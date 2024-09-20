All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Upd:

Lando Norris topped the Friday practice times for McLaren ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

The British driver led FP2 by just 0.058s over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with the pair comfortably clear of the rest of the field during the qualifying simulation runs on Friday night.

Carlos Sainz slotted into third in the sister Ferrari, 12 months on from winning the Singapore GP, with RB enjoying an impressive day with Yuki Tsunoda fourth and under-pressure Daniel Ricciardo sixth – as the Australian is rumoured to be replaced by Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season.

Azerbaijan GP winner Oscar Piastri split the RBs in fifth, with George Russell in seventh for Mercedes who saw his day ended prematurely when he nosed his car into the wall at Turn 8 in the closing minutes of FP2.

It was a difficult Friday for Red Bull with Sergio Perez eighth and Max Verstappen 15th on the FP2 times – while the Dutch driver was given a public interest work punishment by the FIA stewards for swearing in the Thursday press conference.

Meanwhile, McLaren will modify its rear wing after being asked by the FIA in the wake of its 'mini-DRS' controversy. 

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Qualifying for the Singapore GP starts at 9:00pm local time (2:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 20 September 2024
Start time: 9:00pm local time – 2:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Singapore GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Singapore GP qualifying coverage starting at 1pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and at 2pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 1pm BST Saturday 20 September 2024, 2pm BST Saturday 20 September 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Singapore GP qualifying?

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Singapore GP at 6:55pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 6:55pm BST Saturday 20 September 2024

Will F1 Singapore GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Singapore GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Singapore?

Cloudy and warm conditions are forecast for Saturday night for the start of qualifying in Singapore. The temperature is set to be 29 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a low chance of rain and low winds.

F1 Singapore GP FP2 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 27

1'30.727

   196.016
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 28

+0.058

1'30.785

 0.058 195.891
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.629

1'31.356

 0.571 194.667
4 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 28

+0.741

1'31.468

 0.112 194.428
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 27

+0.747

1'31.474

 0.006 194.415
6 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 26

+0.751

1'31.478

 0.004 194.407
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 25

+0.761

1'31.488

 0.010 194.386
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.871

1'31.598

 0.110 194.152
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 26

+0.923

1'31.650

 0.052 194.042
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 26

+0.940

1'31.667

 0.017 194.006
11 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+0.982

1'31.709

 0.042 193.917
12 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

+1.023

1'31.750

 0.041 193.831
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 26

+1.066

1'31.793

 0.043 193.740
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

+1.230

1'31.957

 0.164 193.394
15 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+1.294

1'32.021

 0.064 193.260
16 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 26

+1.330

1'32.057

 0.036 193.184
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 27

+1.392

1'32.119

 0.062 193.054
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 27

+1.495

1'32.222

 0.103 192.839
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 26

+1.632

1'32.359

 0.137 192.552
20 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 26

+2.059

1'32.786

 0.427 191.666
View full results  

F1 Singapore GP FP1 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

1'31.763

   193.803
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.076

1'31.839

 0.076 193.643
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.189

1'31.952

 0.113 193.405
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 22

+0.334

1'32.097

 0.145 193.100
5 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 26

+0.500

1'32.263

 0.166 192.753
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.606

1'32.369

 0.106 192.532
7 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 21

+0.612

1'32.375

 0.006 192.519
8 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25

+0.688

1'32.451

 0.076 192.361
9 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.847

1'32.610

 0.159 192.031
10 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 27

+0.852

1'32.615

 0.005 192.020
11 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 25

+0.855

1'32.618

 0.003 192.014
12 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+0.916

1'32.679

 0.061 191.888
13 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 27

+0.931

1'32.694

 0.015 191.857
14 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 22

+1.004

1'32.767

 0.073 191.706
15 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 21

+1.015

1'32.778

 0.011 191.683
16 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 25

+1.571

1'33.334

 0.556 190.541
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 21

+1.614

1'33.377

 0.043 190.453
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 25

+1.722

1'33.485

 0.108 190.233
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.822

1'33.585

 0.100 190.030
20 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 24

+2.034

1'33.797

 0.212 189.600
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article “Nothing is working” on Red Bull F1 car as Verstappen faces fresh struggles
Next article What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

Top Comments

Latest news

Sainz fined for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash

Sainz fined for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Sainz fined for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash
F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Hamilton hopes Verstappen ignores FIA punishment for swearing

Hamilton hopes Verstappen ignores FIA punishment for swearing

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton hopes Verstappen ignores FIA punishment for swearing
Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The apparently humble F1 component with remarkable attributes

The apparently humble F1 component with remarkable attributes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The apparently humble F1 component with remarkable attributes
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore
The hard-to-shift narratives Mercedes needs Antonelli's next steps to dispel

The hard-to-shift narratives Mercedes needs Antonelli's next steps to dispel

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The hard-to-shift narratives Mercedes needs Antonelli's next steps to dispel
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe