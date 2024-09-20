F1 Singapore GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
Lando Norris topped the Friday practice times for McLaren ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.
The British driver led FP2 by just 0.058s over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with the pair comfortably clear of the rest of the field during the qualifying simulation runs on Friday night.
Carlos Sainz slotted into third in the sister Ferrari, 12 months on from winning the Singapore GP, with RB enjoying an impressive day with Yuki Tsunoda fourth and under-pressure Daniel Ricciardo sixth – as the Australian is rumoured to be replaced by Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season.
Azerbaijan GP winner Oscar Piastri split the RBs in fifth, with George Russell in seventh for Mercedes who saw his day ended prematurely when he nosed his car into the wall at Turn 8 in the closing minutes of FP2.
It was a difficult Friday for Red Bull with Sergio Perez eighth and Max Verstappen 15th on the FP2 times – while the Dutch driver was given a public interest work punishment by the FIA stewards for swearing in the Thursday press conference.
Meanwhile, McLaren will modify its rear wing after being asked by the FIA in the wake of its 'mini-DRS' controversy.
What time does qualifying start for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Qualifying for the Singapore GP starts at 9:00pm local time (2:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.
Date: Saturday 20 September 2024
Start time: 9:00pm local time – 2:00pm BST
How can I watch Formula 1?
In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.
How can I watch F1 Singapore GP qualifying?
In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Singapore GP qualifying coverage starting at 1pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and at 2pm on Sky Sports Main Event.
Channel: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 1pm BST Saturday 20 September 2024, 2pm BST Saturday 20 September 2024
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying.
When can I watch the highlights of F1 Singapore GP qualifying?
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Singapore GP at 6:55pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.
For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.
Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 6:55pm BST Saturday 20 September 2024
Will F1 Singapore GP qualifying be on the radio?
Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.
Coverage of Singapore GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.
What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Singapore?
Cloudy and warm conditions are forecast for Saturday night for the start of qualifying in Singapore. The temperature is set to be 29 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a low chance of rain and low winds.
F1 Singapore GP FP2 Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|27
|
1'30.727
|196.016
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|28
|
+0.058
1'30.785
|0.058
|195.891
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|
+0.629
1'31.356
|0.571
|194.667
|4
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|28
|
+0.741
1'31.468
|0.112
|194.428
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.747
1'31.474
|0.006
|194.415
|6
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|26
|
+0.751
1'31.478
|0.004
|194.407
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.761
1'31.488
|0.010
|194.386
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|25
|
+0.871
1'31.598
|0.110
|194.152
|9
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.923
1'31.650
|0.052
|194.042
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|26
|
+0.940
1'31.667
|0.017
|194.006
|11
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.982
1'31.709
|0.042
|193.917
|12
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|25
|
+1.023
1'31.750
|0.041
|193.831
|13
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|26
|
+1.066
1'31.793
|0.043
|193.740
|14
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|25
|
+1.230
1'31.957
|0.164
|193.394
|15
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|24
|
+1.294
1'32.021
|0.064
|193.260
|16
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|26
|
+1.330
1'32.057
|0.036
|193.184
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|27
|
+1.392
1'32.119
|0.062
|193.054
|18
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|27
|
+1.495
1'32.222
|0.103
|192.839
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|26
|
+1.632
1'32.359
|0.137
|192.552
|20
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|26
|
+2.059
1'32.786
|0.427
|191.666
|View full results
F1 Singapore GP FP1 Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|
1'31.763
|193.803
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.076
1'31.839
|0.076
|193.643
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|
+0.189
1'31.952
|0.113
|193.405
|4
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|22
|
+0.334
1'32.097
|0.145
|193.100
|5
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|26
|
+0.500
1'32.263
|0.166
|192.753
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.606
1'32.369
|0.106
|192.532
|7
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|21
|
+0.612
1'32.375
|0.006
|192.519
|8
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.688
1'32.451
|0.076
|192.361
|9
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.847
1'32.610
|0.159
|192.031
|10
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|27
|
+0.852
1'32.615
|0.005
|192.020
|11
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.855
1'32.618
|0.003
|192.014
|12
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.916
1'32.679
|0.061
|191.888
|13
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|27
|
+0.931
1'32.694
|0.015
|191.857
|14
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|22
|
+1.004
1'32.767
|0.073
|191.706
|15
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|21
|
+1.015
1'32.778
|0.011
|191.683
|16
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|25
|
+1.571
1'33.334
|0.556
|190.541
|17
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+1.614
1'33.377
|0.043
|190.453
|18
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|25
|
+1.722
1'33.485
|0.108
|190.233
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.822
1'33.585
|0.100
|190.030
|20
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|
+2.034
1'33.797
|0.212
|189.600
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Sainz fined for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash
F1 Singapore Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Hamilton hopes Verstappen ignores FIA punishment for swearing
Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike
Autosport Plus
The apparently humble F1 component with remarkable attributes
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore
The hard-to-shift narratives Mercedes needs Antonelli's next steps to dispel
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments