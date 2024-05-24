All Series
Formula 1 Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Charles Leclerc topped the Friday practice times for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Ferrari driver impressed on the opening day of his home race by dominating second practice, beating FP1 headliner Lewis Hamilton by 0.188s.
With Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso taking third on the FP2 timesheet, it appeared to be a tricky day for Red Bull, with both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez struggling with an ill-handling RB20. Verstappen ended the day fourth fastest with team-mate Perez down in eighth. 
Lando Norris led the McLaren charge in fifth ahead of Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll, with Perez, Alex Albon and George Russell rounding out the top 10.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Monaco GP starts at 4:00pm local time (3:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.
Date: Saturday 25 May 2024
Start time: 4:00pm local time – 3:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Monaco GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Monaco GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.
  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
  • Start time: 2:15pm BST 25 May 2024
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Monaco GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Monaco GP at 6:50pm BST on Saturday night. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.
For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.
  • Channel: Channel 4 
  • Start time: 6:30pm BST 25 May 2024

Will F1 Monaco GP qualifying be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.
Coverage of Monaco GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app. 

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Monaco?

Dry and sunny conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying in Monaco. The temperature is set to be 18 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a very small chance of rain and low winds.
   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 37

1'11.278

   168.540
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 32

+0.188

1'11.466

 0.188 168.096
3 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 37

+0.475

1'11.753

 0.287 167.424
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 37

+0.535

1'11.813

 0.060 167.284
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 35

+0.675

1'11.953

 0.140 166.958
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 36

+0.684

1'11.962

 0.009 166.938
7 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 22

+0.784

1'12.062

 0.100 166.706
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 31

+0.821

1'12.099

 0.037 166.620
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 38

+0.979

1'12.257

 0.158 166.256
10 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 30

+0.982

1'12.260

 0.003 166.249
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 36

+1.071

1'12.349

 0.089 166.045
12 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 35

+1.088

1'12.366

 0.017 166.006
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 31

+1.195

1'12.473

 0.107 165.761
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 34

+1.276

1'12.554

 0.081 165.575
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 34

+1.291

1'12.569

 0.015 165.541
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 37

+1.299

1'12.577

 0.008 165.523
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 35

+1.472

1'12.750

 0.173 165.129
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 36

+1.512

1'12.790

 0.040 165.039
19 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 31

+1.779

1'13.057

 0.267 164.435
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 32

+2.495

1'13.773

 0.716 162.840
View full results  

Monaco Grand Prix FP1 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 35

1'12.169

   166.459
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 31

+0.029

1'12.198

 0.029 166.392
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 35

+0.126

1'12.295

 0.097 166.169
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 33

+0.227

1'12.396

 0.101 165.937
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 33

+0.228

1'12.397

 0.001 165.935
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.606

1'12.775

 0.378 165.073
7 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.620

1'12.789

 0.014 165.041
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 34

+0.706

1'12.875

 0.086 164.846
9 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 36

+0.732

1'12.901

 0.026 164.787
10 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 35

+0.785

1'12.954

 0.053 164.668
11 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+0.815

1'12.984

 0.030 164.600
12 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+1.060

1'13.229

 0.245 164.049
13 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 28

+1.079

1'13.248

 0.019 164.007
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 33

+1.221

1'13.390

 0.142 163.689
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 34

+1.256

1'13.425

 0.035 163.611
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 34

+1.407

1'13.576

 0.151 163.276
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 36

+1.981

1'14.150

 0.574 162.012
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 33

+1.990

1'14.159

 0.009 161.992
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 30

+2.401

1'14.570

 0.411 161.099
20 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 10

+3.405

1'15.574

 1.004 158.959
View full results  

