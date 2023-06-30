Subscribe
Formula 1 / Austrian GP Results

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Austrian GP pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, the ninth round of the Formula 1 World Championship, but team-mate Sergio Perez suffered another qualifying nightmare.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen will start ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

As this is a sprint weekend format, these sessions set the grid for Sunday’s race and have no impact on Saturday’s sprint event.

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'04.391   241.412
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'04.439 0.048 241.232
3 Spain Carlos Sainz 1'04.581 0.190 240.702
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1'04.658 0.267 240.415
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'04.819 0.428 239.818
6 Canada Lance Stroll 1'04.893 0.502 239.545
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'04.911 0.520 239.478
8 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 1'05.090 0.699 238.820
9 France Pierre Gasly 1'05.170 0.779 238.526
10 Thailand Alex Albon 1'05.823 1.432 236.160
11 United Kingdom George Russell 1'05.428 1.037 237.586
12 France Esteban Ocon 1'05.453 1.062 237.495
13 Australia Oscar Piastri 1'05.605 1.214 236.945
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'05.680 1.289 236.674
15 Mexico Sergio Perez 2'06.688 1'02.297 122.701
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'05.784 1.393 236.300
17 China Zhou Guanyu 1'05.818 1.427 236.178
18 United States Logan Sargeant 1'05.948 1.557 235.712
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1'05.971 1.580 235.630
20 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 1'05.974 1.583 235.620
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix Q1?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m05.19s, before Valtteri Bottas spun his Alfa Romeo at Turn 1 and caused a red flag.

Verstappen’s original time was deleted for exceeding track limits at the final corner but he beat it anyway on his next legal run, a 1m05.116s, 0.061s ahead of Perez who had Lando Norris (McLaren) just 0.002s behind him.

Falling at the first hurdle were Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Logan Sargeant (Williams), Kevin Magnussen (who suffered a downshift issue with his Haas) and the under-pressure Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri).

Austrian Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 12 1'05.116     238.724
2 Mexico Sergio Perez 10 1'05.177 0.061 0.061 238.501
3 Spain Carlos Sainz 10 1'05.339 0.223 0.162 237.909
4 France Pierre Gasly 9 1'05.515 0.399 0.176 237.270
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc 10 1'05.577 0.461 0.062 237.046
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris 12 1'05.617 0.501 0.040 236.902
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 12 1'05.655 0.539 0.038 236.764
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 11 1'05.673 0.557 0.018 236.700
9 Thailand Alex Albon 9 1'05.673 0.557 0.000 236.700
10 Australia Oscar Piastri 10 1'05.683 0.567 0.010 236.663
11 United Kingdom George Russell 12 1'05.686 0.570 0.003 236.653
12 Canada Lance Stroll 10 1'05.710 0.594 0.024 236.566
13 France Esteban Ocon 9 1'05.729 0.613 0.019 236.498
14 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 10 1'05.740 0.624 0.011 236.458
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas 8 1'05.763 0.647 0.023 236.376
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 10 1'05.784 0.668 0.021 236.300
17 China Zhou Guanyu 9 1'05.818 0.702 0.034 236.178
18 United States Logan Sargeant 9 1'05.948 0.832 0.130 235.712
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 10 1'05.971 0.855 0.023 235.630
20 Netherlands Nyck de Vries 10 1'05.974 0.858 0.003 235.620
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the initial pace at 1m04.955s but again had his time deleted for running too wide at the final turn. Perez also suffered the same fate, promoting Norris to P1 on 1m05.038s.

After double cool laps, Verstappen went even quicker on his second push lap on the tyres with 1m04.951s. Perez had both his laps to that point deleted, so was forced to run again and went P2, just 0.039s off his team-mate – but then had that taken away too, stranding him in 15th.

Knocked out at this point were George Russell (Mercedes), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa), Oscar Piastri (McLaren, who also had Q3-worthy lap deleted) and Perez.

Austrian Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 18 1'04.951     239.331
2 Spain Carlos Sainz 19 1'04.975 0.024 0.024 239.242
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris 17 1'05.038 0.087 0.063 239.011
4 France Pierre Gasly 15 1'05.084 0.133 0.046 238.842
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc 20 1'05.087 0.136 0.003 238.831
6 Canada Lance Stroll 19 1'05.121 0.170 0.034 238.706
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 21 1'05.181 0.230 0.060 238.486
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 19 1'05.188 0.237 0.007 238.461
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 18 1'05.362 0.411 0.174 237.826
10 Thailand Alex Albon 15 1'05.387 0.436 0.025 237.735
11 United Kingdom George Russell 21 1'05.428 0.477 0.041 237.586
12 France Esteban Ocon 15 1'05.453 0.502 0.025 237.495
13 Australia Oscar Piastri 19 1'05.605 0.654 0.152 236.945
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas 14 1'05.680 0.729 0.075 236.674
15 Mexico Sergio Perez 19 2'06.688 1'01.737 1'01.008 122.701
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen unleashed a 1m04.503s, two tenths ahead of the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz.

On the final runs, Verstappen improved to 1m04.391s, just 0.048s ahead of Leclerc.

Sainz was third fastest, two tenths off, ahead of Norris, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), the Aston Martins  of Lance Stroll Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Alex Albon (Williams).

Austrian Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 24 1'04.391     241.412
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc 26 1'04.439 0.048 0.048 241.232
3 Spain Carlos Sainz 25 1'04.581 0.190 0.142 240.702
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris 23 1'04.658 0.267 0.077 240.415
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 25 1'04.819 0.428 0.161 239.818
6 Canada Lance Stroll 25 1'04.893 0.502 0.074 239.545
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 27 1'04.911 0.520 0.018 239.478
8 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 24 1'05.090 0.699 0.179 238.820
9 France Pierre Gasly 21 1'05.170 0.779 0.080 238.526
10 Thailand Alex Albon 21 1'05.823 1.432 0.653 236.160
