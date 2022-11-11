Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP Results

F1 qualifying results: Kevin Magnussen takes Brazilian GP sprint pole

Kevin Magnussen took his first-ever Formula 1 pole position, for the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race for Haas, ahead of the 21st round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 qualifying results: Kevin Magnussen takes Brazilian GP sprint pole

Magnussen will start Saturday’s sprint race – which sets the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix – ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and George Russell of Mercedes after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top 10 shootout of Q3.

A red flag in Q3, after Russell spun off, combined with a rain shower confirmed Magnussen’s top spot on the grid.

Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying results: Magnussen on pole from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'11.674     216.429
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'11.877 0.203   215.818
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'12.059 0.385   215.273
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'12.263 0.589   214.665
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'12.357 0.683   214.386
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'12.425 0.751   214.185
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'12.504 0.830   213.952
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'12.611 0.937   213.637
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'15.601 3.927   205.187
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari        
11 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'11.631     216.559
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'11.675 0.001   216.426
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'11.678 0.004   216.417
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'12.140 0.466   215.031
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'12.210 0.536   214.823
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'15.095 3.421   206.570
17 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'15.197 3.523   206.290
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'15.486 3.812   205.500
19 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'16.264 4.590   203.403
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'16.361 4.687   203.145
What happened in Brazilian Grand Prix Q1?

After a rain shower dampened the track after practice, drivers emerged on intermediate tyres at the start of the session as more rain was expected.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc set the early pace at 1m18.723s before Verstappen jumped to the top at his first attempt with 1m18.495s, Fernando Alonso (Alpine) did likewise with 1m18.412s and then Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) took first with 1m18.051s.

Pierre Gasly was the first to put soft slick tyres on his AlphaTauri and he leapt to P1 with 1m17.626s, before Alonso managed 1m16.177s as everyone jumped to slicks and the times tumbled.

P1 switched hands between Alex Albon (Williams), Alonso and Hamilton before Lando Norris (McLaren) grabbed the fastest time at 1m13.106s.

Falling at the first hurdle were Nicholas Latifi (Williams, who had been first with 1m45s remaining), the Alfa Romeos of Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Mick Schumacher (Haas).

Brazilian Grand Prix Q1 results: Norris fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'13.106     212.190
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'13.403 0.297 0.297 211.331
3 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'13.542 0.436 0.139 210.932
4 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'13.597 0.491 0.055 210.774
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'13.613 0.507 0.016 210.729
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'13.625 0.519 0.012 210.694
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'13.954 0.848 0.329 209.757
8 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'14.324 1.218 0.370 208.713
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'14.371 1.265 0.047 208.581
10 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'14.398 1.292 0.027 208.505
11 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'14.427 1.321 0.029 208.424
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'14.486 1.380 0.059 208.259
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'14.663 1.557 0.177 207.765
14 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'14.680 1.574 0.017 207.718
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'14.931 1.825 0.251 207.022
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'15.095 1.989 0.164 206.570
17 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'15.197 2.091 0.102 206.290
18 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'15.486 2.380 0.289 205.500
19 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'16.264 3.158 0.778 203.403
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'16.361 3.255 0.097 203.145
What happened in Brazilian Grand Prix Q2?

Spurred on by his Q1 pace, Norris set the bar at 1m11.571s, a tenth clear of Verstappen. Alonso and Verstappen then took turns at the top, as rain began to fall again.

Despite the increased precipitation, Verstappen unleashed 1m10.881s on new tyres in the closing minutes, 0.009s ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Knocked out at this point were Albon, Gasly, Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

Brazilian Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'10.881     218.851
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'10.890 0.009 0.009 218.823
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'10.950 0.069 0.060 218.638
4 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'11.318 0.437 0.368 217.510
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'11.377 0.496 0.059 217.330
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'11.394 0.513 0.017 217.278
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'11.410 0.529 0.016 217.230
8 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'11.456 0.575 0.046 217.090
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.539 0.658 0.083 216.838
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'11.587 0.706 0.048 216.692
11 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'11.631 0.750 0.044 216.559
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'11.675 0.794 0.044 216.426
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'11.678 0.797 0.003 216.417
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'12.140 1.259 0.462 215.031
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'12.210 1.329 0.070 214.823
What happened in Brazilian Grand Prix Q3?

At the start of the session in relatively dry conditions, Magnussen set the pace at 1m11.674s, two tenths ahead of Verstappen, Russell, Norris and Sainz.

Russell went off at Turn 4’s Descida do Lago, beaching his Mercedes and bringing out the red flags. By the time the session resumed, more rain had fallen and DRS was disabled, so the grid order set in the opening moments stood.

The Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Alonso will start the sprint race sixth and seventh, ahead of Hamilton and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. Leclerc gambled on intermediates to start with but pitted for slicks without setting a laptime, so he was stranded in 10th.

Brazilian Grand Prix Q3 results: Magnussen takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'11.674     216.429
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'11.877 0.203 0.203 215.818
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'12.059 0.385 0.182 215.273
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'12.263 0.589 0.204 214.665
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'12.357 0.683 0.094 214.386
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'12.425 0.751 0.068 214.185
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'12.504 0.830 0.079 213.952
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'12.611 0.937 0.107 213.637
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'15.601 3.927 2.990 205.187
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari        
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
