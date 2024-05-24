All Series
Formula 1 Monaco GP
Practice report

F1 Monaco GP: Hamilton fastest from Piastri in red-flagged FP1

Lewis Hamilton headlined the opening free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix as the seven-time Formula 1 champion went fastest moments before a red flag.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Mercedes driver reached the peak of the FP1 times by 0.029s over McLaren's Oscar Piastri, as the top five were all within a quarter of a second in this weekend's opening timed session at the Monaco circuit.

Hamilton's lap was succeeded by a red flag called for debris produced by Sauber's Zhou Guanyu, who survived a brush with the barrier at Turn 1 despite losing fragments of front wing.

Continuous running had defined the opening 20 minutes as the drivers sought to build their confidence around the Monaco circuit, with most of the field circulating on the hard tyres.

The times thus began to fall promptly; Piastri was on top after the opening set of timed laps with a 1m18.002s on a set of medium, but the Monte Carlo roads soon rubbered in and the seconds began to fall away.

After about 15 minutes of running, Max Verstappen had brought the benchmark down to a 1m13.974s - also on mediums.

Lando Norris subsequently emerged at the top on hard tyres, going 0.04s faster than Verstappen, before Ferrari laid down a marker with Charles Leclerc - the Monaco local grabbed a 1m13.343s on the hardest compound of Pirelli tyre to sit at the top.

He continued to find time to set a 1m13.132s, closing out the top times on the suite of harder tyre compounds, before Piastri returned to the top of the order with a 1m12.618s on the soft tyres.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

George Russell then eclipsed the Australian with a 1m12.295s, and was joined in the top two positions by team-mate Hamilton, before Piastri found more time on his next run to grab a 1m12.198s.

Hamilton proceeded to collect a 1m12.169s on his next tour on the soft tyres, before the session was suspended for a peppering of debris into Turn 1: Zhou got slightly wayward on the entry to Sainte Devote and knocked off a portion of his front wing, and the endplate became lodged underneath Leclerc's Ferrari.

The debris was swiftly cleared and 10 minutes remained on the clock when the session resumed, but there were no further improvements to Hamilton's overall lap.

Russell was third fastest, 0.126s shy of Hamilton's ultimate time, while Norris and Leclerc were separated by just 0.001s behind him. Fernando Alonso was sixth, 0.6s off of the best lap of the session, accosted by Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll and RB's Yuki Tsunoda.

Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz completed the top 10, as both Red Bulls fell outside of the top 10 having struggled with car balance throughout the session.

F1 Monaco GP FP1 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 35

1'12.169

   166.459
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 31

+0.029

1'12.198

 0.029 166.392
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 35

+0.126

1'12.295

 0.097 166.169
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 33

+0.227

1'12.396

 0.101 165.937
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 33

+0.228

1'12.397

 0.001 165.935
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.606

1'12.775

 0.378 165.073
7 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.620

1'12.789

 0.014 165.041
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 34

+0.706

1'12.875

 0.086 164.846
9 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 36

+0.732

1'12.901

 0.026 164.787
10 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 35

+0.785

1'12.954

 0.053 164.668
11 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+0.815

1'12.984

 0.030 164.600
12 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+1.060

1'13.229

 0.245 164.049
13 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 28

+1.079

1'13.248

 0.019 164.007
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 33

+1.221

1'13.390

 0.142 163.689
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 34

+1.256

1'13.425

 0.035 163.611
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 34

+1.407

1'13.576

 0.151 163.276
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 36

+1.981

1'14.150

 0.574 162.012
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 33

+1.990

1'14.159

 0.009 161.992
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 30

+2.401

1'14.570

 0.411 161.099
20 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 10

+3.405

1'15.574

 1.004 158.959
