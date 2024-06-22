All Series
Formula 1 Spanish GP

F1 Spanish Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Lando Norris will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, practice their race start procedures at the end of FP3

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, practice their race start procedures at the end of FP3

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris put in a last gasp effort to take pole position from Max Verstappen by 0.020s, with third to fifth – Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Charles Leclerc – covered by only 0.030s.

Oscar Piastri had looked like he was in with a chance of joining his McLaren team-mate Norris at the front but an error on his final lap saw him bail into the pits as he will start in ninth.

Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon made up positions six to nine, although Red Bull driver Perez will drop three grid slots due to a penalty awarded post-race at the Canadian Grand Prix.

When is the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday, 23 June 2024
Start time: 3:00pm local time/2:00pm BST

The 10th round of the 2024 F1 season, the Spanish GP, gets under way at 3:00pm local time on Sunday 23 June.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the F1 Spanish GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Spanish GP. The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 5:30pm BST, Sunday 9 June 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Spanish GP here

When can I watch the F1 Spanish GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Spanish GP at 6:30pm BST.

The full programme will run for one and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 6:30 BST, Sunday 23 June 2024

Will the F1 Spanish GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Spanish GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Spanish GP

Current weather forecasts that it will be overcast with a 50% chance of rain for the race start, with the chance decreasing across the distance. Temperatures will be around 21 degrees with a moderate wind.

How many laps is the F1 Spanish GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 66 laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, covering a total race distance of 307.236km.

Starting grid for F1 Spanish GP

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

1'11.383

 234.862
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.020

1'11.403

 234.796
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.318

1'11.701

 233.821
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.320

1'11.703

 233.814
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.348

1'11.731

 233.723
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.353

1'11.736

 233.706
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+0.474

1'11.857

 233.313
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.678

1'12.061

 232.652
9 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+0.742

1'12.125

 232.446
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

 

  
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.745

1'12.128

 232.436
12 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+0.844

1'12.227

 232.118
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.927

1'12.310

 231.851
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.989

1'12.372

 231.653
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.355

1'12.738

 230.487
16 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.554

1'12.937

 229.858
17 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.602

1'12.985

 229.707
18 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.692

1'13.075

 229.424
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.770

1'13.153

 229.179
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+2.126

1'13.509

 228.070
View full results  

