F1 Miami GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1’s sprint race format changes get its second outing of 2024 at the Miami Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch the sprint race and grand prix qualifying.
What time does the sprint race start for the F1 Miami Grand Prix?
Start time: 12:00pm local time – 5:00pm BST
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
What time does qualifying start for the F1 Miami Grand Prix?
Start time: 4:00pm local time – 9:00pm BST
How can I watch Formula 1?
How can I watch F1 Miami GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying?
- Channel: Sky Sports Main Event (grand prix qualifying only) and Sky Sports F1
- Start time: Sprint Race: 4:00pm BST Saturday 4 May 2024
- Start time: Qualifying: 8:00pm BST Saturday 4 May 2024
When can I watch the highlights of F1 Miami GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying?
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: 1:15am BST and 8:00am BST Saturday 4 May 2024
Will F1 Miami GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying be on the radio?
What's the weather forecast for the sprint race and grand prix qualifying in Miami?
F1 Miami GP sprint race grid
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'27.641
|222.306
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.108
1'27.749
|222.033
|3
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.235
1'27.876
|221.712
|4
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.403
1'28.044
|221.289
|5
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.462
1'28.103
|221.141
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.520
1'28.161
|220.995
|7
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.734
1'28.375
|220.460
|8
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.778
1'28.419
|220.350
|9
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.831
1'28.472
|220.218
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.835
1'28.476
|220.208
|11
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.702
1'28.343
|220.540
|12
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.730
1'28.371
|220.470
|13
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.738
1'28.379
|220.450
|14
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.973
1'28.614
|219.865
|15
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
|16
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.544
1'29.185
|218.458
|17
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.626
1'29.267
|218.257
|18
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.719
1'29.360
|218.030
|19
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.910
1'29.551
|217.565
|20
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.217
1'29.858
|216.822
|View full results
