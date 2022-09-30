F1 Singapore GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

On F1’s return to Singapore after three years away, a number of the frontrunners endured disrupted practice running on Friday, as Sainz led proceedings with a best lap of 1m42.587s to head a Ferrari 1-2 from team-mate Charles Leclerc in FP2.

Mercedes’ George Russell slotted into third ahead of F1 world championship leader Max Verstappen, who missed large chunks of the second practice session due to hefty set-up changes.

The Red Bull driver can seal the F1 world drivers’ crown this weekend if results go his way. Here’s how:

If Verstappen wins with the fastest lap, Leclerc finishes eighth or lower and Perez finishes fourth or lower

If Verstappen wins without the fastest lap, Leclerc finishes ninth or lower and Perez finishes fourth or lower without the fastest lap

Any alternative results that don’t fit into those two scenarios and the title fight rolls on to the Japanese GP.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Singapore GP starts at 9pm local time (2pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 1st October 2022

Start time: 9pm local time – 2pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Livestreaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels, which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98 or a month membership of £33.99 per month.

How can I watch F1 Singapore GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 or Sky Sports Main Event, with Singapore GP qualifying coverage starting at 1:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and midway through qualifying at 2:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

· Start time: 1:00pm BST 1st October 2022 and 2:30pm BST 1st October

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Singapore GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Singapore GP at 7:15pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 7:15pm BST 1st October 2022

Will F1 Singapore GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Singapore GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Singapore?

Hot and mixed weather conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying at the Marina Bay Circuit, with a high chance of thunderstorms. The temperature is set to be 28 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, three degrees hotter than Italian GP qualifying last time out.

FP2 result:

FP1 result: