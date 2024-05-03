F1 Miami GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 as Leclerc spins out
Max Verstappen overcame a series of Miami Grand Prix practice difficulties to secure the fastest time, the Red Bull Formula 1 driver's time just a tenth clear of Oscar Piastri.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
F1 Miami GP Practice Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|25
|
1'28.595
|219.913
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.105
1'28.700
|0.105
|219.652
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.384
1'28.979
|0.279
|218.964
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.189
1'28.784
|219.444
|5
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.273
1'28.868
|0.084
|219.237
|6
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.417
1'29.012
|0.144
|218.882
|7
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|25
|
+0.461
1'29.056
|0.044
|218.774
|9
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|23
|
+0.568
1'29.163
|0.107
|218.512
|10
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|27
|
+0.580
1'29.175
|0.012
|218.482
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|27
|
+0.583
1'29.178
|0.003
|218.475
|12
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|26
|
+0.594
1'29.189
|0.011
|218.448
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.719
1'29.314
|0.125
|218.142
|13
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.798
1'29.393
|0.079
|217.949
|14
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.825
1'29.420
|0.027
|217.884
|15
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|
+0.900
1'29.495
|0.075
|217.701
|16
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|23
|
+1.041
1'29.636
|0.141
|217.359
|17
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.296
1'29.891
|0.255
|216.742
|18
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+2.554
1'31.149
|1.258
|213.751
|19
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.428
1'30.023
|216.424
|20
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|3
|
+3.504
1'32.099
|2.076
|211.546
|View full results
