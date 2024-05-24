F1 Monaco GP: Hamilton fastest from Piastri in red-flagged FP1
Lewis Hamilton headlined the opening free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix as the seven-time Formula 1 champion went fastest moments before a red flag.
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The Mercedes driver reached the peak of the FP1 times by 0.029s over McLaren's Oscar Piastri, as the top five were all within a quarter of a second in this weekend's opening timed session at the Monaco circuit.
Hamilton's lap was succeeded by a red flag called for debris produced by Sauber's Zhou Guanyu, who survived a brush with the barrier at Turn 1 despite losing fragments of front wing.
Continuous running had defined the opening 20 minutes as the drivers sought to build their confidence around the Monaco circuit, with most of the field circulating on the hard tyres.
The times thus began to fall promptly; Piastri was on top after the opening set of timed laps with a 1m18.002s on a set of medium, but the Monte Carlo roads soon rubbered in and the seconds began to fall away.
After about 15 minutes of running, Max Verstappen had brought the benchmark down to a 1m13.974s - also on mediums.
Lando Norris subsequently emerged at the top on hard tyres, going 0.04s faster than Verstappen, before Ferrari laid down a marker with Charles Leclerc - the Monaco local grabbed a 1m13.343s on the hardest compound of Pirelli tyre to sit at the top.
He continued to find time to set a 1m13.132s, closing out the top times on the suite of harder tyre compounds, before Piastri returned to the top of the order with a 1m12.618s on the soft tyres.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
George Russell then eclipsed the Australian with a 1m12.295s, and was joined in the top two positions by team-mate Hamilton, before Piastri found more time on his next run to grab a 1m12.198s.
Hamilton proceeded to collect a 1m12.169s on his next tour on the soft tyres, before the session was suspended for a peppering of debris into Turn 1: Zhou got slightly wayward on the entry to Sainte Devote and knocked off a portion of his front wing, and the endplate became lodged underneath Leclerc's Ferrari.
The debris was swiftly cleared and 10 minutes remained on the clock when the session resumed, but there were no further improvements to Hamilton's overall lap.
Russell was third fastest, 0.126s shy of Hamilton's ultimate time, while Norris and Leclerc were separated by just 0.001s behind him. Fernando Alonso was sixth, 0.6s off of the best lap of the session, accosted by Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll and RB's Yuki Tsunoda.
Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz completed the top 10, as both Red Bulls fell outside of the top 10 having struggled with car balance throughout the session.
F1 Monaco GP FP1 Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|35
|
1'12.169
|166.459
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|31
|
+0.029
1'12.198
|0.029
|166.392
|3
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|35
|
+0.126
1'12.295
|0.097
|166.169
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|33
|
+0.227
1'12.396
|0.101
|165.937
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|33
|
+0.228
1'12.397
|0.001
|165.935
|6
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.606
1'12.775
|0.378
|165.073
|7
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.620
1'12.789
|0.014
|165.041
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|34
|
+0.706
1'12.875
|0.086
|164.846
|9
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|36
|
+0.732
1'12.901
|0.026
|164.787
|10
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|35
|
+0.785
1'12.954
|0.053
|164.668
|11
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|29
|
+0.815
1'12.984
|0.030
|164.600
|12
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|29
|
+1.060
1'13.229
|0.245
|164.049
|13
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|28
|
+1.079
1'13.248
|0.019
|164.007
|14
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|33
|
+1.221
1'13.390
|0.142
|163.689
|15
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|34
|
+1.256
1'13.425
|0.035
|163.611
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|34
|
+1.407
1'13.576
|0.151
|163.276
|17
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|36
|
+1.981
1'14.150
|0.574
|162.012
|18
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|33
|
+1.990
1'14.159
|0.009
|161.992
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|30
|
+2.401
1'14.570
|0.411
|161.099
|20
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|10
|
+3.405
1'15.574
|1.004
|158.959
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro ends Friday practice on top, Marquez into Q1
MissionH24 optimistic of reaching deadlines despite milestone delays
Palou unsure why he's “struggling a little bit” at Indy 500
Friday favourite: When Italian partners ruled the world with BMW
Autosport Plus
Is the Williams revival still on track?
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest
When Mosley pushed Carlin to seek an F1 entry
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments