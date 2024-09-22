F1 rookie sprint race plan set for green light

Formula 1’s plans to hold a rookie sprint race after the season finale in Abu Dhabi look set to be given the green light next month, Autosport has learned.

The idea of turning the regular post-season test into a rookie spectacle was first talked about by team bosses back in July.

It came as part of a discussion in the F1 Commission about ways to give young drivers more mileage in F1, with testing so restricted.

A proposal to allow wildcard entries was rejected, and it was felt that increasing opportunities in practice sessions would not deliver big gains.

Instead, the concept of holding a sprint race only for rookies gathered some traction.

The idea gathered widespread support and it was decided that the matter should be taken on for evaluation by sporting directors to better understand if it could be realised in regulatory terms.

Jake Dennis, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Now, following a recent meeting of F1’s Sporting Advisory Committee where the rule implications of the test were evaluated, the conclusion was that it would be a realistic proposition to go ahead.

Multiple senior sources have now indicated that the plans for the sprint are moving in the right direction, and that the formal vote on it that will be taken in the next F1 Commission meeting on 2 October will almost certainly be in favour of it happening.

While some of the finer details still need to be sorted, it is understood that the outline plan for the Tuesday after Abu Dhabi is, fitted around the regular Pirelli test element to the day, for a short qualifying session and then a sprint race involving 10 rookies.

The event will be broadcast in some format, but exactly where and how has not been sorted yet. It will likely be carried by regular host channels though.

Speaking recently, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said he fully supported the idea, having pushed for it several times in F1 Commission meetings.

“It's something that I tabled at the last couple of Formula 1 Commissions because I think it's great for the young drivers,” he said.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, arrives at the track Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

“I think that the problem with some of the rookie tests is they all get used for testing. You never know, are they running on 50 kilos, 70 kilos, 30 kilos of fuel? What engine mode are they going? You don't really know. You don't know how the opposition are doing.

“So I think this is a non-championship race for the junior drivers. I think it's a fantastic opportunity.”