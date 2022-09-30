Tickets Subscribe
Previous / What we learned from the Friday practice action at F1's 2022 Singapore GP Next / Ferrari wants "maximum penalties" for F1 cost cap rule breaches
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

F1 Singapore GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Carlos Sainz topped the times on Friday for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

On F1’s return to Singapore after three years away, a number of the frontrunners endured disrupted practice running on Friday, as Sainz led proceedings with a best lap of 1m42.587s to head a Ferrari 1-2 from team-mate Charles Leclerc in FP2.

MercedesGeorge Russell slotted into third ahead of F1 world championship leader Max Verstappen, who missed large chunks of the second practice session due to hefty set-up changes.

The Red Bull driver can seal the F1 world drivers’ crown this weekend if results go his way. Here’s how:

If Verstappen wins with the fastest lap, Leclerc finishes eighth or lower and Perez finishes fourth or lower

If Verstappen wins without the fastest lap, Leclerc finishes ninth or lower and Perez finishes fourth or lower without the fastest lap

Any alternative results that don’t fit into those two scenarios and the title fight rolls on to the Japanese GP.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Singapore GP starts at 9pm local time (2pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 1st October 2022
Start time: 9pm local time – 2pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Livestreaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels, which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98 or a month membership of £33.99 per month.

How can I watch F1 Singapore GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 or Sky Sports Main Event, with Singapore GP qualifying coverage starting at 1:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and midway through qualifying at 2:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

· Start time: 1:00pm BST 1st October 2022 and 2:30pm BST 1st October

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Singapore GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Singapore GP at 7:15pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 7:15pm BST 1st October 2022

Will F1 Singapore GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Singapore GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Singapore?

Hot and mixed weather conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying at the Marina Bay Circuit, with a high chance of thunderstorms. The temperature is set to be 28 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, three degrees hotter than Italian GP qualifying last time out.

FP2 result:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'42.587  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'42.795 0.208
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'42.911 0.324
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'42.926 0.339
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'43.182 0.595
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'43.412 0.825
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'43.431 0.844
8 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'43.520 0.933
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'43.906 1.319
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'43.982 1.395
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'44.013 1.426
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'44.249 1.662
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'44.422 1.835
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'44.469 1.882
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'44.524 1.937
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'45.144 2.557
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'45.211 2.624
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'45.447 2.860
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'45.623 3.036
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'46.553 3.966
View full results

FP1 result:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'43.033  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'43.117 0.084
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'43.435 0.402
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'43.839 0.806
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'44.066 1.033
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'44.138 1.105
7 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'44.736 1.703
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'45.221 2.188
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'45.258 2.225
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'45.336 2.303
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'45.354 2.321
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'45.724 2.691
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'45.725 2.692
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'46.028 2.995
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'46.081 3.048
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'46.119 3.086
17 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'46.408 3.375
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'46.601 3.568
19 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'46.680 3.647
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'47.092 4.059
View full results
