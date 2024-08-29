F1 Exhibition: Everything to know about the show at ExCeL London

The F1 Exhibition has stopped in London on its world tour after editions in continental Europe and North America.

It is currently on its fourth temporary event after first opening in March 2023, with new destinations still to be revealed.

Here is everything you need to know about the F1 Exhibition in the United Kingdom and worldwide.

Where is the F1 Exhibition?

The F1 Exhibition is currently at ExCeL London. It is a large convention centre near The O2 Arena and it also hosts the London ePrix, the final round of the past two Formula E campaigns.

This comes after the event visited Madrid, Vienna and Toronto. The Spanish capital was the first city to host an F1 Exhibition show. That was held from Thursday 23 March to Sunday 20 August 2023 at IFEMA Madrid, which is due to start hosting F1’s Spanish Grand Prix in 2026.

The F1 Exhibition then took a six-month break before heading to Vienna and Austria’s capital city held the event from Friday 2 February to Sunday 16 June 2024. During that time, the F1 Exhibition went to Toronto on Friday 3 May for its first-ever non-European show and it is due to stay in Canada until Sunday 22 September 2024.

How long is the F1 Exhibition in London?

F1 Exhibition London, Get up close to F1 race cars Photo by: F1 Exhibition

ExCeL London has hosted the F1 Exhibition since Friday 23 August 2024 and the show is due to close on Tuesday 31 December 2024. ExCeL London’s western entrance is linked to the Custom House train station, which is served by the Elizabeth and Docklands Light Railway (DLR) lines while Canning Town, its nearest underground stop, is just a mile away. Parking is also available at the venue.

What is the F1 Exhibition?

The F1 Exhibition is an immersive experience which gives fans exclusive access to racing artefacts, unseen footage and interviews.

Visitors can also get up close to legendary F1 cars like the Lotus 72, McLaren MP4/4 or the Mercedes W09 which gave Lewis Hamilton his fifth drivers’ title in 2018.

The F1 Exhibition also looks ahead, explaining which designs may come into the world championship and how it is aiming to tackle issues such as sustainability and diversity.

Its London show teaches this through six rooms, which all tell their own story.

Drivers and Duels: This features contributions from past and present F1 drivers who have their helmets and suits on display, as well as other memorabilia collections. It aims to put fans into the mindset of an F1 driver through interactive games like a reaction challenge, while detailing the evolution of a driver since the championship’s inaugural season in 1950.

Design Lab: The factory-themed room offers a rare glimpse into how an F1 team develops its car throughout a season, featuring contributions from Williams, Sauber, Mercedes and McLaren. Design Lab also explains key engineering concepts and how important tyres can be on performance.

F1 Exhibition London, Grosjean chassis survival Photo by: F1 Exhibition

Revolution by Design: This presents the innovations that have changed F1 through the years and explores the new technologies which potentially lie ahead. It includes a huge array of the championship’s most pivotal designs featuring contributions from McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and Lotus.

Survival: F1 Exhibition’s Survival room takes a deep dive into the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, where Romain Grosjean crashed into a barrier at an estimated 67G causing his Haas car to split in half and set alight. Grosjean was trapped in the flames for 28 seconds and miraculously survived, but suffered severe burns on his hands and ankles. The Survival room has the charred remains of his burnt-out chassis on display, while television screens are broadcasting previously unseen footage from the incident. It also explains how F1 safety has improved over time.

Once Upon a Time in Formula 1: This gallery experience takes visitors on a journey through some of F1’s most defining moments. It shows previously unseen photographs, films and exclusive interviews in which fans can learn about the legendary figures to have made their mark on the series. This is also the room that features many historical cars like Phil Hill’s 1961 championship-winning Ferrari 156.

The Pit Wall: This is the final room of the F1 Exhibition and it is a six-minute cinematic experience that tells the 74-year history of F1, showcasing some of its greatest moments.

London is the exhibition’s first European venue to have racing simulators for visitors - these are available at an extra cost - and it also pays homage to the British GP through a collaboration with the Silverstone Museum.

Not all aspects of the show are the same for each city with Vienna, for example, marking Austria’s contributions to motorsport, and Toronto displaying a tribute to F1 drivers who have died whilst racing in their Fallen Heroes room.

Does the F1 Exhibition have an age requirement?

There is no age requirement for the F1 Exhibition, which offers free entry for children under the age of five.

Where can I buy F1 Exhibition tickets?

F1 Exhibition London, The Pit Wall Photo by: F1 Exhibition

F1 Exhibition tickets are available via the event's website.

Tickets for the London show can be booked in half-hour slots, with doors opening at 9am and last entry at 7pm. But from 9 September, the last slot will be at 6pm on Mondays to Saturdays, while it will be 4pm on a Sunday. Regardless of the day, entry closes 15 minutes after the last time slot begins.

F1 Exhibition is approximately a 90-minute experience and the following items are not allowed inside the show: food and drink, bags larger than A4 size, and prams/buggies.

How much does the F1 Exhibition cost?

F1 Exhibition ticket prices vary depending on the date of the London show and are currently more expensive during school holidays. Until Sunday 8 September, a standard adult (17+) ticket costs £33 and is £12 extra for a flexible booking. For children aged five to 16, it is £18 while a flexible ticket is £40. A flex ticket allows you to go at any time during the selected day, rather than a specific time slot.

Those prices also apply for all weekends after 8 September, plus half-term (28 October - 1 November) and the Christmas break (20 December - 28 December) - though the F1 Exhibition is closed on Christmas Day.

On weekdays outside of those dates, adult tickets are £30 with child bookings costing £16, while the flexible options are £35 and £30 respectively.

The F1 Exhibition also offers group bundles for five or more people at £29.25 during school holidays and weekends, but £27.50 from Monday to Friday during term time. Groups larger than 20 must contact the exhibition directly on their website.

F1 Exhibition London Photo by: F1 Exhibition

VIP tickets are also available and offer fast-track entry, plus merchandise such as a limited-edition Tote bag, F1 Exhibition lanyard, VIP pass, pin and poster, and a set of digital photographs. F1 Exhibition VIP tickets are available for £78.50 or £75.50 depending on the date.

For £15, The Fastest Lap - Simulator offer can be added to a booking and this is for those aged 12 and above.