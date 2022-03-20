Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: No set-up change can solve Mercedes' current F1 issues
Formula 1 News

F1 ready to drop current races to make way for new grands prix

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali has warned that some current races will likely lose their calendar slots to new venues, with even historic circuits told their places are not guaranteed.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
F1 ready to drop current races to make way for new grands prix

F1 chiefs are facing a growing number of requests from new locations to hold races, as Qatar and Las Vegas are set to become permanent from next year.

It comes as grand prix racing is fast approaching the maximum number of 25 races that is allowed under the terms of the Concorde Agreement.

But, while there is some scope at the moment to expand without dropping any of the current grands prix, F1 CEO Domenicali reckons that some existing venues are going to have to make way.

That could mean them being dropped from the calendar entirely, or only appearing on a rotational basis with other venues.

Asked whether new additions to the calendar had prompted F1 to think about some races being replaced, Domenicali told selected media - including Motorsport.com’s Italian website - in Bahrain: “The process has actually already started.

“There are some promoters who have expiring agreements, and probably some of the current grands prix will no longer be part of the calendar. Others will remain but in a different form, such as rotating between different tracks.

“Soon the choices we are making will be announced, and you can expect some new grands prix. However, it is still not easy to plan everything in advance.

“If we take for example China, we will have to try to understand what will be the situation regarding the COVID issue in the future, as we did last year in view of 2022.”

China has been left off the calendar in recent years amid the pandemic

China has been left off the calendar in recent years amid the pandemic

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

While some current venues have secured long-term contracts, with Bahrain recently announcing a new deal until 2036, others are still up for discussion.

It is understood that France, Monaco, Belgium, and Mexico have yet to conclude deals beyond this year.

The French GP’s future is the most uncertain, despite recent encouraging words of support from the country’s president Emmanuel Macron, while Domenicali suggests that traditional venues – like Monaco and Spa – cannot assume their places are guaranteed.

“We know we have to balance the arrival of new races with historic grands prix, and tracks that must continue to be part of our calendar,” he said.

“The arrival of offers from new promoters has an advantage for the F1 platform, and that is to force the organisers of traditional grands prix to raise their level of quality, in terms of what they offer the public, and infrastructure and management of the event.

“It's not enough to have a pedigree any more. You also have to demonstrate that you are keeping up."

While a calendar shuffle could result in some countries lose their only grand prix, Domenicali sees no problem in there potentially being three grands prix in the United States – with Las Vegas set to join Miami and Austin from next year.

"The interest that Formula 1 is receiving today in the USA has never been seen before,” he said.

Miami will join the calendar this year, and a third US race in Las Vegas is mooted too

Miami will join the calendar this year, and a third US race in Las Vegas is mooted too

Photo by: Miami Dolphins

“It would be wrong for us not to take advantage of this opportunity and we are trying to understand how to deal with this growth.

“There is also a lot of interest in the Far East. Guanyu Zhou's arrival in Formula 1 is attracting attention and does not surprise us.

PLUS: Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2

“Beyond Ferrari, in the end, it is the drivers who make the interest in this sport grow in their countries. We have seen it in Brazil, in Spain and there are many other examples.

“From China we have had new requests to host a grand prix, and Zhou has yet to have his first race.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: No set-up change can solve Mercedes' current F1 issues
Previous article

Hamilton: No set-up change can solve Mercedes' current F1 issues
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
More to come from Magnussen and Haas, says Steiner Bahrain GP
Formula 1

More to come from Magnussen and Haas, says Steiner

McLaren explains factors on Bahrain GP qualifying struggles Bahrain GP
Formula 1

McLaren explains factors on Bahrain GP qualifying struggles

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Bahrain GP Plus
Formula 1

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

Latest news

F1 ready to drop current races to make way for new grands prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 ready to drop current races to make way for new grands prix

Hamilton: No set-up change can solve Mercedes' current F1 issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: No set-up change can solve Mercedes' current F1 issues

FIA in ongoing talks with ex-F1 race director Masi over new position
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA in ongoing talks with ex-F1 race director Masi over new position

Norris: McLaren F1 recovery not an overnight job
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: McLaren F1 recovery not an overnight job

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2 Plus

Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2

Guanyu Zhou is the first Chinese driver to secure a full-time F1 drive – and he’s got there ahead of Oscar Piastri, who beat him to the F2 title last year. But as OLEG KARPOV found out, he’s determined to prove he’s earned his place

Formula 1
23 h
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Plus

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Plus

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record Plus

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young team-mate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Plus

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Autosport went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.