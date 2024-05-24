F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The Ferrari driver impressed on the opening day of his home race by dominating second practice, beating FP1 headliner Lewis Hamilton by 0.188s.

With Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso taking third on the FP2 timesheet, it appeared to be a tricky day for Red Bull, with both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez struggling with an ill-handling RB20. Verstappen ended the day fourth fastest with team-mate Perez down in eighth.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Monaco GP starts at 4:00pm local time (3:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 25 May 2024

Start time: 4:00pm local time – 3:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Monaco GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Monaco GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Start time: 2:15pm BST 25 May 2024

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Monaco GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Monaco GP at 6:50pm BST on Saturday night. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 6:30pm BST 25 May 2024

Will F1 Monaco GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Monaco GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Monaco?

Dry and sunny conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying in Monaco. The temperature is set to be 18 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a very small chance of rain and low winds.

Monaco Grand Prix FP2 results

Monaco Grand Prix FP1 results