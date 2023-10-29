Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
News

F1 Mexico Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Updated
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Ferrari secured a shock front row lockout with Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as Max Verstappen, who had topped all three practice sessions, ended the decisive Q3 session third fastest for Red Bull.

The final classification was subject to a number of post-qualifying investigations, with Verstappen and George Russell plus his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton among those summoned to face the stewards for pitlane impeding and a yellow flag infringement respectively.

But all drivers escaped sanctions, and will line up as they ended qualifying.

Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon were among those who had threatened to break out of the midfield during practice. But while the AlphaTauri driver was able to translate this potential into a top-four qualifying position, prompting him to declare that he feels "a lot like my old self", a frustrated Albon dropped out of the running in Q2 following a track limits violation.

Meanwhile it was another disappointing afternoon for Aston Martin following its US Grand Prix nadir. Fernando Alonso was only 13th after being knocked out in Q2, while Lance Stroll failed to progress from Q1 and was 18th.

Lando Norris is another driver who will have his work cut out on Sunday, after the McLaren driver qualified 19th. The Briton took full blame for not getting the most from his tyres after being called to abort his opening run, but will at least start ahead of Logan Sargeant who failed to set a time in qualifying due to track limits infringements.

When is the F1 Mexico Grand Prix? 

  • Date: Sunday 29 October 2023 
  • Start time: 8:00pm GMT, 2:00pm local time 

The 19th round of the 2023 F1 season, the Mexico GP at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, gets under way at 2:00pm local time (8:00pm GMT) on Sunday 29 October. 

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1? 

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK. 

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a monthly membership of £34.99p per month. 

How can I watch the F1 Mexico GP? 

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Mexico GP.  

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 6:30pm GMT on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 8:00pm GMT. 

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event 
  • Start time: 6:30pm GMT, Sunday 29 October 2023 

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Mexico GP here. 

When can I watch the F1 Mexico GP highlights? 

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Mexico GP at 1:00am GMT on Monday. The full programme will run for 75 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend. 

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services. 

  • Channel: Channel 4  
  • Start time: 1:00am GMT, Monday 30 October 2023 
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Will the F1 Mexico GP be on the radio?  

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and via the BBC Sport website. 

Live coverage of the Mexico GP will start at 8:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app. 

Weather forecast for the F1 Mexico GP 

Current weather forecasts predict dry and sunny conditions at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with low winds and a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius for the start of the race. 

How many laps is the F1 Mexico GP? 

The race is scheduled to complete 71 laps of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, covering a total race distance of 305.354km. 

F1 Mexico GP starting grid 

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

1'17.166

 200.793
2 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.067

1'17.233

 200.618
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.097

1'17.263

 200.541
4 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+0.216

1'17.382

 200.232
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.257

1'17.423

 200.126
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.288

1'17.454

 200.046
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.457

1'17.623

 199.610
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.508

1'17.674

 199.479
9 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+0.866

1'18.032

 198.564
10 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+0.884

1'18.050

 198.518
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.355

1'18.521

 197.328
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.358

1'18.524

 197.320
13 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.572

1'18.738

 196.784
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.981

1'19.147

 195.767
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull

 

  
16 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.914

1'19.080

 195.933
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.997

1'19.163

 195.727
18 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+2.061

1'19.227

 195.569
19 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+4.388

1'21.554

 189.989
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

 

  
View full results  
