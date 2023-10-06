F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Qatar GP pole

Verstappen will start ahead of Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

As this is a sprint weekend format, these sessions set the grid for Sunday’s race and have no impact on Saturday’s sprint event.

Qatar GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Russell

What happened in Qatar GP Q1?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m26.884s, which was quickly pipped by Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin with 1m26.715s, then Charles Leclerc’s 1m26.444s in his Ferrari. Norris then set the pace, but the McLaren driver’s 1m26.043s was deleted for exceeding track limits.

The track’s condition was improving throughout, with Alonso retaking P1 with 1m25.685s on his first set of tyres. Leclerc reset the bar on a second set of tyres with 1m25.452s, before Norris took P1 away with 1m25.131s and Verstappen beat them all with 1m25.007s.

Falling at the first hurdle were Logan Sargeant (pipped by Williams team-mate Alex Albon on his last lap by 0.092s), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo).

Qatar GP Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Norris

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Gap Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'25.007 8 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'25.131 0.124 7 3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'25.223 0.216 9 4 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'25.266 0.259 9 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'25.334 0.327 9 6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'25.452 0.445 10 7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'25.566 0.559 10 8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'25.711 0.704 10 9 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'25.808 0.801 10 10 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'25.904 0.897 6 11 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'25.991 0.984 10 12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'26.038 1.031 9 13 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'26.058 1.051 10 14 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'26.076 1.069 9 15 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'26.118 1.111 10 16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'26.210 1.203 10 17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'26.345 1.338 10 18 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'26.635 1.628 10 19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'27.046 2.039 9 20 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'27.432 2.425 9

What happened in Qatar GP Q2?

Verstappen set the initial pace – ominously on used rubber – at 1m24.758s, until the fresh-tyred McLarens of Piastri and then Norris pushed him back to third.

After a wild battle for track position with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Verstappen improved to 1m24.483s to retake P1, two tenths ahead of Norris. In the closing moments, Hamilton grabbed P1 by a tenth.

Knocked out at this point were Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), a struggling Sainz, Sergio Perez (whose Red Bull had a lap deleted), Albon and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas).

Qatar Grand Prix Q2 results: Hamilton fastest from Verstappen

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Gap Laps 1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'24.381 6 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'24.483 0.102 6 3 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'24.685 0.304 8 4 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'24.724 0.343 8 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'24.827 0.446 6 6 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'24.918 0.537 7 7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'24.928 0.547 8 8 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'25.079 0.698 9 9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'25.241 0.860 6 10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'25.297 0.916 6 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'25.301 0.920 6 12 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'25.328 0.947 8 13 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'25.462 1.081 6 14 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'25.707 1.326 5 15 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'25.783 1.402 6

What happened in Qatar GP Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen set the pace at 1m23.778s, half a second clear of Hamilton after Norris lost his first flying lap due to track limits.

On the final runs, Verstappen bailed out into the pits after going wide. Norris jumped up to second, three tenths down, but lost his laptime after running over the white line at Turn 10.

Russell inherited a spot on the front row, ahead of Piastri – but the Australian too was then pinged for track limits, which promoted Hamilton, Alonso and Leclerc ahead of him.

The Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa) and a gutted Norris rounded out the top 10.

Qatar Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'23.778 5 2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'24.219 0.441 6 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'24.305 0.527 5 4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'24.369 0.591 6 5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'24.424 0.646 7 6 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'24.540 0.762 6 7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'24.553 0.775 6 8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'24.763 0.985 6 9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'25.058 1.280 6 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes - - 6