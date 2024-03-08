F1 Saudi Arabian Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

The Red Bull driver secured his 34th career F1 pole and his first in Saudi Arabia with a flawless qualifying performance at the Jeddah Corniche circuit – both his Q3 laps were quick enough to bag top spot.

Charles Leclerc split the Red Bulls to join Verstappen on the front row for a sixth consecutive race, as Sergio Perez was shuffled back to third place.

Oliver Bearman qualified 11th as stand-in for Carlos Sainz in the sister Ferrari after the Spaniard was ruled out with appendicitis.

However, once again the major focus is off-track after Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko admitted he might be suspended after the Saudi Arabian GP. Verstappen has reacted to the comments and called Marko “an important part in my decision making” for his future.

When is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Date: Saturday 9 March 2024

Start time: 8pm local time/5pm GMT

The second round of the 2024 F1 season, the Saudi Arabian GP, gets under way at 8pm local time on Saturday 9 March.

The entire Saudi Arabian GP weekend has shifted forward by one day compared to its regular schedule due to Ramadan starting on Sunday 10 March.

Oliver Bearman, Scuderia Ferrari, in the garage Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Saudi Arabian GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 3:30pm GMT, ahead of the race start at 5:00pm GMT.

• Channels: Sky Sports F1

• Start time: 3:30pm GMT, Saturday 9 March 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Saudi Arabian GP here.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Saudi Arabian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Saudi Arabian GP at 7:50pm GMT on Saturday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

• Channel: Channel 4

• Start time: 7:50pm GMT, Saturday 9 March 2024

Will the F1 Saudi Arabian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Saudi Arabian GP will start at 5:00pm GMT on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, out of the it lane Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and mild conditions in Jeddah, with moderate winds and a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Saudi Arabian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 50 laps of the Jeddah Corniche circuit, covering a total race distance of 308.450km.

F1 Saudi Arabian GP starting grid