All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Singapore GP

F1 rookie sprint race plan set for green light

F1 teams look set to give the go-ahead to plans for a rookie sprint race after the Abu Dhabi season finale

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, prepare to chase the pack at the start

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, prepare to chase the pack at the start

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Formula 1’s plans to hold a rookie sprint race after the season finale in Abu Dhabi look set to be given the green light next month, Autosport has learned.

The idea of turning the regular post-season test into a rookie spectacle was first talked about by team bosses back in July.

It came as part of a discussion in the F1 Commission about ways to give young drivers more mileage in F1, with testing so restricted.

A proposal to allow wildcard entries was rejected, and it was felt that increasing opportunities in practice sessions would not deliver big gains.

Instead, the concept of holding a sprint race only for rookies gathered some traction.

The idea gathered widespread support and it was decided that the matter should be taken on for evaluation by sporting directors to better understand if it could be realised in regulatory terms.

Jake Dennis, Red Bull Racing RB19

Jake Dennis, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Now, following a recent meeting of F1’s Sporting Advisory Committee where the rule implications of the test were evaluated, the conclusion was that it would be a realistic proposition to go ahead.

Multiple senior sources have now indicated that the plans for the sprint are moving in the right direction, and that the formal vote on it that will be taken in the next F1 Commission meeting on 2 October will almost certainly be in favour of it happening.

While some of the finer details still need to be sorted, it is understood that the outline plan for the Tuesday after Abu Dhabi is, fitted around the regular Pirelli test element to the day, for a short qualifying session and then a sprint race involving 10 rookies.

The event will be broadcast in some format, but exactly where and how has not been sorted yet. It will likely be carried by regular host channels though.

Speaking recently, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said he fully supported the idea, having pushed for it several times in F1 Commission meetings.

“It's something that I tabled at the last couple of Formula 1 Commissions because I think it's great for the young drivers,” he said.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, arrives at the track

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, arrives at the track

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

“I think that the problem with some of the rookie tests is they all get used for testing. You never know, are they running on 50 kilos, 70 kilos, 30 kilos of fuel? What engine mode are they going? You don't really know. You don't know how the opposition are doing.

“So I think this is a non-championship race for the junior drivers. I think it's a fantastic opportunity.”

Watch: Verstappen stages his own Press Conference in protest of the FIA - F1 Singapore GP Updates

Read Also:

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Sainz fined for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash
Next article Ben Hunt: Verstappen’s press conference stunt shows he is becoming one of F1’s greats

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Why McLaren sees only "good news" from its flexi rear wing controversy

Why McLaren sees only "good news" from its flexi rear wing controversy

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why McLaren sees only "good news" from its flexi rear wing controversy
How Verstappen’s press conference protest for swearing penalty played out

How Verstappen’s press conference protest for swearing penalty played out

Formula 1
Singapore GP
How Verstappen’s press conference protest for swearing penalty played out
Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jon Noble: Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Latest news

Ricciardo in “much happier place” over uncertain F1 future than 2022 McLaren exit

Ricciardo in “much happier place” over uncertain F1 future than 2022 McLaren exit

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo in “much happier place” over uncertain F1 future than 2022 McLaren exit
BTCC Silverstone: Ingram overcomes last lap contact with Sutton to win delayed final race

BTCC Silverstone: Ingram overcomes last lap contact with Sutton to win delayed final race

BTCC BTCC
Silverstone (National Circuit)
BTCC Silverstone: Ingram overcomes last lap contact with Sutton to win delayed final race
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024
The apparently humble F1 component with remarkable attributes

The apparently humble F1 component with remarkable attributes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The apparently humble F1 component with remarkable attributes
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore
The hard-to-shift narratives Mercedes needs Antonelli's next steps to dispel

The hard-to-shift narratives Mercedes needs Antonelli's next steps to dispel

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The hard-to-shift narratives Mercedes needs Antonelli's next steps to dispel
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe