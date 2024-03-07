All Series
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Fernando Alonso topped the Thursday practice times for Aston Martin ahead of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The flurry of early season action concludes with the Jeddah event this weekend, with opening practice topped by Max Verstappen before Alonso followed up to head FP2 in the evening.

But once again the main focus has been off-track, with Red Bull’s Christian Horner saga taking a fresh turn as the team has suspended the female employee at the centre of the allegations made against the team boss.

It comes after Verstappen’s father, Jos, said he felt Horner needed to step down from his Red Bull team principal role just hours after the squad dominated the opening race in Bahrain with a 1-2.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP starts at 8pm local time (5pm GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

The entire Saudi Arabian GP weekend has shifted forward by one day compared to its regular schedule due to Ramadan starting on Sunday 10 March.

  • Date:Friday 8 March 2024
  • Start time:8pm local time – 5pm GMT

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a monthly membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Saudi Arabian GP qualifying coverage starting at 4:10pm GMT on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
  • Start time: 4:10pm GMT 8 March 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP at 8:30pm GMT on Friday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4 
  • Start time: 8:30pm GMT 8 March 2024

Will F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Saudi Arabian GP qualifying will start at 5:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Jeddah?

Dry and mild conditions are forecast for Friday night for the start of qualifying in Jeddah. The temperature is set to be 25 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a low chance of rain and moderate winds.

Saudi Arabian FP2 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 28

1'28.827

   250.221
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+0.230

1'29.057

 0.230 249.574
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 27

+0.331

1'29.158

 0.101 249.292
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.353

1'29.180

 0.022 249.230
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 27

+0.473

1'29.300

 0.120 248.895
6 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 27

+0.509

1'29.336

 0.036 248.795
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.628

1'29.455

 0.119 248.464
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 22

+0.677

1'29.504

 0.049 248.328
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 29

+0.701

1'29.528

 0.024 248.261
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 27

+0.767

1'29.594

 0.066 248.079
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 28

+0.839

1'29.666

 0.072 247.879
12 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 23

+0.931

1'29.758

 0.092 247.625
13 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 27

+0.950

1'29.777

 0.019 247.573
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 28

+0.962

1'29.789

 0.012 247.540
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 27

+1.074

1'29.901

 0.112 247.231
16 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 27

+1.107

1'29.934

 0.033 247.141
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 24

+1.158

1'29.985

 0.051 247.001
18 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 26

+1.250

1'30.077

 0.092 246.748
19 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 29

+1.261

1'30.088

 0.011 246.718
20 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 27

+1.326

1'30.153

 0.065 246.540
View full results  

Saudi Arabian FP1 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 24

1'29.659

   247.899
2 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+0.186

1'29.845

 0.186 247.386
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.209

1'29.868

 0.023 247.322
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.280

1'29.939

 0.071 247.127
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.371

1'30.030

 0.091 246.877
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.505

1'30.164

 0.134 246.510
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.572

1'30.231

 0.067 246.327
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+0.577

1'30.236

 0.005 246.314
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 18

+0.921

1'30.580

 0.344 245.378
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 26

+1.088

1'30.747

 0.167 244.927
11 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 26

+1.124

1'30.783

 0.036 244.829
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 25

+1.258

1'30.917

 0.134 244.469
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 27

+1.286

1'30.945

 0.028 244.393
14 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 27

+1.307

1'30.966

 0.021 244.337
15 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 22

+1.318

1'30.977

 0.011 244.307
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 25

+1.377

1'31.036

 0.059 244.149
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 25

+1.387

1'31.046

 0.010 244.122
18 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.472

1'31.131

 0.085 243.895
19 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 19

+1.752

1'31.411

 0.280 243.147
20 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 18

+1.918

1'31.577

 0.166 242.707
View full results  

 

Previous article F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin
Next article Sainz: Illness made Saudi F1 practice "a very difficult day"

Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
