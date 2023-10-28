Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
News

Norris: F1 Mexico Grand Prix Q1 exit “on me” despite McLaren pit call

Lando Norris has said he takes the full blame for his Q1 exit at Formula 1’s Mexico Grand Prix, despite being told by his team to abort his first run.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Lando Norris, McLaren

The McLaren driver had looked to be a strong contender to challenge for pole position in Mexico City, after showing some impressive form in Friday practice.

But it all went wrong at the start of qualifying when his first banker run on medium tyres was aborted following an instruction from the pitwall.

That left him with everything to do on his final effort, when there would be no margin for error thanks to how compact the entire field has been this weekend.

But after fumbling his lap as he failed to keep things tidy, Norris then was unable to improve after encountering yellow flags for Fernando Alonso’s spun Aston Martin at Turn 1.

And while he was unsure about why his opening lap had been called off, he said he took full responsibility for not having delivered when it mattered in that critical final Q1 run.

“I got told to box for some reason, [but] the pace was good,” Norris told Sky. “Something obviously wasn't right, but that wasn't a problem.

“I just made some mistakes on my one lap that I had. Obviously there was a yellow in the end from Fernando.

“So yeah, that one opportunity, that one lap that I was given, I didn't put it together. It went off and that was it.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Norris explained that there had been no discussion with the team about why he was called into the pits before the end of his first run, but he was clear that even with that he should have got through.

“We turned around and went straight back out,” he said about the moments sat in the garage before that final run.

“We will speak about it after, but I had one lap and I didn't do it. So it is on me.”

Norris’s Q1 exit leaves him provisionally 18th on the grid, thanks to Logan Sargeant losing his lap time for track limits, plus Yuki Tsunoda being set to start from the back of the grid for an engine change.

shares
comments
Previous article Ferrari F1 duo stumped for answers after “strange” Mexico front row lockout
Next article Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap
Jonathan Noble
More
Jonathan Noble
Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Lando Norris
More
Lando Norris
Norris targets Ferrari in F1 standings after catching "slower and slower" Aston

Norris targets Ferrari in F1 standings after catching "slower and slower" Aston

Formula 1
United States GP

Norris targets Ferrari in F1 standings after catching "slower and slower" Aston Norris targets Ferrari in F1 standings after catching "slower and slower" Aston

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Norris "just couldn't hold on" through tyre degradation in hot F1 US GP

Norris "just couldn't hold on" through tyre degradation in hot F1 US GP

Formula 1
United States GP

Norris "just couldn't hold on" through tyre degradation in hot F1 US GP Norris "just couldn't hold on" through tyre degradation in hot F1 US GP

McLaren
More
McLaren
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

F1 needs “immediate action” over pitlane impeding problem, says Stella

F1 needs “immediate action” over pitlane impeding problem, says Stella

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 needs “immediate action” over pitlane impeding problem, says Stella F1 needs “immediate action” over pitlane impeding problem, says Stella

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Latest news

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win

Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics

Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics

Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package

Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe