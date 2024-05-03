All Series
Formula 1 Miami GP

F1 Miami GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1’s sprint race format changes get its second outing of 2024 at the Miami Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch the sprint race and grand prix qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

F1 has altered its sprint race schedule once again, with sprint race qualifying shifting to Friday and the sprint race moving to Saturday. The race weekend format then reverts back to a traditional schedule for grand prix qualifying on Saturday afternoon with the grand prix on Sunday. Here’s how the latest sprint race format changes will work.
In sprint race qualifying, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, as Lando Norris dropped to ninth having led the first two segments of qualifying.
Sergio Perez qualified third for Red Bull ahead of an impressive result for Daniel Ricciardo who grabbed fourth place for RB.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took fifth place for the Miami sprint race, ahead of Oscar Piastri in sixth for McLaren and both Aston Martins with Lance Stroll seventh and Fernando Alonso eighth.
With Norris ninth and Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg in 10th, both Mercedes drivers dropped out in SQ2 with George Russell 11th and Lewis Hamilton 12th.

What time does the sprint race start for the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

The sprint race for the Miami GP starts at 12:00pm local time (5:00pm BST), covering a distance of 19 laps or 60 minutes.
Date: Saturday 4 May 2024
Start time: 12:00pm local time – 5:00pm BST
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

Grand prix qualifying for the Miami GP starts at 4:00pm local time (9:00pm BST), using the traditional Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.
Date: Saturday 4 May 2024
Start time: 4:00pm local time – 9:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Miami GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Miami GP sprint race coverage starting at 4:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1, and grand prix qualifying coverage starting at 8:00pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1.
  • Channel: Sky Sports Main Event (grand prix qualifying only) and Sky Sports F1
  • Start time: Sprint Race: 4:00pm BST Saturday 4 May 2024
  • Start time: Qualifying: 8:00pm BST Saturday 4 May 2024

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Miami GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the sprint race and grand prix qualifying for the Miami GP at 1:15am BST and 8:00am BST on Sunday morning. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both the sprint race and grand prix qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.
  • Channel: Channel 4 
  • Start time: 1:15am BST and 8:00am BST Saturday 4 May 2024

Will F1 Miami GP sprint race and grand prix qualifying be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.
Coverage of the Miami GP sprint race will start at 5:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.
Coverage of Miami GP qualifying will start at 9:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for the sprint race and grand prix qualifying in Miami?

Dry and sunny conditions with a low chance of rain is forecast for all of Saturday in Miami. The temperature is set to reach highs of 28 degrees Celsius at the start of the sprint race and 29 degrees Celsius at the start of grand prix qualifying.

F1 Miami GP sprint race grid

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'27.641

 222.306
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.108

1'27.749

 222.033
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.235

1'27.876

 221.712
4 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+0.403

1'28.044

 221.289
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.462

1'28.103

 221.141
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.520

1'28.161

 220.995
7 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.734

1'28.375

 220.460
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.778

1'28.419

 220.350
9 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.831

1'28.472

 220.218
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.835

1'28.476

 220.208
11 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.702

1'28.343

 220.540
12 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.730

1'28.371

 220.470
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+0.738

1'28.379

 220.450
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+0.973

1'28.614

 219.865
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

 

  
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.544

1'29.185

 218.458
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.626

1'29.267

 218.257
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.719

1'29.360

 218.030
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.910

1'29.551

 217.565
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+2.217

1'29.858

 216.822
View full results  

comments
Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
