F1 Saudi Arabian Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
The Red Bull driver secured his 34th career F1 pole and his first in Saudi Arabia with a flawless qualifying performance at the Jeddah Corniche circuit – both his Q3 laps were quick enough to bag top spot.
Charles Leclerc split the Red Bulls to join Verstappen on the front row for a sixth consecutive race, as Sergio Perez was shuffled back to third place.
Oliver Bearman qualified 11th as stand-in for Carlos Sainz in the sister Ferrari after the Spaniard was ruled out with appendicitis.
However, once again the major focus is off-track after Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko admitted he might be suspended after the Saudi Arabian GP. Verstappen has reacted to the comments and called Marko “an important part in my decision making” for his future.
When is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
Date: Saturday 9 March 2024
Start time: 8pm local time/5pm GMT
The second round of the 2024 F1 season, the Saudi Arabian GP, gets under way at 8pm local time on Saturday 9 March.
The entire Saudi Arabian GP weekend has shifted forward by one day compared to its regular schedule due to Ramadan starting on Sunday 10 March.
Oliver Bearman, Scuderia Ferrari, in the garage
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
How can I watch Formula 1?
In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.
How can I watch the F1 Saudi Arabian GP
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Saudi Arabian GP.
The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 3:30pm GMT, ahead of the race start at 5:00pm GMT.
• Channels: Sky Sports F1
• Start time: 3:30pm GMT, Saturday 9 March 2024
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Saudi Arabian GP here.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
When can I watch the F1 Saudi Arabian GP highlights?
In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Saudi Arabian GP at 7:50pm GMT on Saturday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.
For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.
• Channel: Channel 4
• Start time: 7:50pm GMT, Saturday 9 March 2024
Will the F1 Saudi Arabian GP be on the radio?
Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.
Live coverage of the Saudi Arabian GP will start at 5:00pm GMT on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, out of the it lane
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Weather forecast for the F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Current weather forecasts predict dry and mild conditions in Jeddah, with moderate winds and a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.
How many laps is the F1 Saudi Arabian GP?
The race is scheduled to complete 50 laps of the Jeddah Corniche circuit, covering a total race distance of 308.450km.
F1 Saudi Arabian GP starting grid
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'27.472
|254.097
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.319
1'27.791
|253.174
|3
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.335
1'27.807
|253.127
|4
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.374
1'27.846
|253.015
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.617
1'28.089
|252.317
|6
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.660
1'28.132
|252.194
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.844
1'28.316
|251.669
|8
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.988
1'28.460
|251.259
|9
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.075
1'28.547
|251.012
|10
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.100
1'28.572
|250.941
|11
|O. Bearman Ferrari
|38
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+1.170
1'28.642
|250.743
|12
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.508
1'28.980
|249.790
|13
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.548
1'29.020
|249.678
|14
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.553
1'29.025
|249.664
|15
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
|16
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.707
1'29.179
|249.233
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+2.003
1'29.475
|248.409
|18
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+2.007
1'29.479
|248.397
|19
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.054
1'29.526
|248.267
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Leclerc hails "incredible" Bearman after drive to seventh in F1 Saudi Arabian GP
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen heads dominant Red Bull 1-2, Bearman seventh
Martin fears chatter woe will make Qatar MotoGP sprint repeat "impossible"
Autosport Plus
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments