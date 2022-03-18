Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Bahrain GP: Gasly beats both Ferraris to lead FP1 Next / McLaren: Doubt over O'Ward's future is "unfounded noise"
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

F1 regulations tweaked to allow floor stays, heavier cars

The FIA has rubber-stamped some last-minute changes to the Formula 1 regulations in a bid to help teams who have been fighting unexpected problems caused by the new 2022 rules.

Matt Somerfield
By:
F1 regulations tweaked to allow floor stays, heavier cars

The first of these is the minimum weight limit, with many outfits having struggled to meet the original target of 795kg.

This was well up from 2021's 752kg limit from last season due to a combination of factors, including but not limited to new safety structure requirements, specification wheels and covers, plus an increase in the weight of the tyres.

It appears that most of the grid has struggled to meet this target heading into the first race of the season, with only Alfa Romeo and McLaren reportedly on or near it.

As a consequence, the teams lobbied the FIA for a small increase in the minimum weight, which has now been raised by 3kg to 798kg. The overweight teams argued that increasing the weight prevented them spending a lot of money in trying to make their cars lighter.

Those that are on or close to the original limit will be afforded the option of placing ballast around the car. Those outfits that are some way from meeting the target will equally have less of a disadvantage.

The other more visible change in the updated rules is the approval for teams to fit a stay on their floor to help them better manage floor flexing at high speed.

As teams have battled to get on top of porpoising, they have realised that the phenomenon can be exacerbated by the floor flexing too much and delivering a dramatic increase in downforce that pushes the car closer to the ground.

Read Also:

One solution to flexing that a slew of teams used during testing was by fitting floor stays – but these were theoretically illegal under the planned 2022 regulations.

Ferrari F1-75 rear

Ferrari F1-75 rear

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

However, it has now been approved for teams to fit a the stays on race weekends, which can help reduce the amount the floor flexes.

The details of this have been added to article 3.5.7 of F1's technical regulations which covers floor auxiliary components.

It states that cars may be fitted with a single stay each side of the car that must be attached between the floor and 'the entirely sprung part of the car.'

The stay must also be "of a circular cross section with a diameter of no more than 5mm, with the exception of minimal details at its inboard and outboard attachment points, or for adjustment purposes."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Bahrain GP: Gasly beats both Ferraris to lead FP1
Previous article

F1 Bahrain GP: Gasly beats both Ferraris to lead FP1
Next article

McLaren: Doubt over O'Ward's future is "unfounded noise"

McLaren: Doubt over O'Ward's future is "unfounded noise"
Load comments
Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
How McLaren has addressed its F1 brake problem
Formula 1

How McLaren has addressed its F1 brake problem

How F1’s top teams have started to evolve their 2022 cars Bahrain GP
Formula 1

How F1’s top teams have started to evolve their 2022 cars

Red Bull reveals sidepod update in Bahrain F1 test Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals sidepod update in Bahrain F1 test

Latest news

McLaren: Doubt over O'Ward's future is "unfounded noise"
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaren: Doubt over O'Ward's future is "unfounded noise"

F1 regulations tweaked to allow floor stays, heavier cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 regulations tweaked to allow floor stays, heavier cars

F1 Bahrain GP: Gasly beats both Ferraris to lead FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Bahrain GP: Gasly beats both Ferraris to lead FP1

Hulkenberg expects ‘overload of information’ after late F1 call-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hulkenberg expects ‘overload of information’ after late F1 call-up

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Plus

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record Plus

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young team-mate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Plus

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Autosport went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Plus

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woes and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing Plus

The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing

From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.