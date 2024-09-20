F1 Singapore GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Lando Norris topped the Friday practice times for McLaren ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.



The British driver led FP2 by just 0.058s over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with the pair comfortably clear of the rest of the field during the qualifying simulation runs on Friday night.



Carlos Sainz slotted into third in the sister Ferrari, 12 months on from winning the Singapore GP, with RB enjoying an impressive day with Yuki Tsunoda fourth and under-pressure Daniel Ricciardo sixth – as the Australian is rumoured to be replaced by Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season.



Azerbaijan GP winner Oscar Piastri split the RBs in fifth, with George Russell in seventh for Mercedes who saw his day ended prematurely when he nosed his car into the wall at Turn 8 in the closing minutes of FP2.



It was a difficult Friday for Red Bull with Sergio Perez eighth and Max Verstappen 15th on the FP2 times – while the Dutch driver was given a public interest work punishment by the FIA stewards for swearing in the Thursday press conference.

Meanwhile, McLaren will modify its rear wing after being asked by the FIA in the wake of its 'mini-DRS' controversy.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Qualifying for the Singapore GP starts at 9:00pm local time (2:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.



Date: Saturday 20 September 2024

Start time: 9:00pm local time – 2:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.



Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Singapore GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Singapore GP qualifying coverage starting at 1pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and at 2pm on Sky Sports Main Event.



Channel: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event

Start time: 1pm BST Saturday 20 September 2024, 2pm BST Saturday 20 September 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Singapore GP qualifying?

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Singapore GP at 6:55pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 6:55pm BST Saturday 20 September 2024

Will F1 Singapore GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.



Coverage of Singapore GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Singapore?

Cloudy and warm conditions are forecast for Saturday night for the start of qualifying in Singapore. The temperature is set to be 29 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a low chance of rain and low winds.

F1 Singapore GP FP2 Results

F1 Singapore GP FP1 Results