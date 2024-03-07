F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Fernando Alonso topped the Thursday practice times for Aston Martin ahead of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
The flurry of early season action concludes with the Jeddah event this weekend, with opening practice topped by Max Verstappen before Alonso followed up to head FP2 in the evening.
But once again the main focus has been off-track, with Red Bull’s Christian Horner saga taking a fresh turn as the team has suspended the female employee at the centre of the allegations made against the team boss.
It comes after Verstappen’s father, Jos, said he felt Horner needed to step down from his Red Bull team principal role just hours after the squad dominated the opening race in Bahrain with a 1-2.
What time does qualifying start for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP starts at 8pm local time (5pm GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.
The entire Saudi Arabian GP weekend has shifted forward by one day compared to its regular schedule due to Ramadan starting on Sunday 10 March.
- Date:Friday 8 March 2024
- Start time:8pm local time – 5pm GMT
How can I watch Formula 1?
In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a monthly membership of £34.99p per month.
How can I watch F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying?
In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Saudi Arabian GP qualifying coverage starting at 4:10pm GMT on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.
- Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
- Start time: 4:10pm GMT 8 March 2024
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.
When can I watch the highlights of F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying?
In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP at 8:30pm GMT on Friday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.
For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: 8:30pm GMT 8 March 2024
Will F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying be on the radio?
Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.
Coverage of Saudi Arabian GP qualifying will start at 5:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Jeddah?
Dry and mild conditions are forecast for Friday night for the start of qualifying in Jeddah. The temperature is set to be 25 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a low chance of rain and moderate winds.
Saudi Arabian FP2 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|28
|
1'28.827
|250.221
|2
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.230
1'29.057
|0.230
|249.574
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|27
|
+0.331
1'29.158
|0.101
|249.292
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.353
1'29.180
|0.022
|249.230
|5
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|27
|
+0.473
1'29.300
|0.120
|248.895
|6
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.509
1'29.336
|0.036
|248.795
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|
+0.628
1'29.455
|0.119
|248.464
|8
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.677
1'29.504
|0.049
|248.328
|9
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|29
|
+0.701
1'29.528
|0.024
|248.261
|10
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.767
1'29.594
|0.066
|248.079
|11
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|28
|
+0.839
1'29.666
|0.072
|247.879
|12
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.931
1'29.758
|0.092
|247.625
|13
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|27
|
+0.950
1'29.777
|0.019
|247.573
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|28
|
+0.962
1'29.789
|0.012
|247.540
|15
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|27
|
+1.074
1'29.901
|0.112
|247.231
|16
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|27
|
+1.107
1'29.934
|0.033
|247.141
|17
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.158
1'29.985
|0.051
|247.001
|18
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|26
|
+1.250
1'30.077
|0.092
|246.748
|19
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|29
|
+1.261
1'30.088
|0.011
|246.718
|20
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|27
|
+1.326
1'30.153
|0.065
|246.540
|View full results
Saudi Arabian FP1 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|24
|
1'29.659
|247.899
|2
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.186
1'29.845
|0.186
|247.386
|3
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.209
1'29.868
|0.023
|247.322
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.280
1'29.939
|0.071
|247.127
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.371
1'30.030
|0.091
|246.877
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.505
1'30.164
|0.134
|246.510
|7
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.572
1'30.231
|0.067
|246.327
|8
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|21
|
+0.577
1'30.236
|0.005
|246.314
|9
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|18
|
+0.921
1'30.580
|0.344
|245.378
|10
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|26
|
+1.088
1'30.747
|0.167
|244.927
|11
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|26
|
+1.124
1'30.783
|0.036
|244.829
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|25
|
+1.258
1'30.917
|0.134
|244.469
|13
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|27
|
+1.286
1'30.945
|0.028
|244.393
|14
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|27
|
+1.307
1'30.966
|0.021
|244.337
|15
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.318
1'30.977
|0.011
|244.307
|16
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|25
|
+1.377
1'31.036
|0.059
|244.149
|17
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|25
|
+1.387
1'31.046
|0.010
|244.122
|18
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.472
1'31.131
|0.085
|243.895
|19
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|19
|
+1.752
1'31.411
|0.280
|243.147
|20
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|18
|
+1.918
1'31.577
|0.166
|242.707
|View full results
