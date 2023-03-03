Subscribe
F1 results: Fernando Alonso fastest in Bahrain GP practice

New Aston Martin signing Fernando Alonso was fastest in Bahrain Grand Prix practice in Sakhir, ahead of the opening round of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez beat Alonso to set the quickest time in FP1, held in full daylight conditions, before double world champion Alonso topped FP2 after darkness had descended.

Bahrain Grand Prix FP1 results: Perez fastest from Alonso

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 21 1'32.758     210.043
2 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 22 1'33.196 0.438 0.438 209.056
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 21 1'33.375 0.617 0.179 208.655
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 21 1'34.165 1.407 0.790 206.904
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 17 1'34.257 1.499 0.092 206.702
6 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 17 1'34.298 1.540 0.041 206.613
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 20 1'34.402 1.644 0.104 206.385
8 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 18 1'34.575 1.817 0.173 206.007
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 1'34.689 1.931 0.114 205.759
10 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 13 1'34.917 2.159 0.228 205.265
11 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 20 1'34.966 2.208 0.049 205.159
12 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 24 1'34.997 2.239 0.031 205.092
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 20 1'35.015 2.257 0.018 205.053
14 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 22 1'35.043 2.285 0.028 204.993
15 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 20 1'35.105 2.347 0.062 204.859
16 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Red Bull 25 1'35.402 2.644 0.297 204.222
17 France Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 22 1'35.455 2.697 0.053 204.108
18 United States Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 24 1'35.749 2.991 0.294 203.482
19 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 15 1'36.018 3.260 0.269 202.911
20 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 21 1'36.072 3.314 0.054 202.797
What happened in Bahrain GP Free Practice 1?

Alonso set the early bar at 1m35.048s on medium tyres for Aston Martin, before Perez took over at the top of the times with 1m34.343s on mediums, some seven tenths faster. Alonso also improved his time but was over half a second off that pace.

At the halfway point, Perez and team-mate Max Verstappen switched to soft tyres on their Red Bulls. Perez lowered his own benchmark with a 1m32.758s, 0.617s faster than Verstappen’s 1m33.375s, and over two seconds clear of the opposition.

Alonso then split the Red Bulls with 1m33.196s on his soft-tyre run, with Lando Norris jumping up to fourth for McLaren.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was an impressive fifth on mediums, 1.5s off the pace with 1m34.257s. The Italian team had earlier trialled a single-pillar rear wing design, that proved to be very wobbly on track.

Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz suffered a huge spin at Turn 9 with 20 minutes remaining, as the rear of his car bottomed-out too hard over a bump. Sainz remained planted at the bottom of the times, after not running on soft tyres.

Lance Stroll was back in his Aston Martin after suffering a wrist injury in a cycling accident, which forced him to miss all of testing, but he lost the first half of the session with an ignition problem. He recovered to end the session in sixth.

Mercedes didn’t run the softs and placed 10th and 11th with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell respectively, both over 2s off the pace.

Bahrain Grand Prix FP2 results: Alonso fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 25 1'30.907     214.320
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 24 1'31.076 0.169 0.169 213.922
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 26 1'31.078 0.171 0.002 213.917
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 26 1'31.367 0.460 0.289 213.241
5 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 25 1'31.376 0.469 0.009 213.220
6 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 28 1'31.450 0.543 0.074 213.047
7 France Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 24 1'31.475 0.568 0.025 212.989
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 27 1'31.543 0.636 0.068 212.831
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 27 1'31.570 0.663 0.027 212.768
10 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 27 1'31.586 0.679 0.016 212.731
11 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 25 1'31.608 0.701 0.022 212.680
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 28 1'31.793 0.886 0.185 212.251
13 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 25 1'31.882 0.975 0.089 212.045
14 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 28 1'31.956 1.049 0.074 211.875
15 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 27 1'32.024 1.117 0.068 211.718
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 18 1'32.110 1.203 0.086 211.521
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 28 1'32.440 1.533 0.330 210.765
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 27 1'32.525 1.618 0.085 210.572
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Red Bull 28 1'32.605 1.698 0.080 210.390
20 United States Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 29 1'32.749 1.842 0.144 210.063
What happened in Bahrain GP Free Practice 2?

After the sun had set, track temperatures tumbled to give much more reflective track conditions for qualifying and the race.

After a poor showing in FP1, Alpine went straight out on softs with Esteban Ocon producing 1m32.415s before Sainz took P1 with 1m31.956s. Leclerc, despite complaining of a clutch issue, beat that by just over a tenth with 1m31.843s.

Just before the halfway point, Stroll went to the top with 1m31.450s. The fastest times then came thick and fast, with Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) producing 1m31.376s and Perez lapping in 1m31.078s, before Alonso achieved 1m30.907s – which proved to be the quickest lap of the day.

Verstappen could only manage 1m31.076s, 0.169s down on Alonso, to go P2. Perez slipped to third, ahead of Leclerc, Hulkenberg and Stroll. Top Mercedes was Hamilton again in eighth, just behind Alpine newboy Pierre Gasly.

Stroll almost caused a big shunt earlier by cruising in the middle of the track into Turn 1, as Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) arrived in a high-speed, side-by-side duel.

