2020 and December 12 in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to the schedule.

With only one pre-season test planned in Bahrain next year ahead of the season-opener in March 5, it is set to be the longest winter break that staff have enjoyed for a number of years.

"It's great that the season finishes this couple of weeks earlier than in the past, because everyone is really at the limit," said Wolff.

"Having this week, two weeks more is definitely a nice welcome, but on the other side, there's many people in the factory who are going to work flat out between Christmas and New Year.

"But for the race team that's clocking many airline miles, that's a positive."

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen "incredibly proud" of F1 season win record despite lack of stat interest
Previous article

Verstappen "incredibly proud" of F1 season win record despite lack of stat interest
Next article

Hamilton: Alonso’s comments about F1 titles "make me giggle a little bit"

Hamilton: Alonso’s comments about F1 titles "make me giggle a little bit"
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Hamilton: Alonso’s comments about F1 titles "make me giggle a little bit"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Alonso’s comments about F1 titles "make me giggle a little bit"

Verstappen "incredibly proud" of F1 season win record despite lack of stat interest Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "incredibly proud" of F1 season win record despite lack of stat interest

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season

The FIA has confirmed the Formula 2 and Formula 3 calendars for 2023, with both seasons kicking off in Bahrain in March.

Norris' Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren team-mate Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris' Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren team-mate Ricciardo

Lando Norris believes that his McLaren team made “a bit of mistake” on strategy in Mexico after he was outscored by Formula 1 team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Chastain's wall-ride move legal for now, says NASCAR
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Chastain's wall-ride move legal for now, says NASCAR

The daring wall-riding move Ross Chastain used Sunday at Martinsville to advance in the NASCAR playoffs will remain legal at least for now.

Sainz relieved to complete F1 Mexican GP after Japan, US first-lap exits
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz relieved to complete F1 Mexican GP after Japan, US first-lap exits

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz says he was relieved to complete a Formula 1 race in Mexico after the frustrations of his first-lap retirements in Japan and the USA.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
11 h
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from Plus

The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from

Outrage ensued when the Italian Grand Prix finished behind the Safety Car. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when simply getting races started was a challenge…  

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2022
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2022
Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment? Plus

Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Plus

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.