F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Charles Leclerc topped the Friday practice times for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.
What time does qualifying start for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?
Start time: 4:00pm local time – 3:00pm BST
How can I watch Formula 1?
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
How can I watch F1 Monaco GP qualifying?
- Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
- Start time: 2:15pm BST 25 May 2024
When can I watch the highlights of F1 Monaco GP qualifying?
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: 6:30pm BST 25 May 2024
Will F1 Monaco GP qualifying be on the radio?
What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Monaco?
Monaco Grand Prix FP2 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|37
|
1'11.278
|168.540
|2
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|32
|
+0.188
1'11.466
|0.188
|168.096
|3
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|37
|
+0.475
1'11.753
|0.287
|167.424
|4
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|37
|
+0.535
1'11.813
|0.060
|167.284
|5
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|35
|
+0.675
1'11.953
|0.140
|166.958
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|36
|
+0.684
1'11.962
|0.009
|166.938
|7
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.784
1'12.062
|0.100
|166.706
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|31
|
+0.821
1'12.099
|0.037
|166.620
|9
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|38
|
+0.979
1'12.257
|0.158
|166.256
|10
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|30
|
+0.982
1'12.260
|0.003
|166.249
|11
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|36
|
+1.071
1'12.349
|0.089
|166.045
|12
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|35
|
+1.088
1'12.366
|0.017
|166.006
|13
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|31
|
+1.195
1'12.473
|0.107
|165.761
|14
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|34
|
+1.276
1'12.554
|0.081
|165.575
|15
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|34
|
+1.291
1'12.569
|0.015
|165.541
|16
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|37
|
+1.299
1'12.577
|0.008
|165.523
|17
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|35
|
+1.472
1'12.750
|0.173
|165.129
|18
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|36
|
+1.512
1'12.790
|0.040
|165.039
|19
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|31
|
+1.779
1'13.057
|0.267
|164.435
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|32
|
+2.495
1'13.773
|0.716
|162.840
|View full results
Monaco Grand Prix FP1 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|35
|
1'12.169
|166.459
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|31
|
+0.029
1'12.198
|0.029
|166.392
|3
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|35
|
+0.126
1'12.295
|0.097
|166.169
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|33
|
+0.227
1'12.396
|0.101
|165.937
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|33
|
+0.228
1'12.397
|0.001
|165.935
|6
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.606
1'12.775
|0.378
|165.073
|7
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.620
1'12.789
|0.014
|165.041
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|34
|
+0.706
1'12.875
|0.086
|164.846
|9
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|36
|
+0.732
1'12.901
|0.026
|164.787
|10
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|35
|
+0.785
1'12.954
|0.053
|164.668
|11
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|29
|
+0.815
1'12.984
|0.030
|164.600
|12
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|29
|
+1.060
1'13.229
|0.245
|164.049
|13
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|28
|
+1.079
1'13.248
|0.019
|164.007
|14
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|33
|
+1.221
1'13.390
|0.142
|163.689
|15
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|34
|
+1.256
1'13.425
|0.035
|163.611
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|34
|
+1.407
1'13.576
|0.151
|163.276
|17
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|36
|
+1.981
1'14.150
|0.574
|162.012
|18
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|33
|
+1.990
1'14.159
|0.009
|161.992
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|30
|
+2.401
1'14.570
|0.411
|161.099
|20
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|10
|
+3.405
1'15.574
|1.004
|158.959
|View full results
