Formula 1 / Miami GP Results

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest in Miami Grand Prix practice at the Hard Rock Stadium, ahead of the fifth round of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

George Russell of Mercedes was quickest in FP1, before Verstappen topped FP2 with the fastest time of the day.

Miami Grand Prix FP1 results: Russell fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom George Russell 18 1'30.125     216.179
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 24 1'30.337 0.212 0.212 215.672
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc 23 1'30.449 0.324 0.112 215.405
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen 22 1'30.549 0.424 0.100 215.167
5 Spain Carlos Sainz 23 1'30.724 0.599 0.175 214.752
6 France Pierre Gasly 20 1'31.104 0.979 0.380 213.856
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 24 1'31.231 1.106 0.127 213.558
8 Canada Lance Stroll 24 1'31.337 1.212 0.106 213.311
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 14 1'31.392 1.267 0.055 213.182
10 France Esteban Ocon 27 1'31.542 1.417 0.150 212.833
11 Mexico Sergio Perez 22 1'31.566 1.441 0.024 212.777
12 Australia Oscar Piastri 24 1'31.810 1.685 0.244 212.212
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 25 1'31.853 1.728 0.043 212.112
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas 24 1'31.902 1.777 0.049 211.999
15 Thailand Alex Albon 25 1'31.903 1.778 0.001 211.997
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris 23 1'31.997 1.872 0.094 211.780
17 China Zhou Guanyu 22 1'32.134 2.009 0.137 211.465
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 28 1'32.169 2.044 0.035 211.385
19 United States Logan Sargeant 27 1'32.619 2.494 0.450 210.358
20 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 10 1'34.637 4.512 2.018 205.872
What happened in Miami GP Free Practice 1?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m31.054s, before Nico Hulkenberg – who was second quickest at the time – crashed his Haas at Turn 3 just after the halfway point of the session. Having smashed the right-front corner of his car against the wall, a red flag was required to clear away his machine.

At the resumption, Verstappen lowered the top time to 1m30.549s. But going into the closing moments of the session, Lewis Hamilton jumped to the top of the times with 1m30.337s for Mercedes and then Russell went even faster and produced a 1m30.125s, to beat his team-mate by 0.212s.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc jumped up to third, ahead of Verstappen, his 1m30.449s a tenth clear of the Dutchman.

Miami Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 23 1'27.930     221.576
2 Spain Carlos Sainz 26 1'28.315 0.385 0.385 220.610
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc 20 1'28.398 0.468 0.083 220.403
4 Mexico Sergio Perez 24 1'28.419 0.489 0.021 220.350
5 Spain Fernando Alonso 25 1'28.660 0.730 0.241 219.751
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris 24 1'28.741 0.811 0.081 219.551
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 23 1'28.858 0.928 0.117 219.262
8 Canada Lance Stroll 23 1'28.930 1.000 0.072 219.084
9 France Esteban Ocon 25 1'28.937 1.007 0.007 219.067
10 Thailand Alex Albon 26 1'29.046 1.116 0.109 218.799
11 France Pierre Gasly 22 1'29.098 1.168 0.052 218.671
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 22 1'29.171 1.241 0.073 218.492
13 China Zhou Guanyu 27 1'29.181 1.251 0.010 218.468
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas 26 1'29.189 1.259 0.008 218.448
15 United Kingdom George Russell 21 1'29.216 1.286 0.027 218.382
16 Australia Oscar Piastri 24 1'29.339 1.409 0.123 218.081
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 22 1'29.393 1.463 0.054 217.949
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 25 1'29.613 1.683 0.220 217.414
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 25 1'29.928 1.998 0.315 216.653
20 United States Logan Sargeant 27 1'30.038 2.108 0.110 216.388
What happened in Miami GP Free Practice 2?

Just 10 minutes into the session, Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) went 1-2 with times on fresh medium tyres that were quicker than the fastest FP1 time on softs – Leclerc leading the way with 1m29.497s.

Verstappen beat that with 1m29.380s on mediums, before the soft-tyre runs began. McLaren held a brief 1-2 with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and then Verstappen unleashed 1m28.255s – going half a second clear of Norris.

Leclerc took second on 1m28.398s, after locking up on his first attempt on softs at the hairpin, but was then bested by team-mate Sainz with 1m28.315s, who was just 0.06s off the fastest time.

But Verstappen improved with 1m27.930s, the quickest time of the day, putting him almost four tenths clear of his rivals. The Ferraris were next up, Sainz in front of Leclerc, ahead of the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

Fernando Alonso was fifth for Aston Martin, ahead of Norris and Hamilton.

Leclerc ended his session in the barriers at Turn 7, causing a red flag with 10 minutes to go.

