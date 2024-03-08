All Series
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The Red Bull driver secured his 34th career F1 pole and his first in Saudi Arabia with a flawless qualifying performance at the Jeddah Corniche circuit – both his Q3 laps were quick enough to bag top spot.

Charles Leclerc split the Red Bulls to join Verstappen on the front row for a sixth consecutive race, as Sergio Perez was shuffled back to third place.

Oliver Bearman qualified 11th as stand-in for Carlos Sainz in the sister Ferrari after the Spaniard was ruled out with appendicitis.

However, once again the major focus is off-track after Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko admitted he might be suspended after the Saudi Arabian GP. Verstappen has reacted to the comments and called Marko “an important part in my decision making” for his future.

When is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Date: Saturday 9 March 2024
Start time: 8pm local time/5pm GMT

The second round of the 2024 F1 season, the Saudi Arabian GP, gets under way at 8pm local time on Saturday 9 March.

The entire Saudi Arabian GP weekend has shifted forward by one day compared to its regular schedule due to Ramadan starting on Sunday 10 March.

Oliver Bearman, Scuderia Ferrari, in the garage

Oliver Bearman, Scuderia Ferrari, in the garage

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Saudi Arabian GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 3:30pm GMT, ahead of the race start at 5:00pm GMT.

Channels: Sky Sports F1
Start time: 3:30pm GMT, Saturday 9 March 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Saudi Arabian GP here.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Saudi Arabian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Saudi Arabian GP at 7:50pm GMT on Saturday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 7:50pm GMT, Saturday 9 March 2024

Will the F1 Saudi Arabian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Saudi Arabian GP will start at 5:00pm GMT on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, out of the it lane

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, out of the it lane

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and mild conditions in Jeddah, with moderate winds and a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Saudi Arabian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 50 laps of the Jeddah Corniche circuit, covering a total race distance of 308.450km.

F1 Saudi Arabian GP starting grid

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'27.472

 254.097
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.319

1'27.791

 253.174
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.335

1'27.807

 253.127
4 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.374

1'27.846

 253.015
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.617

1'28.089

 252.317
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.660

1'28.132

 252.194
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.844

1'28.316

 251.669
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.988

1'28.460

 251.259
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.075

1'28.547

 251.012
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.100

1'28.572

 250.941
11 United Kingdom O. Bearman Ferrari 38 Ferrari Ferrari

+1.170

1'28.642

 250.743
12 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.508

1'28.980

 249.790
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.548

1'29.020

 249.678
14 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.553

1'29.025

 249.664
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

 

  
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.707

1'29.179

 249.233
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+2.003

1'29.475

 248.409
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+2.007

1'29.479

 248.397
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+2.054

1'29.526

 248.267
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

 

  
View full results  

Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
