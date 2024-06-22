F1 Spanish Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Lando Norris will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, practice their race start procedures at the end of FP3
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris put in a last gasp effort to take pole position from Max Verstappen by 0.020s, with third to fifth – Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Charles Leclerc – covered by only 0.030s.
Oscar Piastri had looked like he was in with a chance of joining his McLaren team-mate Norris at the front but an error on his final lap saw him bail into the pits as he will start in ninth.
Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon made up positions six to nine, although Red Bull driver Perez will drop three grid slots due to a penalty awarded post-race at the Canadian Grand Prix.
When is the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?
Date: Sunday, 23 June 2024
Start time: 3:00pm local time/2:00pm BST
The 10th round of the 2024 F1 season, the Spanish GP, gets under way at 3:00pm local time on Sunday 23 June.
How can I watch Formula 1?
In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the F1 Spanish GP?
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Spanish GP. The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.
Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 5:30pm BST, Sunday 9 June 2024
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Spanish GP here.
When can I watch the F1 Spanish GP highlights?
In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Spanish GP at 6:30pm BST.
The full programme will run for one and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.
For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.
Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 6:30 BST, Sunday 23 June 2024
Will the F1 Spanish GP be on the radio?
Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.
Live coverage of the Spanish GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.
Weather forecast for the F1 Spanish GP
Current weather forecasts that it will be overcast with a 50% chance of rain for the race start, with the chance decreasing across the distance. Temperatures will be around 21 degrees with a moderate wind.
How many laps is the F1 Spanish GP?
The race is scheduled to complete 66 laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, covering a total race distance of 307.236km.
Starting grid for F1 Spanish GP
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
1'11.383
|234.862
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.020
1'11.403
|234.796
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.318
1'11.701
|233.821
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.320
1'11.703
|233.814
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.348
1'11.731
|233.723
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.353
1'11.736
|233.706
|7
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.474
1'11.857
|233.313
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.678
1'12.061
|232.652
|9
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.742
1'12.125
|232.446
|10
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
|11
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.745
1'12.128
|232.436
|12
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+0.844
1'12.227
|232.118
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.927
1'12.310
|231.851
|14
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.989
1'12.372
|231.653
|15
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.355
1'12.738
|230.487
|16
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.554
1'12.937
|229.858
|17
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.602
1'12.985
|229.707
|18
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.692
1'13.075
|229.424
|19
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.770
1'13.153
|229.179
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.126
1'13.509
|228.070
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Live: F1 Spanish GP commentary and updates
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen wins after holding off late Norris attack
BTCC Oulton Park: Cook uses tyre advantage to win race two
2024 F1 Spanish GP results: Verstappen beats charging Norris
Autosport Plus
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a race engineer
Why F1’s points change proposal risks undermining its basic tenet
How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader in F1
Why flexi wings are a hot topic again in F1
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments