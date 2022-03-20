Tickets Subscribe
Previous / FIA in ongoing talks with ex-F1 race director Masi over new position Next / F1 ready to drop current races to make way for new grands prix
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Hamilton: No set-up change can solve Mercedes' current F1 issues

Lewis Hamilton says no set-up change will solve the "fundamental issues" Mercedes currently faces with its W13 Formula 1 car after slumping to fifth place in Bahrain qualifying.

Luke Smith
By:
Hamilton: No set-up change can solve Mercedes' current F1 issues

Mercedes struggled for pace throughout the second pre-season test in Bahrain last week as the ongoing porpoising issue prevented it from unlocking more performance from its raft of updates.

Hamilton finished fifth in Bahrain qualifying, trailing pole-sitter Charles Leclerc by over six-tenths of a second as both Ferrari and Red Bull cars qualified ahead. Mercedes teammate George Russell will start down in ninth after struggling with tyre warm-up in Q3.

After the session, Hamilton said that he felt happy to qualify fifth given how much Mercedes had been struggling.

The seven-time world champion later explained that Mercedes was working hard to try and get the most out of the car, but acknowledged the limitations stemming from the porpoising problem meant no set-up tweak could remedy things.

"There's been a crazy amount of work and conversations here until late, working on just trying to just extract everything amongst the fact that we still have the fundamental issues," Hamilton said.

"No set-up change necessarily is going to fix those in the short term. We definitely didn't expect to be fifth, and so I'm happy to be in there. The guys ahead, they are a lot quicker, six-tenths is a lot of time.

"But yes, I do know there's potential, and I think just got to work very, very fast and be precise over these next weeks to try and close that gap as soon as we can."

Hamilton explained that the porpoising Mercedes was experiencing with the car meant it did not have the downforce it needed, preventing the team from fighting with the Red Bulls and Ferraris ahead.

"They've got their cars in a much better position, and they're extracting, maybe not all the downforce, I don't know, but you'd assume they are extracting a lot more than we are," Hamilton said.

"Ride quality is probably something that needs to be improved with our car, not only with that bouncing, but it's in a lot of other places as well."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff acknowledged the team realised the severity of the issue "much too late" at the second test in Bahrain, where it was "really surprised" by the problems it had. But he expressed faith that the design concept direction taken by Mercedes was the right one.

Wolff added the result was "not unexpected" and that it "could be much worse" given the surge in performance enjoyed by teams like Haas and Alfa Romeo.

"Third on the road, that's where we are, now let's consolidate that tomorrow," Wolff said.

"I believe that we will be losing chunks of time to the Ferraris and the Red Bulls in the race, that is at least our expectations, then let's get the car to a proper place."

Read Also:

Hamilton agreed that Mercedes could not realistically expect to fight with the Ferrari and Mercedes cars on Sunday in Bahrain.

"We might have slightly different strategy in terms of the tyre situation, who knows whether that can come into play tomorrow," he said.

"If our pace happens to be a little bit better than we anticipate, which taking from [practice] yesterday, this won't necessarily be the case, but every day is a bit different, then maybe we can just maybe hold on to the guys that are ahead just for a little while, and give them a little bit of trouble.

"But we definitely won't be quicker than any of the guys ahead of us."

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2 Plus

Why Alfa's 2022 F1 rookie feels less pressure than racing in F2

Guanyu Zhou is the first Chinese driver to secure a full-time F1 drive – and he’s got there ahead of Oscar Piastri, who beat him to the F2 title last year. But as OLEG KARPOV found out, he’s determined to prove he’s earned his place

Formula 1
23 h
The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Plus

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2022
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Plus

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record Plus

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young team-mate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Plus

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Autosport went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
