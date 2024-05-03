All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Alonso: Newey exit doesn't mean Red Bull F1 team is imploding

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso doesn't believe Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull is a sign of Formula 1's dominant team imploding.

Filip Cleeren Charles Bradley
Upd:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Earlier this week Red Bull confirmed its long-time design guru Newey would be leaving the team after a 19-year stint, which yielded seven drivers' and six constructors' championships so far.

Newey was understood to be dissatisfied with the political power plays going on behind the scenes at Red Bull, which are yet to be resolved.

When asked if Newey's shock departure amid its intra-team turmoil is a sign of Red Bull imploding, Alonso replied: "I don't think so.

"Obviously, they are dominating the sport since 2021 and when something outside the race weekend is happening, there is a lot of news generated by that team.

"They are the ones that everyone wants to beat and everyone wants to destabilise them in a way to make sure that you are able to beat them on track.

"If you lose your technical director or your designer in another team, it will be a little bit less news than if it happens on the winning team."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is known to be interested in Newey's services after making him a verbal offer to join the Silverstone team, but the 65-year-old has been much more strongly linked to Ferrari.

Alonso says he's "always wanted to work" with Newey but considers it a privilege to be active in the same era as the designer, regardless of whether or not a collaboration will ever happen.

"I always wanted to work with him, once in my life," said the Spaniard.

"I respect him a lot. I consider him the best probably of Formula 1 ever had, a legend of the sport, and I feel in a way privileged to drive alongside him in the paddock and obviously as a competitor.

"We are very happy with our technical department. Obviously, Adrian is one of the best out there, but it needs to fit in a team, and it is more a Lawrence decision and ultimately Adrian's decision.

"We don't know even if he wants to retire from Formula 1 and have different approaches for the future, so it's more a question for him."

Newey will leave the Red Bull organisation in March 2025 after negotiating an earlier exit. Until then, he will continue working for the Milton Keynes-based operation and its RB17 hypercar, but he will no longer be actively involved in its technical developments or its future car projects. 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Live: F1 Miami GP updates – FP1 & Sprint qualifying
Next article F1 Miami GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 as Leclerc spins out

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Ricciardo hit the wall twice in "awesome" Miami F1 sprint qualifying

Ricciardo hit the wall twice in "awesome" Miami F1 sprint qualifying

Formula 1
Miami GP
Ricciardo hit the wall twice in "awesome" Miami F1 sprint qualifying
Adrian Newey says he has "no plan" for next F1 challenge

Adrian Newey says he has "no plan" for next F1 challenge

Formula 1
Miami GP
Adrian Newey says he has "no plan" for next F1 challenge
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Fernando Alonso
More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: Hamilton will escape penalty for Turn 1 clash because he is not Spanish

Alonso: Hamilton will escape penalty for Turn 1 clash because he is not Spanish

Formula 1
Miami GP
Alonso: Hamilton will escape penalty for Turn 1 clash because he is not Spanish
Aston Martin requests right of review for Alonso's China F1 penalty

Aston Martin requests right of review for Alonso's China F1 penalty

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Aston Martin requests right of review for Alonso's China F1 penalty
Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated

Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
2024 F1 Miami GP sprint results: Max Verstappen wins

2024 F1 Miami GP sprint results: Max Verstappen wins

Formula 1
Miami GP
2024 F1 Miami GP sprint results: Max Verstappen wins
Verstappen surprised "terrible" lap was enough for Miami F1 sprint pole

Verstappen surprised "terrible" lap was enough for Miami F1 sprint pole

Formula 1
Miami GP
Verstappen surprised "terrible" lap was enough for Miami F1 sprint pole
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Latest news

Ricciardo’s Miami GP sprint F1 result ‘nice to keep a few people quiet’

Ricciardo’s Miami GP sprint F1 result ‘nice to keep a few people quiet’

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Ricciardo’s Miami GP sprint F1 result ‘nice to keep a few people quiet’
Hamilton: Magnussen’s honesty over "stupid" tactics “pretty cool”

Hamilton: Magnussen’s honesty over "stupid" tactics “pretty cool”

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Hamilton: Magnussen’s honesty over "stupid" tactics “pretty cool”
Magnussen: Miami F1 sprint penalties “deserved” for “stupid tactics”

Magnussen: Miami F1 sprint penalties “deserved” for “stupid tactics”

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Magnussen: Miami F1 sprint penalties “deserved” for “stupid tactics”
Alonso: Hamilton will escape penalty for Turn 1 clash because he is not Spanish

Alonso: Hamilton will escape penalty for Turn 1 clash because he is not Spanish

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Alonso: Hamilton will escape penalty for Turn 1 clash because he is not Spanish

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Senna continues to improve lives in Brazil 30 years after his death
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe