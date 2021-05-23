Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP Results

F1 Monaco GP race results: Verstappen wins from Sainz and Norris

By:

Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo for Red Bull on Sunday, the fifth race of the 2021 Formula 1 world championship season.

F1 Monaco GP race results: Verstappen wins from Sainz and Norris

With polesitter Charles Leclerc not starting the race, after the left-side driveshaft of his Ferrari (that he crashed in qualifying) failed on his installation lap, the door was opened to Verstappen.

He led from start to finish, as his closest challenger Valtteri Bottas was forced to retire after a right-front wheel stub axle got stripped in his pitstop, which promoted Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr to second and McLaren’s Lando Norris to third.

2021 F1 Monaco Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 78 1:38'56.820    
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 78 1:39'05.788 8.968 8.968
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 78 1:39'16.247 19.427 10.459
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 78 1:39'17.310 20.490 1.063
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 78 1:39'49.411 52.591 32.101
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 78 1:39'50.716 53.896 1.305
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 78 1:40'05.051 1'08.231 14.335
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 77 1 lap    
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 77 1 lap    
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 77 1 lap    
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 77 1 lap    
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 77 1 lap    
13 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 77 1 lap    
14 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 77 1 lap    
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 77 1 lap    
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 77 1 lap    
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 75 3 laps    
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 75 3 laps    
  Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 29      
  Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0      
How the Monaco Grand Prix unfolded

From P2 on the grid, but effectively pole position due to Leclerc’s absence, Verstappen chopped across the bows of Bottas to lead at Sainte Devote.

Ferrari’s sole participant Sainz ran third, ahead of Norris and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, with points leader Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) in sixth. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) repelled an early attack from Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, with Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) rounding out the top 10. Aston’s Lance Stroll was the leading medium-tyred starter in 11th.

Bottas began to struggle with his soft tyres at one-third distance, allowing Sainz to close in as Verstappen increased his lead to over 5 seconds.

Hamilton triggered the pitstop cycle on lap 30, switching to the hard tyres in an effort to undercut Gasly. But he failed to do so, and his annoyance was amplified when Vettel managed to jump ahead of both Gasly and Hamilton via the overcut strategy of running longer while pushing hard. Vettel only just clung to the place, after braving it out side-by-side with Gasly through Beau Rivage as he rejoined after his pitstop.

Bottas pitted a lap later than Hamilton, but the right-front wheelgun machined away the thread of the stub axle so the mechanics couldn’t remove the wheel. Bottas was forced to retire, promoting Sainz to second and Norris to third, although Norris had received a black-and-white flag warning for straightlining the Nouvelle chicane, putting him at risk of a 5s penalty if he did it again.

Sainz pitted on lap 33, with Verstappen following suit a lap later. That released Perez briefly out front, and in clear air he leapfrogged from eighth to fourth after making his pitstop.

Sainz rejoined 5s in arrears of Verstappen, and trimmed his lead down under 3s at one point, but had nothing to truly challenge for victory and fell away by almost 10s when he suffered tyre graining.

Behind the distant Norris, who also struggled on his second set of tyres, Perez chased him home in fourth, ahead of Vettel, Gasly, Hamilton (who was furious about his race strategy but took the extra point for fastest lap), Stroll (who jumped up to eighth from 11th by running a long first stint), Ocon and Giovinazzi.

2021 F1 Monaco Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 69 1'12.909     164.769
2 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 66 1'14.037 1.128 1.128 162.259
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 32 1'14.552 1.643 0.515 161.138
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 43 1'14.578 1.669 0.026 161.082
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 35 1'14.621 1.712 0.043 160.989
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 58 1'14.649 1.740 0.028 160.929
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 76 1'14.670 1.761 0.021 160.883
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 74 1'14.674 1.765 0.004 160.875
9 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 55 1'14.971 2.062 0.297 160.237
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 70 1'15.026 2.117 0.055 160.120
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 33 1'15.316 2.407 0.290 159.503
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 41 1'15.316 2.407 0.000 159.503
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 41 1'15.331 2.422 0.015 159.472
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 71 1'15.412 2.503 0.081 159.300
15 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 59 1'15.539 2.630 0.127 159.033
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 66 1'15.573 2.664 0.034 158.961
17 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 18 1'15.706 2.797 0.133 158.682
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 51 1'16.425 3.516 0.719 157.189
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 64 1'16.866 3.957 0.441 156.287
2021 F1 Monaco Grand Prix tyre history

Cla Driver 1 2 3
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen S 39 H 44    
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. S 38 H 46    
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris S 35 H 48    
4 Mexico Sergio Perez S 40 H 43    
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel S 36 H 47    
6 France Pierre Gasly S 36 H 48    
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton S 33 H 38 S 15
8 Canada Lance Stroll H 58 S 19    
9 France Esteban Ocon S 37 M 40    
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi S 38 H 44    
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen M 43 H 34    
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo M 36 H 41    
13 Spain Fernando Alonso M 45 S 32    
14 United Kingdom George Russell M 31 H 46    
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi M 43 H 34    
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda H 64 S 13    
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin S 34 H 41    
18 Germany Mick Schumacher S 37 H 38    
  Finland Valtteri Bottas S 34        
  Monaco Charles Leclerc S 4        
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole Monaco GP
Formula 1

F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results
Formula 1

Mazepin: I’m sure public opinion will change with better results

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

