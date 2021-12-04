Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP Practice report

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen leads FP3 from Hamilton

By:

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has topped final free practice for Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, holding off title rival Lewis Hamilton on Jeddah's Corniche street circuit.



FP3 was held on a warm afternoon, rendering it not entirely representative for Saturday night qualifying, which is set to run in cooler conditions.

Still, the fast-improving track conditions on the brand-new street circuit made the one-hour training run a valuable exercise after many drivers reported problems getting the most out of Pirelli's softest tyre compound on Friday.

Mercedes duo Hamilton and Bottas joined the track early in the session, Bottas topping the early running with a 1m30.394s on hards.

Bottas was briefly demoted by Kimi Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo, but then Hamilton took the lead with a 1m29.605s, which he followed up with an innocuous spin.

Hamilton and Bottas found more time on the hardest compound to extend their gap atop the leaderboard, Hamilton particularly impressing with a 1m28.314s, which at the time put him one second clear.

That gap was gradually closed by the likes of AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari man Carlos Sainz, who all demoted Bottas to fifth.

Max Verstappen's first effort aboard the Red Bull put him outside the top five, but his second soft tyre effort was good for P2 three tenths behind title rival Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Erik Junius

Against a backdrop of the red sun setting over the Dead Sea, Verstappen set a new benchmark heading into the final half of the session, his 1m28.212s on softs beating Hamilton's time by one tenth.

Verstappen found another tenth to set a 1m28.105s as all runners switched to softs for the final 15 minutes.

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda took third with 10 minutes to go but was ultimately demoted by Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.

Tsunoda settled for up fourth ahead of teammate Gasly and Bottas following another strong showing by AlphaTauri.

Charles Leclerc took seventh after his Ferrari team managed to repair his car after his hard FP2 smash, followed by stablemate Sainz.

Esteban Ocon took ninth ahead of Norris and Alpine teammate Fernando Alonso.

Alfa Romeo duo Antonio Giovinazzi and Raikkonen settled for 12th and 13th, with the second McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo down in 14th after a low-key session.

Lance Stroll was 15th for Aston Martin ahead of Williams' George Russell, with their respective teammates Sebastian Vettel and Nicholas Latifi close behind.

Haas pairing Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin propped up the timesheets.

The session progressed without major incidents, although Mazepin narrowly avoided running into the back of a cruising Hamilton through one of the circuit's many unsighted kinks.

It was one of several close encounters as traffic continued to be a problem, foreshadowing what could be an edgy qualifying session.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'28.100  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'28.314 0.214
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 1'28.629 0.529
4 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 1'28.641 0.541
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1'28.715 0.615
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'29.019 0.919
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'29.101 1.001
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari Ferrari 1'29.149 1.049
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'29.177 1.077
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'29.300 1.200
comments

Filip Cleeren
Hamilton: Mercedes F1 has "work to do" on one-lap Saudi GP pace Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 has "work to do" on one-lap Saudi GP pace

Pirelli: Kerb use behind Qatar GP F1 tyre failures Qatar GP
Formula 1

Pirelli: Kerb use behind Qatar GP F1 tyre failures

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job




How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
17 h
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
